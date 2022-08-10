ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial VB should contend, like (almost) always.

By Keith Murphy
 5 days ago

An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the number of state titles Centennial has won since opening. The actual number is four and the story has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

The Ankeny Centennial Jaguars practically have a reserved parking spot at the state volleyball tournament. The Jags have made state eight of the nine years they’ve had a school, and that includes this past season. Centennial has also won four state championships in that time.

The Jaguars lost starters from last year’s 30-10, conference title-sharing team, but Centennial reloads more than rebuilds.

