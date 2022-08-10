ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Comments / 7

Tim Ramsey
5d ago

Enforce the 17 and under curfew that’s already on the books, and organize some things for the 15-20 year olds to do besides hang out and get in trouble.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seaislenews.com

New Sea Isle Projects to Include Dog Park, Stormwater Pumping Station

Sea Isle City is planning nearly $9 million in new capital projects throughout town, including road construction, a dog park and a stormwater pumping station to protect flood-prone neighborhoods. Other big-ticket items include renovations to the 40th Street restrooms overlooking the Promenade and upgrades to the city’s aging water and...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Rolls With Beach Mat Program

City Council approved a nearly $11 million funding package on Aug. 11 for a series of capital projects that includes expanding the beach mats program. For the last five years or so, the city has made it a point to install mobility mats at each beach and the goal is to expand the program and put longer mats in at area beaches.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sea Isle City, NJ
Sea Isle City, NJ
Crime & Safety
987thecoast.com

Middle Township to Form Rio Grande Community Parntership

Middle Township is expected to create the Rio Grande Community Partnership during its meeting Monday. The Partnership will address various challenges in Rio Grande which is the business district and includes social services agencies. Committeeman Jim Norris says the Partnership will address growing issues in the community. The post Middle...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sue Williamson
seaislenews.com

Autism Awareness Fundraiser Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

Brian Aylmer said it seems that just about everyone has a family member, friend or someone else they know who, in some way, has been touched by autism. He speaks from personal experience. He and his wife, Beth, have three daughters who have autism – Shannon, 16, Cailey, 15, and Kelsey, 13. Their 8-year-old son, Daniel, does not.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Vandalism#City Council#Rowdy
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post

Naturalist Makayla Doran shared some of her photos of a breaching Humpback whale from yesterday mornings trip. This very active whale breached repeatedly and out put on quite a show for everyone aboard. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #humpbackwhale #humpbackwhales #whales #whalewatching #njwhales #jerseyshorewhales #phillywhales #philadelphia #nywhales #wildwoodcrestnj #wildwoodnj #capemaynj...
New Jersey 101.5

Rotten egg or gas smell spreads through southern NJ counties

EAST GREENWICH — The smell that made its way around much of South Jersey is still in the process of being treated and processed at a truck stop. The Gloucester County 911 Communications Center received hundreds of calls just after 3 p.m. complaining of a rotten egg smell associated with natural gas, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. One of the calls came from the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road in East Greenwich just off Route 295.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Day 3 of Rotten Egg Smell Making People Physically Ill in South Jersey

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
camdencounty.com

Update Regarding the Gloucester County Gas Leak

(Lindenwold, NJ) – The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy