Harris County, GA

WTVM

INTERVIEW: Domestic Violence Resources within the Community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -As many as 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men face severe domestic violence from an intimate partner, resulting in injury, stress disorders, contracting sexually transmitted diseases and many other devastating results. Assistant Chief of Police Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick from the Columbus Police Department, Lindsey Reis...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Chambers County schools adjusting to new district changes

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District has been busy with new changes and updates within the school system. The first day of school for Chambers County started on August 8, where all students are now required to wear school uniforms. But, according to the superintendent, the students have enjoyed not having to decide what to wear each day.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Local church holds community-wide event in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A community-wide event was hosted by Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church for the city to hear about services and resources available to them. Those in attendance were city and county officials, other local churches, and people of all ages. Mount Olive provided free hotdogs and...
SMITHS STATION, AL
WTVM

New road infrastructures coming to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several major road projects are in the works for Chattahoochee Valley, including the widening of a congested road in Harris County. “We’re trying to ease as much of the construction delays as possible as we can, with so much work going on in such a small corridor,” says Kenneth Franks, an Administrator of the Transportation Investment Act.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

CASA offering training to certify as volunteer via Zoom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), you can make a difference in your community by providing a brighter future for a deserving child. “They need to know that somebody is there for them and that somebody is going to talk to the judge for them and advocate for them,” says Karan Albritton, director of SOWEGA CASA, when asked about the foster children who need representation.
COLUMBUS, GA
News Break
Politics
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 08/12/22: School Safety and Security

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our news team recently covered the active shooter training held by the Muscogee County School District and we applaud the officers, trainers and Superintendent David Lewis for taking it seriously. We know from the recent tragedy in small-town Uvalde, Texas, that such a catastrophic event can...
COLUMBUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Columbus residents charged with shooting at FBI agent

COLUMBUS — Two Columbus residents are facing federal charges alleging their involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus on July 28; one was remanded to federal custody following an initial appearance, the other is in state custody. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Local food truck owner talks business in community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This pandemic has warped the economy - mass layoffs at the beginning led to a boom in entrepreneurship in Black communities across the country, but especially right here in the Valley. Food truck owner, Asha Pitts, joined our Dee Armstrong to talk business during the pandemic.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
COLUMBUS, GA

