Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Domestic Violence Resources within the Community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -As many as 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men face severe domestic violence from an intimate partner, resulting in injury, stress disorders, contracting sexually transmitted diseases and many other devastating results. Assistant Chief of Police Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick from the Columbus Police Department, Lindsey Reis...
WTVM
Chambers County schools adjusting to new district changes
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District has been busy with new changes and updates within the school system. The first day of school for Chambers County started on August 8, where all students are now required to wear school uniforms. But, according to the superintendent, the students have enjoyed not having to decide what to wear each day.
WTVM
Local church holds community-wide event in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A community-wide event was hosted by Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church for the city to hear about services and resources available to them. Those in attendance were city and county officials, other local churches, and people of all ages. Mount Olive provided free hotdogs and...
Woman responsible for $500K in identity fraud arrested after GA traffic stop, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A deputy in Troup County arrested two Louisiana women in April on the side of I-85 after he says he found them with items that could be used in identity theft. The two women, Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray, were found with stolen COVID-19 vaccinations...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
New road infrastructures coming to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several major road projects are in the works for Chattahoochee Valley, including the widening of a congested road in Harris County. “We’re trying to ease as much of the construction delays as possible as we can, with so much work going on in such a small corridor,” says Kenneth Franks, an Administrator of the Transportation Investment Act.
WTVM
Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local newspaper has shut its doors permanently after 17 years due to ‘economic circumstances’. The August 9 edition of the Troup County News will be its final edition. According to Troup County News’ Facebook post, the paper was founded in 2005 by...
WTVM
CASA offering training to certify as volunteer via Zoom
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), you can make a difference in your community by providing a brighter future for a deserving child. “They need to know that somebody is there for them and that somebody is going to talk to the judge for them and advocate for them,” says Karan Albritton, director of SOWEGA CASA, when asked about the foster children who need representation.
Increase in area COVID cases, re-opening of schools concern for medical community
ALBANY — After a decline in COVID-19 patients over the past couple of weeks, numbers have increased slowly again in recent days, with the uptick possibly due to July 4 gatherings. On Wednesday, 44 patients were hospitalized in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities. Of those, 35 were in Albany,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Woman accused of over $500,000 PPP, unemployment fraud scheme indicted on racketeering charge in Georgia
Tynea Gray of Ascension Parish, accused of mail and wire fraud of more than $500,000, was among two Louisiana women indicted for conspiracy to commit racketeering Aug. 1 in Troup County, Georgia. Gray reportedly listed a Donaldsonville address at one time, but later moved to Prairieville. Also indicted was Deavian...
LaGrange: School custodian arrested after bringing gun on campus, school officials say
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A school custodian has been arrested after bringing a gun onto the campus of an elementary school in LaGrange, officials said in a news release on Friday, August 12, 2022. According to Irisha Goodman, the Director of Public Relations for the Troup County School System, the incident happened at Ethel Kight […]
Teenager shot dead in Ga. Walmart parking lot, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus, Ga. teenager is dead after he was found shot to death inside his car at a Walmart. Columbus police say Caleb Boling was shot and killed at the Walmart on Victory Drive earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
WTVM
Phenix City Schools largest in nation to have all 11 schools receive Cognia Stem Certification
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools have made their mark nationally as schools in the district have been awarded an important science technology, engineering, and math or STEM certification. “The certification is like when a school or a school system goes through an accreditation to say that everything...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Georgia officers placed on leave after one calls resident N-word
WEST POINT, Ga. — Five West Point police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after a resident's video surfaced and went viral. In the video captured by home security footage, one of the officers is heard saying the N-word before appearing to throw a security camera across the resident's yard.
Columbus lays out plans to renovate city pools after years of standstill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus residents looking to get outdoors this weekend will be hard-pressed to find a public pool in their area. The majority of the city’s community pools have sat empty this summer. City officials have plans to renovate three of four public pools over the next few years but until then, options […]
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 08/12/22: School Safety and Security
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our news team recently covered the active shooter training held by the Muscogee County School District and we applaud the officers, trainers and Superintendent David Lewis for taking it seriously. We know from the recent tragedy in small-town Uvalde, Texas, that such a catastrophic event can...
Columbus residents charged with shooting at FBI agent
COLUMBUS — Two Columbus residents are facing federal charges alleging their involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus on July 28; one was remanded to federal custody following an initial appearance, the other is in state custody. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
wrbl.com
Three arrested in connection to a two-state ‘chop shop’ operation based in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three people have been arrested following a multi-agency investigation into a local operation that allegedly produced and altered Vehicle Identification Numbers. Corderal Adravius Harris, 32, Erica Leenona Rankin, 34, and Jonathan Steve Routier, 31, are facing charges in connection to the “chop shop” operation....
WTVM
Local food truck owner talks business in community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This pandemic has warped the economy - mass layoffs at the beginning led to a boom in entrepreneurship in Black communities across the country, but especially right here in the Valley. Food truck owner, Asha Pitts, joined our Dee Armstrong to talk business during the pandemic.
WTVM
Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
WTVM
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
Comments / 0