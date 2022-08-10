Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
LCC captures Lima City Tennis Invitational
Lima Central Catholic captured first place in three of the five events to take first place at the Lima City Tennis Invitational Saturday. The T-Birds finished with 26 points followed by Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf who tied for second with 17 points. Elida was fourth with 14 points and Bath was fifth with 13 points. Bluffton took sixth with 10 points and Lima Senior earned four points.
Lima News
Roundup: Kalida finishes second at boys golf tourney
FINDLAY — Kalida finished second at par 72 Sycamore Springs Golf Course with a team total of 344 behind Van Buren (332). Connor Nartker (77), Ethan Warnecke (86), Drew Buss (88) and Kayla Nartker (93) combined for the Wildcats’ total. Bath (345) was third, Lima Central (353) was...
Lima News
Ottoville shuts out Defiance
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville pounded the Defiance net with shots throughout the first half. But Defiance goalkeeper Carter Campbell did everything but stand on his head to stop most of the shots. The Big Green finally broke through and posted a 4-0 boys soccer victory over Defiance in the soccer...
Lima News
Entries accepted for 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition
LIMA — The Lima News is now accepting entries for its 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition. Entries may be submitted online at LimaOhio.com/photocontest. Entries are $5 per photo in the categories of abstract, action/sports, animals, candid, candid kids, flowers, landscape/scenic, portrait and still life. Judges will select the winning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima News
Zwez named to head Auglaize United Way
WAPAKONETA — Deb Zwez has been named executive director of The United Way of Auglaize County effective August 1. Zwez has been the publisher and editor of the Wapakoneta Daily News and prior to that was with the Evening Leader in St. Marys. She has served as a board member of both St. Marys and Wapakoneta chambers of commerce, is a Rotarian and serves on the YMCA board of directors. She has been very active in service to Auglaize County.
Lima News
Bridge Home Health honored for patient satisfaction
FINDLAY — Bridge Home Health and Hospice, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, was named a superior performer for patient satisfaction by data analytics firm Strategic Healthcare Programs. This is the second time Bridge Home Health has received the award, which is based on patient satisfaction surveys.
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
Lima News
Things going well for local fly fishing club
It has been nearly a year since the Allen County Fly Fishers organized and things have been going well for the club, according to president Brad Sherrick. Club membership is at 20 with about 10-12 members attending the monthly meetings, which are held at the Allen County Sportsmen and Farmers Association, located at 1001 S. Kemp Road in Elida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lima News
Fatal crash into road safety vehicle in Mercer County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Fort Recovery man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Mercer County involving a road-striping crew on state Route 29. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 17 in Jefferson Township. Cloyd W. Bergman, 61, of Fort Recovery, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet...
Lima News
Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer
Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
Lima News
Car shows and more
Wednesdays through Sept. 28: Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-In, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Happy Daz, 802 S. Cable Road, Lima. Free. All vehicles welcome from Model A Fords to new electric cars. Check out Facebook page HappyDazCoolCarCruise-In if the weather is an issue. Contact Chris Schimpf, 419-230-4505. Monday, Aug....
Lima News
Charles Thomas: Lima needs media aimed at minorities
Many years ago, I was asked to provide music for the Procter & Gamble retirement party for Warner Roach, who is currently deputy public works director for the City of Lima. During that event, many people of color from all across the country came to congratulate Mr. Roach. The one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lima News
Midwest Electric donates to community causes
ST. MARYS, OH — Midwest Electric recently donated $14,950 to west central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund. Thanks to the 89% of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,272,194 to 1,062 local charitable causes since 1998.
Lima News
Forms available online for Spencerville students
SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville Local Schools are reminding parents and students that each student must fill out forms online before picking up their schedule for the new year. All forms must be completed prior to your student receiving their schedule. Forms are available at https://spencerville-oh.finalforms.com. Once the forms are completed,...
Lima News
Real Wheels: 1955 Bel Air is ‘some car’
OTTOVILLE — Ron Niemeyer looks at his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and sees two cars. It is the car the Ottoville man purchased 53 years ago as a youth with a taste for drag racing. It’s also the car he later refurbished, and today enjoys taking riding in with...
Lima News
AAUW Book Fair announces 2022 dates
LIMA — The American Association of University Women has announced the dates of their annual book fair in Lima. This year’s fair will be held at 2400 Elida Rd., the former Elder Beerman store in the Lima Mall, off the Cable Road entrance. The fair will go from...
Lima News
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
What would you do if you lost everything that mattered to you, as well as all means to protect yourself and others, but still had to save the day? Conrad Brent is about to find out. Brent protects the people of Brooklyn from monsters and magical threats. The snarky, wisecracking guardian also has a dangerous secret: he’s one in a million – literally.
Lima News
Bargains abound as yard sales line Lincoln Highway
GOMER — Motorists along Lincoln Highway will notice dozens of hand-made signs advertising yard sales as the annual “Buy-Way” sale returns this week, giving bargain hunters the chance to nab antique furniture, used electronics, vintage clothing and more. Sellers have set up shop at homes and businesses...
Comments / 0