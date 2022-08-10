ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

WANE-TV

Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

'Smash Out Cancer' Event Set For Saturday In Akron

AKRON - Wheels on Fire Cancer Crusaders, a ministry of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, will have a “Smash Out Cancer” event Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St., Akron. It is 4 to 9 p.m. All proceeds benefit Kosciusko and Fulton counties’...
AKRON, IN
95.3 MNC

Events to look forward to in Michiana this weekend

If you’re a Shakespeare super fan, this weekend is for you. Head to the South Bend Civic Theater to see Sense and Sensibility on Friday, August 12 and on Sunday, August 14 Much Ado About Nothing is playing. The showing starts each day at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
abc57.com

Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
abc57.com

The Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend.

OSCEOLA, Ind. -- The 38th annual Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend. The festival makes its return at Fern Hunsberger Park with, live music, food, games and more. The event is free to the public and parking is relatively available.
OSCEOLA, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
inkfreenews.com

Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney

SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
SIDNEY, IN
WNDU

Fremont Park Block Party 2

From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. Happening at Mishawaka’s George Wilson Park, there are four 300-foot-long slides perfect for fun for all ages.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Clayton, Wyant To Speak At Heirloom Tomato Festival

PIERCETON - The 15th Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be Aug. 27 in Brower Park and The Old Train Depot in Pierceton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival will welcome Jim Wyant and Brad Clayton as the guest heirloom tomato experts for the 2022 festival. Each of these tomato experts will give two talks inside The Old Train Depot, according to a news release provided.
PIERCETON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Pattie S. Younce

Pattie S. Younce, 86, Warsaw and previously of Bourbon, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Miller's Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending, entrusted to Titus Funeral Homes, Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 08.15.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 9:18 p.m. Friday - Ryan Thomas Workman, 36, of 6815 N. CR 675W, Orland, arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and on a foreign warrant. No bond set. • 10:02 p.m. Friday -...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Upland Brewing Co. hires president

Upland Brewing Co. has hired Eddie DeSalle as president. He most recently was a technical principal at Mesh Systems. DeSalle holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.
UPLAND, IN
abc57.com

Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

James Daniel Ramsey

James Daniel Ramsey, of Warsaw, passed away at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 77. James was born on March 7, 1945, in Peru, Ind., to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude Hand Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School,...
WARSAW, IN

