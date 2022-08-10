Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
Times-Union Newspaper
'Smash Out Cancer' Event Set For Saturday In Akron
AKRON - Wheels on Fire Cancer Crusaders, a ministry of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, will have a “Smash Out Cancer” event Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St., Akron. It is 4 to 9 p.m. All proceeds benefit Kosciusko and Fulton counties’...
95.3 MNC
Events to look forward to in Michiana this weekend
If you’re a Shakespeare super fan, this weekend is for you. Head to the South Bend Civic Theater to see Sense and Sensibility on Friday, August 12 and on Sunday, August 14 Much Ado About Nothing is playing. The showing starts each day at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
abc57.com
Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
abc57.com
The Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend.
OSCEOLA, Ind. -- The 38th annual Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend. The festival makes its return at Fern Hunsberger Park with, live music, food, games and more. The event is free to the public and parking is relatively available.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
inkfreenews.com
Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney
SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
22 WSBT
"Slide the Hill" event is happening at George Wilson Park in Mishawaka
Mishawaka kicked off it’s "Slide the Hill" at George Wilson Park. There are 4 custom-made 3-hundred-foot slip-n-slides down the tubing hills. There are also foam machines and a live DJ. The city says it's a great way to kick-off the weekend with a one-of-a-kind experience. "We are going to...
WNDU
Fremont Park Block Party 2
From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. Happening at Mishawaka’s George Wilson Park, there are four 300-foot-long slides perfect for fun for all ages.
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
Times-Union Newspaper
Clayton, Wyant To Speak At Heirloom Tomato Festival
PIERCETON - The 15th Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be Aug. 27 in Brower Park and The Old Train Depot in Pierceton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival will welcome Jim Wyant and Brad Clayton as the guest heirloom tomato experts for the 2022 festival. Each of these tomato experts will give two talks inside The Old Train Depot, according to a news release provided.
Times-Union Newspaper
Pattie S. Younce
Pattie S. Younce, 86, Warsaw and previously of Bourbon, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Miller's Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending, entrusted to Titus Funeral Homes, Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.15.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 9:18 p.m. Friday - Ryan Thomas Workman, 36, of 6815 N. CR 675W, Orland, arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and on a foreign warrant. No bond set. • 10:02 p.m. Friday -...
Inside Indiana Business
Upland Brewing Co. hires president
Upland Brewing Co. has hired Eddie DeSalle as president. He most recently was a technical principal at Mesh Systems. DeSalle holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.
wfft.com
The Huntertown Fire Department car show is back for its second year
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) — The Huntertown Heritage parade was not the only thing that brought people out of the house Saturday. The Huntertown Fire department car, truck, and bike show returned for its second year. It was free to show off your ride with an appreciated donation of $20.
abc57.com
Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion
Operators of the Four Winds South Bend casino are set to mark a completed step in its massive site expansion project. The post Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Times-Union Newspaper
James Daniel Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, of Warsaw, passed away at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 77. James was born on March 7, 1945, in Peru, Ind., to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude Hand Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School,...
Golf fundraiser remembers the Delphi Daughters
For the sixth year, community members came together to make sure Liberty German and Abigail Williams are not forgotten.
FWFD: Stovetop source of flames at downtown Fort Wayne apartments
Fire crews went up to an apartment on the second level and found what was described as a small fire on a stovetop in the kitchen.
