Quad-City Times Bix 7 race to re-air Sunday on TV6
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 48th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race will be re-aired at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on KWQC-TV6, Channel 6.1. The race was held on July 30.
Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Southeast Little League punched their ticket to the Little League World Series Friday. The team defeated Webb City, Missouri on with a score of 4 to 3. The team played in Little League International Midwest Regional Tournament held in Whitestown, Indiana Aug. 5- 13. Southeast...
35th annual Tugfest underway through Saturday
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -The annual bi-state competition that features a weekend full of music, great food, family-friendly activities, carnival rides, and the one-and-only tug of war across the Mighty Mississippi is running strong in LeClaire and Port Byron through Aug. 13. TV6′s Kyle Kiel does two live reports from Tugfest...
IowaWORKS to hold 6th annual Quad Cities Success Fair on Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -IowaWORKS 6th Annual Quad Cities Success Fair is coming up on Tuesday, August 16 from 1- 4 p.m. at St. Ambrose University’s Roglaski Center, 2100 North Ripley, Davenport. More than 80 employers and community resources will be on hand to speak with job seekers about thousands...
Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with a good cause for children in need
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s sight to see at the Rhythm City Casino, as the Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns. This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Admission is free but organizers say donations will be appreciated. Gates open Friday...
Musser Skate Park closed due to vandalism in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – Musser Skate Park has been closed to the public until further notice after the Muscatine Parks and Recreation staff found vandalism inside the park Friday morning. According to a media release, cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the Skate Park, and a parking...
Kinna’s House of Love
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -President and CEO Kinna Hodges joins QCL to talk about her non-profit, Kinna’s House of Love and some upcoming fundraisers and events. Kinnas House of Love Inc., 318 E. 7th St Suite 205, in Davenport, was founded in 2020. Services include assisting single, homeless women. For more information, call 563-200-8064.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Saturday for strong to severe storms
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong storms possible this afternoon and evening. Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with ways to help children in need. This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Section of Forest Grove Drive closed starting Monday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project gives an update on road closures. Forest Grove Drive will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Monday between International and Championship drives, according got the City of Bettendorf officials. Forest Grove Drive and Friendship Path Interaction will also be closed.
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
ImpactLife asking for blood donations with low inventory
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife is asking all current and potential donors to schedule donations in support of our region’s blood supply as they face a declining blood supply. ImpactLife said they strive to maintain a five-day supply for all blood types but the constant use of blood for...
