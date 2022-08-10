Atwood native and Tippecanoe Valley graduate Bryan Wong has been working out heavily since he was a teenager and has been doing CrossFit since he was in college to focus on physique. Wong’s fitness journey reached a new peak this past weekend when he was named the Fittest Man in the World for the 35-39 age group at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO