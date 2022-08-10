A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a bus parked near Jerusalem’s Western Wall leaving eight injured including five Americans. According to Israeli media, four of the five injured Americans came from the same New York family. After an hours-long manhunt, the shooter turned himself in; one of his relatives has also been arrested. The terror attack comes just a week after the Israelis and Palestinians agreed to a ceasefire. Today, the leader of Hamas, a Palestinian militant group praised the bus shooting.Aug. 14, 2022.

