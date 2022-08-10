ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Hot and humid all weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The overnight low will fall back to near 70 degrees. The winds will remain light and switch a bit toward the southeast, gradually bringing in some higher humidity. The highs on Saturday and Sunday will rise to the mid to upper 90s and that will...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Monday will be slightly cooler with highs near 86

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temps will fall back into the upper 60s overnight. Monday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid-80s and partly cloudy skies. We'll see increasing rain chances on Tuesday. Scattered rain showers are possible in the morning through midday. A few thunderstorms are possible. The high will only reach 75 degrees.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
SHAWNEE, KS
KMBC.com

Woman dead, man at hospital after shooting outside KC gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a deadly shooting at a Kansas City gas station. Officers were called to a convenience store on Independence Avenue Saturday morning around 10:00 for a shooting call. They found two adults shot in the parking...
KMBC.com

KCPS interim superintendent talks about upcoming school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week from Monday, Kansas City Public Schools will begin a new semester with a new interim superintendent, Dr. Jennifer Collier. Collier is entering her 23rd year with the district. She hopes to push for sharper literacy skills at all schools, so kids can apply...
