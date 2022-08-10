ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, NH

Comments / 8

John Ryan
4d ago

“Mr. Zhukovskyy should have been found guilty of the charges in this case and held responsible for causing seven deaths and numerous injuries. We thank the Court and the jurors for their service, and while we are extremely disappointed, we respect the verdict and our system of justice,” Formella said…… apparently you don’t respect the justice system otherwise you wouldn’t have said what you said. Although he may be public enemy number one it was proven that he didn’t caused the crash and I’m surprised also but that’s the system and if he didn’t cost a crash why should he be found guilty just because he had a little bit of dope in is system

Reply
3
Gary Vermette
4d ago

the prosecutor made the defenses case the witnesses were shotty the state troopers obviously don't know how to do their job.....

Reply
3
Related
MassLive.com

Connecticut man Syed I. Bokhari ordered to forfeit $2.1M, sentenced to one year of probation for selling wholesale tobacco to Mass. residents

A Connecticut man who sold wholesale tobacco over the internet to Massachusetts residents was recently ordered to forfeit $2.1M for his role in tobacco trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Syed I. Bokhari, 57, was sentenced to one year of probation Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in Thursday’s explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon. Daniel Burrell, 54, of Greenfield faced a judge in Greenfield District Court as a prosecutor read aloud what he was accused of. “One of the calling parties reported that they heard a loud...
GREENFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randolph, NH
Randolph, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, NH
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
westernmassnews.com

Northampton man arrested for kidnapping a minor

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton man has been arrested for his involvement in the kidnapping of a minor on Friday evening. According to Northampton Police, the 34-year-old suspect was found and arrested around noon on Saturday. He was subsequently taken into custody. Police said that the child has been...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Daily Voice

Worcester Man Found Guilty Of Murdering 'Faithful' Ex-Girlfriend, Mother Of 2

A Worcester man is facing life in prison after he was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said. Antonio Lucas, age 43, was found guilty of murdering Cleucilene Alves da Silva, age 41, inside his home at 27 County Street in Worcester on May 31, 2019, the office said. Alves da Silva died after Lucas stabbed her multiple times.
WORCESTER, MA
informnny.com

1 arrested after propane tank explosion in Massachusetts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been arrested for what police believe to be an intentionally set explosion in Greenfield. According to Lt. Todd Dodge of the Greenfield Police Department, 53-year-old Daniel Burrell is accused of intentionally setting off an explosion on Union Street Thursday afternoon. Acting Chief...
GREENFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Defense#Attorneys#Verdicts#State#Court
Live 95.9

MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place

A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman arrested after being accused of assaulting several officers after attempting to pick up child while drunk

Police arrested a Massachusetts woman on multiple charges after she allegedly assaulted an officer while being taken into custody for Operating Under the Influence. Ludlow Police were dispatched to the Whitney Park Summer Program on Howard Street for a report of an adult who was very unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol while arriving to pick up a juvenile participant in the program.
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: spike in recent deadly crashes

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - 2021 was the most dangerous year to be on Massachusetts roads in more than a decade and this year is proving to be just as deadly with a recent uptick in western Massachusetts. “That’s my princess, Destiny. I, I’m sorry, she’s always on my mind,” said...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy