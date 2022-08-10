ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Turned Down a $10 Million Offer

Tiffany Haddish once turned down a $10 million deal, the actress revealed in a new interview with Cosmopolitan, and she’s getting candid about coming to terms with the power she holds as a performer and learning to pick and choose her projects. The star lamented under-selling herself for too...
CELEBRITIES
Heidi Klum Jokes About Her Vampire-Like Anti-Aging Secret

Heidi Klum is finally cluing her fans in on what keeps her looking so young—although it's definitely not a product you can find on the beauty store shelves. In a new interview with E!'s Daily Pop, the 49-year-old supermodel jokingly credited her ever-youthful look to her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who is 17 years her junior.
CELEBRITIES
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Remember Anne Heche With Her 13 Best Movie Roles

Anne Heche will be remembered for her diverse film roles: a mix of comedy, drama and thrillers. Though the late actress, who died Friday following a car crash a week prior, was well-known for her TV roles (including her breakthrough Emmy-winning role in Another World and starring roles in The Brave and Men In Trees), Heche had more than 30 movie credits to her name. All of this was a far cry from her first paying job of $ 100 a week at the 76 House Dinner Theater in South Jersey.
Lisa Kudrow Said Jerry Seinfeld Once Tried to Take Credit for 'Friends' Success

Lisa Kudrow shared a lot about her past (and future) in a new interview, including the bold thing Jerry Seinfeld once said to her at a party. Speaking exclusively with Daily Beast, Kudrow discussed the longevity of her hit sitcom, Friends, in which she played the character Phoebe Buffay, mainly attributing it to the close and "really respectful" relationship the main cast had.
CELEBRITIES
'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Says She'll Never Do Another 22-Episode Series—for a Very Good Reason

Lili Reinhart, the Riverdale TV series standout and Hustlers movie actress, 25, takes on a role with a parallel-lives twist in Look Both Ways (Aug. 17 on Netflix). The film follows her character, Natalie, through two divergent paths: One Natalie moves back home to Texas when she discovers on the eve of college graduation that she’s pregnant; the not-pregnant Natalie follows her plan to move to L.A. and pursue a career.
TV SERIES
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
'Euphoria' Star Reveals How He Broke His Skull in Freak Accident

Actor Angus Cloud recently opened up about the incident that ultimately lead to the prominent scar on his head. Since his rise to fame on HBO's Euphoria, nosey fans have only speculated how the star ended up with the mark that runs across the left side of his head, but now, thanks to a new interview, they finally have answers.
CELEBRITIES
Brandy's 'Cinderella' Cast to Reunite for Anniversary Special

This is no fairytale—Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is making its way back to the screen!. In celebration of the beloved 1957 musical’s 25th anniversary, where Julie Andrews initially starred in the title role, ABC is producing a special edition of the news program 20/20 that will reunite the cast of the television film of the same title. It is set to air on August 23.
MOVIES
Ed Sheeran Opener Maisie Peters Invites Barista to Show Via Napkin

Rising pop star Maisie Peters proved she’s nothing if not grounded when she shared her latest interaction—or lack thereof—with a boy on TikTok. The popular TikToker signed on to Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records last June, and her debut album, You Signed Up For This, followed just a couple of months later. Now, Peters in on tour in Europe with Sheeran, opening for him every night, but make no mistake—many in the audience are there for her.
CELEBRITIES
