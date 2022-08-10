It will be another mostly dry start to the day on the Western Slope. There are still a few small mountain showers over the Colorado/Utah border, but these showers will clear up shortly after sunrise. Expect to see mostly clear skies through the rest of the morning hours, but partly cloudy skies will move in this afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will dot the high country after 2 pm today, and chances for these pop up showers will continue through the evening hours today. The lower valleys will not see any rain chances until after 5 pm. With chances for rain showers slowly creeping up temperatures are starting to cool down. Most of the Western Slope will be in the 80s today. Moisture will continue to get blow in from the southwest over the next few days. We will see drier starts to the day over the weekend, but expect mountain thunderstorms through Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain from this weather pattern will be move in for the middle of next week.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO