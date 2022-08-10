Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Late Kick: Iowa State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Iowa State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Late Kick: Latest recruiting intel from Ohio State
In this clip from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives the latest recruiting intel from Ohio State as they continue to stack up high-profile commits in the 2023 class.
Purdue commit Myles Colvin goes in-depth on making the USA Basketball 3x3 U18 National Team
Indianapolis (Ind.) Heritage Christian School four-star combo guard Myles Colvin is the lone commitment in the 2023 class for Purdue and head coach Matt Painter. However, Colvin is quite talented as he recently made the USA Basketball 3x3 U18 National Team. The USA Basketball 3x3 U18 National Team will consist...
247Sports
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Final call: Four-star Ohio State safety target Jayden Bonsu set to announce, countdown
Ohio State safety target Jayden Bonsu set to announce his college choice. Bill Kurelic has his final call along with the countdown thread to discuss things leading up to the announcement.
247Sports
College football preseason top 25: Projecting the AP Poll
College football rankings are out in full force ahead of the 2022 season with the AP Top 25 Poll releasing Monday, an early look at who media members have slotted as the most complete teams entering the new campaign. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and AP rankings, and entered the College Football Playoff as SEC champion and top seed before losing to Georgia in the 2022 National Championship Game.
NFL・
247Sports
Where Oklahoma State basketball's 2023 recruiting class ranks nationally
STILLWATER, Okla. — Although there is still a ways to go until it is over, Mike Boynton and his staff are in the process of putting together a strong recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Momentum is building again as Oklahoma State basketball added its second verbal commitment in the class on Sunday evening with Killeen (Tex.) Ellison guard Jamyron Keller announcing his pledge to the Pokes.
247Sports
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
RELATED PEOPLE
Under Armour Elite 24: Isaiah Collier recaps his Michigan official visit
CHICAGO, Ill. -- The no. 1 point guard in the senior class, Isaiah Collier, took what is expected to be his final official visit to close out the month of July. With Michigan being granted his last destination during the summer, Collier took away a lot of positive aspects from the trip.
247Sports
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
247Sports
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
247Sports
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice following surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be ahead of schedule with his appendectomy recovery. Burrow returned to practice Sunday, just around two and a half weeks after the initial procedure, according to Ian Rapoport. Though it is unknown what capacity he returned at, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that Burrow entered the facility following walkthrough with a jersey on and helmet in hand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
LSU football recruiting: Tigers trending for in-state 4-star ATH Khai Prean
LSU appears to have hit its stride lately on the recruiting trail under coach Brian Kelly, and the Tigers appear to be positioning themselves well for another four-star prospect. Kelly and Co. are trending on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for in-state athlete Khai Prean out of St. James (La.). Prean announced on Saturday that he will commit on Tuesday, with LSU, Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State as his four finalists.
247Sports
Do five-star transfer QBs find success at new homes?
A player entering the transfer portal? Yawn. Happens, quite literally, every day. A big-time quarterback entering the portal to start at a new school? Maybe not quite as common but, as we've noted several times recently, nearly half of the expected starters at quarterback this year are transfers. What about five-star transfer quarterbacks? That's pretty rare, actually, and West Virginia has one of them - JT Daniels. What's the success rate with these moves? EerSports takes a look at the recent history of five-star transfer quarterbacks.
NFL・
'Our offense hasn't done anything'; Ryan Day pushing Ohio State to be great again
There has been a consistent goal for Ohio State throughout the offseason: getting back to and winning the Big Ten in 2022 and returning to the College Football Playoff. Since Nov. 23, 2021, when the Buckeyes lost to rivals Michigan for the first time since 2011, the failure of last year has been on the minds of players at coaches at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Gators land Top100 DL Kelby Collins, talks decision
The Florida Gators landed a massive addition to their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon. They landed their highest rated commitment to date in the class when Gardendale (AL) Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins pulled the trigger and committed to Billy Napier and his coaching staff. Though Collins had been down to Alabama and Florida in the days leading up to his decision, he let the coaching staff know of his intentions to pick them beforehand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Ohio State's C.J. Hicks has black stripe removed
Fall camp at Ohio State means the college football season is fast approaching. It also means it's black stripe season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, the time of year when new players officially become Buckeyes. The latest to join the team as an official member of the Scarlet and...
Everything Scott Frost said after Saturday's practice
Two Saturdays from now everyone will know so much more. But Scott Frost thinks he knows even now his football team is connected pretty well. Perhaps the most encouraging sign to him? "Haven't had camp letdowns like I've seen before," said the Husker head coach. A key scrimmage will be...
Iowa Football: Redshirting freshman DL Aaron Graves would be 'stupid'
Iowa's defensive line has high hopes this season after returning almost every key piece except Zach VanValkenburg. But freshman defensive lineman Aaron Graves might be too good to keep off the field. On Saturday, the athletic small-town Iowa product and MaxPreps National Athlete of the Year, was in the backfield on what seemed like half of the snaps he was in.
Kazmeir Allen on Special Teams, Expectations, Speed, His Role
UCLA receiver Kazmeir Allen talked to the media about special teams, getting to the Rose Bowl, who is the fastest on the team, and potentially playing multiple positions.
Comments / 0