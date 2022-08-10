ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar lease to be terminated for ‘reimagined’ Birkdale

By Sydney Heiberger
 5 days ago

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – What was once an exciting prospect for one Birkdale Village business has quickly turned into a nightmare.

A managing partner at Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar says North American Properties, the new managers of Birkdale Village, will not renew their lease because the business does not meet their vision for the reimagined Birkdale.

The bar has been a part of Birkdale Village for nearly 20 years. Those that work there pride themselves on a friendly, relaxing atmosphere that attracts regular customers. Their motto is “Relax. Uncork. Unwine.”

“If you think about it – going on 20 years, folks have had first dates here. They’ve met and had multiple dates, got married, had kids, and had the kids go through high school. That’s how long we’ve been here,” said general manager Joseph Klosek. “We were given notice about two and a half weeks ago that we were not part of the vision for the future of Birkdale Village.”

Birkdale Village is currently on the tail end of a $20 million redevelopment project that builds eight new buildings in front of the Regal Cinema.

The news has left loyal Corkscrew customers devastated.

“It’s the most relaxed atmosphere I’ve ever seen in my life. Best wine, best champagne,” said Corkscrew customer Jerry Settembre. “We’re losing our Corkscrew. I mean, come on. Progress is great, but you don’t take away your mainstay.”

Klosek says his team even hired a designer to create renderings for a speakeasy-themed bar renovation that they believed would fit the new Birkdale vision. Unfortunately, that effort was also sour grapes.

“It is what it is. There’s not much you can do about that,” said Klosek.

North American Properties has allowed Corkscrew to stay through the end of the year. Klosek says he anticipates closing around Jan. 15.

“Everybody’s doing petitions, talking to anybody they can to keep the Corkscrew alive,” said Settembre.

Corkscrew has another location in Fort Mill, and they say they’re looking for a new Lake Norman location to replace the one in Birkdale Village.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

