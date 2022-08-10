Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Arbutus Irene McCane
Arbutus Irene McCane, 75, died Aug. 12, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. Arrangements have been entrusted to Titus Funeral Homes, Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Pattie S. Younce
Pattie S. Younce, 86, Warsaw and previously of Bourbon, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Miller's Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending, entrusted to Titus Funeral Homes, Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.15.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 9:18 p.m. Friday - Ryan Thomas Workman, 36, of 6815 N. CR 675W, Orland, arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and on a foreign warrant. No bond set. • 10:02 p.m. Friday -...
Times-Union Newspaper
'Smash Out Cancer' Event Set For Saturday In Akron
AKRON - Wheels on Fire Cancer Crusaders, a ministry of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, will have a “Smash Out Cancer” event Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St., Akron. It is 4 to 9 p.m. All proceeds benefit Kosciusko and Fulton counties’...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Union Newspaper
Clayton, Wyant To Speak At Heirloom Tomato Festival
PIERCETON - The 15th Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be Aug. 27 in Brower Park and The Old Train Depot in Pierceton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival will welcome Jim Wyant and Brad Clayton as the guest heirloom tomato experts for the 2022 festival. Each of these tomato experts will give two talks inside The Old Train Depot, according to a news release provided.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 8/11
WARSAW – Warsaw picked up its first dual match victory of the season Thursday, narrowly defeating Rochester 185-186 at Rozella Ford golf course. Abbey Peterson shot a 37 to lead all competitors, closely followed by Olivia Robinson-Gay with a 39. The Tigers travel to Fort Wayne Saturday morning for the Concordia Invitational.
Times-Union Newspaper
Can Triton’s Experience Lead To 2022 Gridiron Success?
The Triton Trojans return enough key contributors from its 4-7 campaign in 2021 to be confident their 2022 season will improve. Triton’s sectional run was stifled 49-3 in the finals by eventual Class 1A state runner-up Adams Central after their sectional semi-final 22-13 win in a muddy battle with Northfield.
Times-Union Newspaper
Area Teams Ramp Up Sports Schedules Before First?Big Week
FORT WAYNE – Warsaw girls golf continued an impressive start to its season with a third place finish at the Concordia Invitational at Foster Park golf course Saturday. The Tigers narrowly missed out on second place, finishing a stroke behind Dwenger with a 343. On the Individual side of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times-Union Newspaper
DAR Recognizes JROTC Outstanding Female Cadet
Kaley Rodriguez, daughter of Edward and Angi Rodriquez, was recognized as the Warsaw Community High School JROTC DAR Outstanding Female Cadet for the 2021-22 school year. She was awarded a certificate and bronze medal by Agnes Pruyn Chapman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). While...
Times-Union Newspaper
2022 Preview: Women’s Soccer Loaded For 2022 Campaign
WINONA LAKE - Grace’s women’s soccer team is armed with arguably its most talented squad in program history for the 2022 season. Head coach Michael Voss has high hopes for the Lady Lancers this year. Voss, the winningest coach in program history, wants the 2022 campaign to be the best year in team history.
Times-Union Newspaper
Area Man Named Fittest Man In The World For Age Range
Atwood native and Tippecanoe Valley graduate Bryan Wong has been working out heavily since he was a teenager and has been doing CrossFit since he was in college to focus on physique. Wong’s fitness journey reached a new peak this past weekend when he was named the Fittest Man in the World for the 35-39 age group at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend.
Times-Union Newspaper
Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation
Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times-Union Newspaper
Ole Hitchin’ Post In Larwill Has New Owners
LARWILL - Kosciusko and Whitley chambers of commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., Larwill. The season for outdoor dining started April 1, which ends the last weekend of October. Owner Krissy Ropp purchased Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., in January 2021. She...
Times-Union Newspaper
Judge Explains Importance Of JDAI Coordinators To County Council
Grant funding for the two JDAI coordinator positions has dried up, but the Kosciusko County Council found a way Thursday to keep the two positions going at least for the rest of 2022 and possibly for 2023. Council President Sue Ann Mitchell told the rest of the Council that she...
Comments / 0