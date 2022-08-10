REVIEW: “If Carthay Circle & Brown Derby Had a Baby on the Sea” – Dining at 1923 Aboard the Disney Wish

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
The Haunted Mansion Pajama Set and Pants Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of The Haunted Mansion can now rest in peace with a new pajama set and pants available at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Pajama Shirt & Shorts Set – $49.99. First up is this...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Binx-less Pastry ‘Tail’ and Cold Witches’ Brew Coffee Fail for Halloween at Magic Kingdom
If you’re looking for a spooky twist on classic treats, stop by Cheshire Café in Fantasyland for the Binx Pastry Tail and the Cold Witches Brew Coffee. These new treats are available for a limited time at the Magic Kingdom during regular park hours and during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
WDW News Today
New Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy Sweatshirts at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found four sweatshirts featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy at Disneyland Resort this week. All of the sweatshirts were in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Each one is a different solid color, with one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDW News Today
More French Lavender Minnie Mouse Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. French lavender Minnie Mouse merchandise collection has sprouted up in Disneyland Resort. This new mug, adult dress, and magnet are available in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Lavender Minnie Mug – $19.99. This mug...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
WDW News Today
Live ‘Pirates’ Join Pirates of the Caribbean During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 at Walt Disney World
As part of the entertainment for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, you can find some live “pirates” waiting for you when you visit the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction!. In the queue for the ride, “pirates” are found in different areas and interact with the guests.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDW News Today
Brendan Fraser Has Not Been Removed From Revenge of the Mummy, Halloween Horror Nights Updates, Curfew Enforced at CityWalk Orlando, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (8/8/22-8/14/22)
We bring you a lot of stories. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Weekly Recap for August 8 – August 14, 2022.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Hulk Movie Rights Could Be Returning to Disney in June 2023
While Disney and Marvel hold rights to develop movies starring The Hulk, Universal and Marvel reached an agreement in June 2008 to distribute “The Incredible Hulk.”. The Security and Exchange Commission filing from 2008 allows Universal to hold Hulk movie rights for 15 years, which would expire June 2023. While it is unconfirmed if there will be a sequel to “The Incredible Hulk” or if rights are going to go to Disney, the SEC filing is the base of the rumor from The Direct that rights for The Hulk will be given to Disney.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Mr. Toad, ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Photo Ops in Stitch’s Great Escape Queue, Plus ‘Sleepy Hollow,’ 20,000 Leagues, & More at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022
Celebrate the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2,” plus classics like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” “Monsters, Inc.,” and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride with four new photo ops throughout Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022. “Hocus Pocus...
WDW News Today
Artifacts from ‘Indiana Jones’ Are Now Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Adventurers and treasure hunters will want to make a stop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check out the artifacts from the Indiana Jones line of merchandise. These precious items can be found at Keystone Clothiers. Artifact...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
‘Home Economics’ Filming Season 3 Premiere at Disneyland
The cast of “Home Economics” on ABC is at Disneyland this week filming the season three premiere of the show. “Home Economics” posted a photo of the cast with Mickey Mouse in front of the Main Street, U.S.A. train station. For more information on booking your next...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Guests Receive Complimentary 50th Anniversary Commemorative Lithograph
Earlier, we got a first look at the 50th anniversary commemorative lithograph that will be available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022, and at the first party Friday night, we were lucky enough to snag one ourselves!. The lithograph features Cinderella Castle with its 50th anniversary decorations. Some adorable...
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — We Discuss the ‘Unfavorable’ Disney Guest MIX, Magic Keys, and Halloween Horror Nights!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, August 14th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Does Disney’s CEO think Disney’s biggest fans are “unfavorable?”. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and discuss the topics that are...
WDW News Today
New Jasmine Backpack by Danielle Nicole for 30th Anniversary of ‘Aladdin’ Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Jasmine inspired backpack by Danielle Nicole was found at Souk-Al-Magreb in the Morocco Pavilion in EPCOT. This jeweled backpack definitely looks like a find in the Cave of Wonders!. Jasmine Backpack by Danielle Nicole —...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo The Flying Elephant Series Debuts Next Month
Series 8 from Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction features Dumbo The Flying Elephant to be released on shopDisney and in the parks. Each series features a Loungefly mini backpack, collectable limited pin, ear band, collector key, and Mickey plush based on the month’s featured attraction. The items are mainly blue and red with yellow and silver accents.
WDW News Today
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Returns, Disney Offering Gift Cards to Guests With MagicBand+ Issues, Hours Extended at All Walt Disney World Parks, and More: Daily Recap (8/12/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 12, 2022.
WDW News Today
Scaffolding Comes Down Around Lighthouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
A welcome sight was found along the shores of Crescent Lake today, as scaffolding is coming down around the lighthouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, signaling the end of its refurbishment. The scaffolding went up nearly a month ago around the structure. With the removal, we can see that...
WDW News Today
You Can Match With She-Hulk on Tinder in Promotion for New Disney+ Series
If you’ve ever wanted to match with a Marvel super hero, now’s your chance. In promotion for the new Disney+ series, She-Hulk now has a Tinder profile. Twitter user @jozopath shared screenshots of the profile and message received after a match. She-Hulk’s profile reads, “I know what you’re...
YOGA・
Comments / 0