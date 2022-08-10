ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethenny Frankel Shades Kim Kardashian’s Skincare Line: It’s ‘Impractical At Best’

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago

Kim Kardashian, 41, released her new skincare line SKKN BY KIM back in June. Many people have shared their thoughts about the new line, and Bethenny Frankel, 51, is someone who did not hold back. Bethenny’s review was truly unfiltered! She shared the scathing review on her official TikTok account on August 8.

The RHONY star called Kim’s line “impractical at best” and did not give her many compliments. She captioned the video, “And the most impractical packaging award goes to….” Many people took to the comments section on Bethenny’s video, and agreed with her on the packaging. One user commented, “the circle one looks like a eos lip balm packaging lololol” to which Bethenny replied, “Yes I thought that.”

Kim’s line has been widely talked about across social media for its extremely high price tag. Many people have thrown shade at Kim for assuming her fans can afford her over $600 skincare line. In the TikTok video, Bethenny said, “This is crazy, it’s gigantic how do you travel with this? If you don’t have a private plane… you have to be a billionaire to use this product, because if you don’t have a private plane, how are you traveling with this?”

Bethenny went on to call the eye cream in Kim’s line “bulbous” because of its round shape. “I don’t have a circular house or medicine cabinet,” she said. Overall, it seemed that Bethenny’s issue was mainly with the product’s packaging rather than the quality. She did actually call Kim’s skincare line “good skincare” and added that it has “quality” despite the harsh review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OF11l_0hBDLnFs00
Kim Kardashian pictured in her new campaign for Beats. (Beats x Kim/MEGA)

However, she didn’t think it was “Kardashian rich” as she said that it was “unlikely” worth the high price tag. Bethenny did also try to add a cushion to the blow by saying that “most beauty is overpriced.” How sweet, Bethenny!

One user also commented, “You don’t have a private plane!?!? …(joking)” to which Bethenny jokingly replied, “I don’t as of right now lol. It’s in the shop.” If anything can be said of Bethenny’s review, it is that it’s downright hilarious to say the least!

IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

