SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — DeSoto Central High School’s past and present poetically intersected May 15, 2019. As the Jaguars prepared for Game 1 of their state championship series at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., coach Mark Monaghan awaited the major league debut of a DeSoto Central product. He remembers hearing from Austin Riley that day.

PEARL, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO