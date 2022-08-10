ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone warning for all users – five ‘memory hungry’ apps to delete now to free up space on your phone

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOaXt_0hBDLVJg00

IF your iPhone keeps running out of space, you can free up some storage by deleting memory-hungry apps that you hardly use.

Knowing which apps to delete, however, isn't the easiest task – unless you use this handy trick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzgN8_0hBDLVJg00
If your iPhone keeps running out of space, you can free up storage by deleting memory-hungry apps that you don't use Credit: Getty

Filling up your iPhone storage is bad for your device's performance and means you can't take photos or download podcasts or music.

It's therefore good practice to give your handset a little spring clean every now and then to ensure you've got plenty of space to play around with.

To find out which apps you use the least, open your iPhone Settings app and tap General > iPhone Storage.

You'll be presented with an overview of what is taking up the most storage on your iPhone and how much room you've got left.

If you scroll down, you'll see a list of all your apps ordered by how much space they're taking up.

Messaging apps like WhatsApp will be at the very top if you send a lot of files and have plenty of chats backed up.

If you click on an app, you'll see how much space it takes up, as well as how much room data from the app is claiming on your phone.

The best thing to do is look for apps you don't use and delete them. Simply tap on your app of choice and then hit "delete app."

You can also do this via the home screen by tapping and holding the app you want to delete until it starts to jiggle.

Then simply click the "X" next to it and confirm the deletion.

If you go back to the "iPhone Storage" section in settings you can also choose to "Offload" apps instead of trashing them.

This temporarily disables an app without deleting it and will give you a bit more storage space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8QeF_0hBDLVJg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zT8iD_0hBDLVJg00

The app will remain on your home screen, but you will have to tap and download it again when you want to start using it.

Just make sure you've got enough storage space to get it back when the time comes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ObLD_0hBDLVJg00
Filling up your iPhone storage is bad for your device's performance and means you can't take photos or download podcasts or music Credit: Getty

Comments / 19

Tom
4d ago

Microsoft Teams, Facebook, Instagram, and Google are the top offenders on my iPhone. Yea I understand messaging apps and attachments, but these are not all messaging apps with attachments. Also iMessage is up close to the top, but it’s because of the attachments. Facebook and Instagram are bloated and take up way more space than they should. I rarely use them, and don’t get a lot of messages in them, so they should not be using that much space.

Reply
7
ErM
4d ago

Article says 5 but lists 1. SMH at what people will do to put out an article

Reply
12
BluePearl2021
4d ago

Did they even name the 5 apps and I just missed it?

Reply(1)
11
Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life

Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So

Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deletion#Messaging Apps#Smart Phone#Ios
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
BGR.com

6 hidden iPhone features that seem like magic tricks

Let’s be honest: one of the longstanding reasons why the iPhone appeals to people over Android is that it’s easier to use. The iPhone, to put it simply, is intuitive while simultaneously powerful. That said, there’s a good chance that most iPhone users are completely unaware of just how powerful the iPhone is. Because Apple doesn’t tout every single iPhone feature, Apple’s iconic smartphone is brimming with features and hidden tricks that you probably didn’t even know existed.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account

Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
The Verge

How to save battery life on your Android phone

Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Can someone tell if I block their number?

Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

17 innocent-looking Android apps are stealing banking credentials — delete them before you're next

Your banking credentials aren't safe, according to Trend Micro (opens in new tab) research, especially if you have one of the malware-infested apps they've discovered in their cybersecurity report. These Google Play Store apps appear to be innocuous, but they are injected with banking trojans and behind users' backs, they're collecting sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, emails, texts, and more.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
669K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy