South Carolina beach-goer killed after being struck by umbrella
A 63-year-old woman was struck and killed by a flying umbrella at a South Carolina Beach. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has more on the story including an important message regarding beach safety. Aug. 13, 2022.
29 year old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades
D.C. law enforcement is on high alert as Capitol police say 29-year-old Delaware resident Richard York killed himself after plowing his car into a Capitol barricade. After the car caught on fire, the driver started firing a handgun into the air as he walked down a block toward the Capitol. Officials say they approached him as he was walking onto the East Front when he shot himself.Aug. 14, 2022.
1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.
Suspect confesses in deadly crash into crowd at benefit, police say
The suspect in Saturday's deadly vehicle collision with a crowd in Pennsylvania said it was intentional and detailed a subsequent fatal attack on his mother, police said Sunday. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, faces two open counts of criminal homicide following the deaths of a yet-to-be identified 50-year-old woman from...
Motorcyclist run over after hitting deer in Eastern Idaho
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M., westbound on US30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when...
Driver Was Going Double Speed Limit In Fatal Head-On Crash: Somerset Prosecutor
A 20-year-old driver from Old Bridge driver was speeding and trying to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone when he drove into oncoming traffic, causing an accident that left one person dead and another seriously hurt, authorities in Somerset County said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was going nearly double the...
New Jersey Cops Rescue Three Puppies from 10-Foot Deep Trench
HAMILTON, NJ – New Jersey State Troopers from the agency’s Troop “C” Hamilton Station got...
'One of a kind' South Carolina woman dies after she was impaled by a beach umbrella
A 63-year-old South Carolina woman died from chest trauma on Wednesday after a beach umbrella that was carried by wind struck and impaled her, according to the Horry County Coroner's office. Tammy Perreault was at Garden City Beach, about 20 minutes south of Myrtle Beach, when she was injured early...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Man driving stolen car hits 118 mph during chase in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a stolen car Wednesday night led police on a high-speed chase in St. Charles County. The chase started at about 10:19 p.m. when Sergeant K. Bartholmey with the Foristell Police Department clocked a gray 2016 Ford Fusion going east on I-70 near mile marker 203.4 at 101 mph. According to a court document, Bartholmey overtook the Ford just after mile marker 204.6 and turned on his emergency lights. The Ford slowed down to 84 mph, “and merged into the driving lane, then merged back into the passing lane accelerating to speeds up to 118 miles per hour,” the document said.
St. Charles County park officials urge caution at park where 17-year-old hiker died
The St. Charles County park officials discussed the importance of following trail rules after a 17-year-old died Tuesday from falling off a cliff while hiking in Klondike Park.
Three arrested after single-vehicle crash in Washington Township, Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three people were arrested last month after a single-vehicle crash in Washington Township, police said in a news release Tuesday. On July 19, at 6:49 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Kinnaman Avenue in Washington Township. As a result...
Divers spot truck in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County
Divers spotted a truck while responding to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County on Thursday afternoon.
Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Possible Meteors Caught on Camera Over Utah
An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah this morning, shaking homes and alarming many throughout the state. Multiple residents captured something streaking across the sky on camera, which some experts believe is a meteor.Aug. 13, 2022.
Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
Five Americans injured in Jerusalem terror attack
A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a bus parked near Jerusalem’s Western Wall leaving eight injured including five Americans. According to Israeli media, four of the five injured Americans came from the same New York family. After an hours-long manhunt, the shooter turned himself in; one of his relatives has also been arrested. The terror attack comes just a week after the Israelis and Palestinians agreed to a ceasefire. Today, the leader of Hamas, a Palestinian militant group praised the bus shooting.Aug. 14, 2022.
BERKELEY: AIRCRAFT COMING IN WITH A FIRE IN THE COCKPIT
Emergency personnel are responding to a report of an aircraft with a fire in the cockpit coming in for landing at Miller Air Park. The plane is being described as a single engine 2A1. There are no additional details available as the plane is coming in at this time. We will update our page when additional information becomes available.
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
Missouri cave divers save dog trapped in cave for nearly two months
Cave divers in Missouri rescued a dog they say had been missing for two months. Rick Haley was at a caving project in Perry County in southeastern Missouri with other cave divers when one group discovered the missing dog. "The dog was not in good shape," Haley said in a...
