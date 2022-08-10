ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

REVIEW: “If Carthay Circle & Brown Derby Had a Baby on the Sea” – Dining at 1923 Aboard the Disney Wish

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

New Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy Sweatshirts at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found four sweatshirts featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy at Disneyland Resort this week. All of the sweatshirts were in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Each one is a different solid color, with one...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WDW News Today

More French Lavender Minnie Mouse Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. French lavender Minnie Mouse merchandise collection has sprouted up in Disneyland Resort. This new mug, adult dress, and magnet are available in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Lavender Minnie Mug – $19.99. This mug...
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Hulk Movie Rights Could Be Returning to Disney in June 2023

While Disney and Marvel hold rights to develop movies starring The Hulk, Universal and Marvel reached an agreement in June 2008 to distribute “The Incredible Hulk.”. The Security and Exchange Commission filing from 2008 allows Universal to hold Hulk movie rights for 15 years, which would expire June 2023. While it is unconfirmed if there will be a sequel to “The Incredible Hulk” or if rights are going to go to Disney, the SEC filing is the base of the rumor from The Direct that rights for The Hulk will be given to Disney.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Mr. Toad, ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Photo Ops in Stitch’s Great Escape Queue, Plus ‘Sleepy Hollow,’ 20,000 Leagues, & More at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022

Celebrate the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2,” plus classics like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” “Monsters, Inc.,” and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride with four new photo ops throughout Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022. “Hocus Pocus...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Artifacts from ‘Indiana Jones’ Are Now Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Adventurers and treasure hunters will want to make a stop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check out the artifacts from the Indiana Jones line of merchandise. These precious items can be found at Keystone Clothiers. Artifact...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Art#Brown Derby#Disney Films#The Roy Disney#Musso Frank#The Walt Disney Company
WDW News Today

‘Home Economics’ Filming Season 3 Premiere at Disneyland

The cast of “Home Economics” on ABC is at Disneyland this week filming the season three premiere of the show. “Home Economics” posted a photo of the cast with Mickey Mouse in front of the Main Street, U.S.A. train station. For more information on booking your next...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo The Flying Elephant Series Debuts Next Month

Series 8 from Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction features Dumbo The Flying Elephant to be released on shopDisney and in the parks. Each series features a Loungefly mini backpack, collectable limited pin, ear band, collector key, and Mickey plush based on the month’s featured attraction. The items are mainly blue and red with yellow and silver accents.
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Returns, Disney Offering Gift Cards to Guests With MagicBand+ Issues, Hours Extended at All Walt Disney World Parks, and More: Daily Recap (8/12/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 12, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Scaffolding Comes Down Around Lighthouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

A welcome sight was found along the shores of Crescent Lake today, as scaffolding is coming down around the lighthouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, signaling the end of its refurbishment. The scaffolding went up nearly a month ago around the structure. With the removal, we can see that...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

You Can Match With She-Hulk on Tinder in Promotion for New Disney+ Series

If you’ve ever wanted to match with a Marvel super hero, now’s your chance. In promotion for the new Disney+ series, She-Hulk now has a Tinder profile. Twitter user @jozopath shared screenshots of the profile and message received after a match. She-Hulk’s profile reads, “I know what you’re...
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy