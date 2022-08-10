Read full article on original website
Tim Ramsey
5d ago
Enforce the 17 and under curfew that’s already on the books, and organize some things for the 15-20 year olds to do besides hang out and get in trouble.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seaislenews.com
New Sea Isle Projects to Include Dog Park, Stormwater Pumping Station
Sea Isle City is planning nearly $9 million in new capital projects throughout town, including road construction, a dog park and a stormwater pumping station to protect flood-prone neighborhoods. Other big-ticket items include renovations to the 40th Street restrooms overlooking the Promenade and upgrades to the city’s aging water and...
Atlantic City Announces the Re-Funding of Police at Jersey Shore’s Largest City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and the Atlantic City Police Department...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Rolls With Beach Mat Program
City Council approved a nearly $11 million funding package on Aug. 11 for a series of capital projects that includes expanding the beach mats program. For the last five years or so, the city has made it a point to install mobility mats at each beach and the goal is to expand the program and put longer mats in at area beaches.
Atlantic City Area: Go Back & Photograph Every House You’ve Lived In
This is one of those nostalgic things that may or may not cross your mind from time-to-time. It does mine. As the years continue to fly by so quickly, I sometimes take the time to go back and think about where we were and where we lived throughout the years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
987thecoast.com
Middle Township to Form Rio Grande Community Parntership
Middle Township is expected to create the Rio Grande Community Partnership during its meeting Monday. The Partnership will address various challenges in Rio Grande which is the business district and includes social services agencies. Committeeman Jim Norris says the Partnership will address growing issues in the community. The post Middle...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
Detour At Busy Intersection In Egg Harbor Township, NJ For 3 Weeks
Atlantic County government is providing advanced notice about a road detour that will be in effect at Bargaintown/Fire Roads in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey for an extended period of time. The detour will begin on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 and is projected to remain in effect for approximately 3...
RELATED PEOPLE
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s Beach Tag Sales, Parking Revenue Down But “Promising”
Could surging gas prices be to blame? Or could it be the sting of inflation overall? Or could there be some other factor this summer that is driving down revenue in two vital areas of Ocean City’s tourism industry?. For now, Ocean City officials are not speculating on the...
seaislenews.com
Autism Awareness Fundraiser Returns After Two-Year Hiatus
Brian Aylmer said it seems that just about everyone has a family member, friend or someone else they know who, in some way, has been touched by autism. He speaks from personal experience. He and his wife, Beth, have three daughters who have autism – Shannon, 16, Cailey, 15, and Kelsey, 13. Their 8-year-old son, Daniel, does not.
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Announce DWI Checkpoint
Egg Harbor Township Police have announced they are holding a DWI checkpoint on August 12th to find and remove any drivers under the influence before they cause a dangerous situation on the road. You have been warned. People often wonder why DWI checkpoints are announced in advance and criticize the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post
Naturalist Makayla Doran shared some of her photos of a breaching Humpback whale from yesterday mornings trip. This very active whale breached repeatedly and out put on quite a show for everyone aboard. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #humpbackwhale #humpbackwhales #whales #whalewatching #njwhales #jerseyshorewhales #phillywhales #philadelphia #nywhales #wildwoodcrestnj #wildwoodnj #capemaynj...
Rotten egg or gas smell spreads through southern NJ counties
EAST GREENWICH — The smell that made its way around much of South Jersey is still in the process of being treated and processed at a truck stop. The Gloucester County 911 Communications Center received hundreds of calls just after 3 p.m. complaining of a rotten egg smell associated with natural gas, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. One of the calls came from the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road in East Greenwich just off Route 295.
Day 3 of Rotten Egg Smell Making People Physically Ill in South Jersey
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
There’s Still 1 Place To Get Good Waffles & Ice Cream In Wildwood, NJ
There's something about boardwalk food here in the Garden State that just can't be beat. Sure, New Jersey is known for having some of the best food you'll find literally anywhere, but there's something about grabbing a bite to eat on the boards that nothing else can compare to. Mind you, that includes dessert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
camdencounty.com
Update Regarding the Gloucester County Gas Leak
(Lindenwold, NJ) – The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
Statewide Home Depot Shoplifter Caught at the Shore After Stealing Over $10,000 in Merchandise
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – North Jersey man who has been on a Home Depot shoplifting...
Convicted Atlantic City drug-ring leader now accused of ordering 2019 killing
An Atlantic City man serving 11 years in federal prison for leading a deadly drug ring now faces murder charges. Khalif Toombs, now 32, was once a promising Atlantic City basketball star. Now he’s accused of hiring a man to kill Lamir King, who died New Year’s Day 2019, just...
Fire Displaces Family in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A family was displaced Tuesday morning by a house fire in...
Comments / 7