WAPAKONETA — Deb Zwez has been named executive director of The United Way of Auglaize County effective August 1. Zwez has been the publisher and editor of the Wapakoneta Daily News and prior to that was with the Evening Leader in St. Marys. She has served as a board member of both St. Marys and Wapakoneta chambers of commerce, is a Rotarian and serves on the YMCA board of directors. She has been very active in service to Auglaize County.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO