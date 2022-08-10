ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster

Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
247Sports

College football preseason top 25: Projecting the AP Poll

College football rankings are out in full force ahead of the 2022 season with the AP Top 25 Poll releasing Monday, an early look at who media members have slotted as the most complete teams entering the new campaign. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and AP rankings, and entered the College Football Playoff as SEC champion and top seed before losing to Georgia in the 2022 National Championship Game.
247Sports

Where Oklahoma State basketball's 2023 recruiting class ranks nationally

STILLWATER, Okla. — Although there is still a ways to go until it is over, Mike Boynton and his staff are in the process of putting together a strong recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Momentum is building again as Oklahoma State basketball added its second verbal commitment in the class on Sunday evening with Killeen (Tex.) Ellison guard Jamyron Keller announcing his pledge to the Pokes.
247Sports

Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
247Sports

The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
247Sports

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice following surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be ahead of schedule with his appendectomy recovery. Burrow returned to practice Sunday, just around two and a half weeks after the initial procedure, according to Ian Rapoport. Though it is unknown what capacity he returned at, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that Burrow entered the facility following walkthrough with a jersey on and helmet in hand.
247Sports

LSU football recruiting: Tigers trending for in-state 4-star ATH Khai Prean

LSU appears to have hit its stride lately on the recruiting trail under coach Brian Kelly, and the Tigers appear to be positioning themselves well for another four-star prospect. Kelly and Co. are trending on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for in-state athlete Khai Prean out of St. James (La.). Prean announced on Saturday that he will commit on Tuesday, with LSU, Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State as his four finalists.
247Sports

Do five-star transfer QBs find success at new homes?

A player entering the transfer portal? Yawn. Happens, quite literally, every day. A big-time quarterback entering the portal to start at a new school? Maybe not quite as common but, as we've noted several times recently, nearly half of the expected starters at quarterback this year are transfers. What about five-star transfer quarterbacks? That's pretty rare, actually, and West Virginia has one of them - JT Daniels. What's the success rate with these moves? EerSports takes a look at the recent history of five-star transfer quarterbacks.
247Sports

Gators land Top100 DL Kelby Collins, talks decision

The Florida Gators landed a massive addition to their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon. They landed their highest rated commitment to date in the class when Gardendale (AL) Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins pulled the trigger and committed to Billy Napier and his coaching staff. Though Collins had been down to Alabama and Florida in the days leading up to his decision, he let the coaching staff know of his intentions to pick them beforehand.
247Sports

Ohio State's C.J. Hicks has black stripe removed

Fall camp at Ohio State means the college football season is fast approaching. It also means it's black stripe season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, the time of year when new players officially become Buckeyes. The latest to join the team as an official member of the Scarlet and...
247Sports

Everything Scott Frost said after Saturday's practice

Two Saturdays from now everyone will know so much more. But Scott Frost thinks he knows even now his football team is connected pretty well. Perhaps the most encouraging sign to him? "Haven't had camp letdowns like I've seen before," said the Husker head coach. A key scrimmage will be...
247Sports

Iowa Football: Redshirting freshman DL Aaron Graves would be 'stupid'

Iowa's defensive line has high hopes this season after returning almost every key piece except Zach VanValkenburg. But freshman defensive lineman Aaron Graves might be too good to keep off the field. On Saturday, the athletic small-town Iowa product and MaxPreps National Athlete of the Year, was in the backfield on what seemed like half of the snaps he was in.
