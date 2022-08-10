Read full article on original website
indybay.org
Armed guards assault Parker Community School, fired educators speak out
At the direction of Chief Governance Officer Josh Daniels and Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell, OUSD sent private security to the Parker Liberation school to physically remove activists from the building. Security acted incredibly aggressively, attacking parents and community members, unlawfully detaining a parent and candidate for school board and causing physical injuries to numerous individuals. Security called OPD, and as they opened the building, the group of people who were amassed outside entered the building and were met with excessive force by the OUSD security forces.
KTVU FOX 2
Organization started by students, for students, is growing. The leaders of Student Bono visit KTVU
Claudine Wong interviews the leaders of Student Bono, an organization started by Krish Parikh of Fremont during the pandemic. Student Bono has worked with over 1,000 students around the world. The group has raised over $18,727 and has educated thousands of others with their work.
KTVU FOX 2
Stanford police investigating on-campus rape near a dorm
The Department of Public Safety at Stanford University is investigating a rape they say happened near an on-campus dorm. According to a Community Crime Alert sent out by the university, the crime happened at approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9 in a parking lot near Wilbur Hall. Officials say they...
postnewsgroup.com
School District Security Violently Clashes with Parents, Community at Parker Elementary School
Oakland Unified School District security officers arrived at Parker Elementary School in East Oakland on Thursday, Aug. 4 to change the locks and clear people from the school. Parker, located at 7929 Ney Ave. in East Oakland, has been occupied and kept open operating community programs for the last two months by community protesters, who are resisting the school board decision to permanently close the school at the end of May.
Five minors released to parents after vehicle pursuit with police
Officers came across a group of minors after a vehicle pursuit on Saturday evening, according to Oakland Police Department.
berkeleyside.org
Meet the 4 new principals chosen to lead Berkeley schools this year
Four new principals have been appointed to lead three Berkeley elementary schools and one middle school this year. They will be joined by new superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel, who began her new role as Berkeley Unified superintendent July 1. Salita Mitchell: Longfellow Middle School. After two years as vice principal...
Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
Oakland police investigating shootings that left children wounded
OAKLAND -- Among the shootings detectives were investigating over the last 48 hours in Oakland were two that left children hospitalized with gunshot wounds.Oakland police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of 26th Street that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Friday.After officers arrived, they spoke with a child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition.Later officers went to a hospital and met with a child who doctors were treating for at least one gunshot wound. According to a preliminary investigation, that shooting...
eastcountytoday.net
July 31–Aug 6: Antioch Police calls
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between July 31–August 6 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. The suspect, who fled the scene, was identified as Maeweather Marshall, 37 of Oakland. He was arrested on charges of 451 (C) which is arson to forest lands. — Full Story.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Shooting Near Highway 80 in Vallejo
One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Vallejo, police said. Officers went at 2:04 a.m. to the 2000 block of Solano Avenue, near Interstate Highway 80, when someone reported the shooting. Officers located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The...
SFist
Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'
Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
Police searching for suspect in Richmond District attack
Police are searching for a man who punched a woman multiple times on Wednesday, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest Suspect in Series of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Police arrested a man said to have stolen 14 catalytic converters in South San Francisco, authorities announced on Friday. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Shannon Drive on Friday at 2:25 a.m. after reports of catalytic converter theft. Witnesses said they saw two men in a black Infiniti coupe...
Student hurt during attempted robbery, fight near a Stockton high school
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was hurt after an attempted robbery and fight in front of a downtown Stockton high school Wednesday, officials with the Stockton Unified School District said. Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, a student at Stockton's Jane Frederick Continuation High School allegedly grabbed the gold chain of...
Grieving mom hopes reward yields leads in San Francisco cold case murder
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- San Francisco investigators and a grieving mother are asking for leads in a cold case."My 17-year-old son, he existed. He lived. He was full of life and someone took him from me," said Paulette Brown, mother of Aubrey Abrakasa, told a crowd of supporters Saturday afternoon. Someone killed Brown's only son on Aug. 14, 2006. While the killer remains free, Brown feels trapped by the pain and the lack of accountability. "I feel like I'm in prison sometime and, like I said, this is not easy. I still cry after 16 years. I still cry. I...
crimevoice.com
Hayward Police Arrest Suspect for Multiple Gun Charges
Originally Published By: Hayward Police Department Facebook Page:. “While the personal use of marijuana is legal in California, there are still guidelines that must be followed to ensure the safety of the community. It is illegal to drive while under the influence of marijuana and any marijuana being transported in a car must be in a sealed container.
Alexis Gabe’s supporters demand action from District Attorney
Family, friends, and supporters of Alexis Gabe held a demonstration outside the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office Friday demanding that prosecutors file criminal charges against the mother of Gabe's alleged killer.
KTVU FOX 2
Man, teen arrested in fatal shooting of food delivery driver in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities on Friday announced the arrest of a 19-year-old man and a teen for their roles in the fatal shooting of a food delivery driver in Oakland last month. The Oakland Police Department said officers arrested Major Willis and an unidentified teen on Tuesday in connection with...
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman fatally shot in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road. When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving...
