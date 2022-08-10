Read full article on original website
Related
Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Turned Down a $10 Million Offer
Tiffany Haddish once turned down a $10 million deal, the actress revealed in a new interview with Cosmopolitan, and she’s getting candid about coming to terms with the power she holds as a performer and learning to pick and choose her projects. The star lamented under-selling herself for too...
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Turns Heads in Thigh-High Slit Dress at 'Never Have I Ever' Premiere
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was a vision on the purple carpet premiere for Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. The cast, alongside Ramakrishnan and series creator Mindy Kaling, stepped out at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the debut of Season 3, which is now streaming. Ramakrishnan, known for...
Heidi Klum Jokes About Her Vampire-Like Anti-Aging Secret
Heidi Klum is finally cluing her fans in on what keeps her looking so young—although it's definitely not a product you can find on the beauty store shelves. In a new interview with E!'s Daily Pop, the 49-year-old supermodel jokingly credited her ever-youthful look to her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who is 17 years her junior.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Next Generation: A Comprehensive Guide to the Fathers of Their Kids
Modern family! The Kardashian-Jenners come from a big brood and have only added to their ranks over the years. Kourtney Kardashian was the first among the siblings to welcome a child when her eldest son, Mason, arrived in December 2009. Kim Kardashian followed in her footsteps, as did younger sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. […]
Remember Anne Heche With Her 13 Best Movie Roles
Anne Heche will be remembered for her diverse film roles: a mix of comedy, drama and thrillers. Though the late actress, who died Friday following a car crash a week prior, was well-known for her TV roles (including her breakthrough Emmy-winning role in Another World and starring roles in The Brave and Men In Trees), Heche had more than 30 movie credits to her name. All of this was a far cry from her first paying job of $ 100 a week at the 76 House Dinner Theater in South Jersey.
Jennifer Lopez Sends Support to Britney Spears During Feud With Ex Kevin Federline
Jennifer Lopez shared some kind words with Britney Spears as the "Princess of Pop" clashed with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Recently, Federline spoke out in regards to the two sons he shares with Spears, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), and their complicated relationship with their mother. As Spears...
Keke Palmer Hints At Wanting To Star in This Late Icon's Biopic
Keke Palmer is hoping for the chance to portray none other than Whitney Houston in a movie someday. After fans on Twitter pointed out Palmer's similar vivacious energy to that of the iconic singer, the Nope actress pushed for the leading role in a Houston biopic. "Keke Palmer and Whitney...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lisa Kudrow Said Jerry Seinfeld Once Tried to Take Credit for 'Friends' Success
Lisa Kudrow shared a lot about her past (and future) in a new interview, including the bold thing Jerry Seinfeld once said to her at a party. Speaking exclusively with Daily Beast, Kudrow discussed the longevity of her hit sitcom, Friends, in which she played the character Phoebe Buffay, mainly attributing it to the close and "really respectful" relationship the main cast had.
'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Says She'll Never Do Another 22-Episode Series—for a Very Good Reason
Lili Reinhart, the Riverdale TV series standout and Hustlers movie actress, 25, takes on a role with a parallel-lives twist in Look Both Ways (Aug. 17 on Netflix). The film follows her character, Natalie, through two divergent paths: One Natalie moves back home to Texas when she discovers on the eve of college graduation that she’s pregnant; the not-pregnant Natalie follows her plan to move to L.A. and pursue a career.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Madonna Details the Performance That Almost Ended Her Career Early-On
Pop diva Madonna may be an award-winning musical artist today, but the “Vogue” singer revealed she didn't know if she'd make it in the industry after a wardrobe malfunction almost 40 years ago nearly ended her career before it even truly began. The 63-year-old spoke on the cheeky...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who Is Aubrey Plaza's Husband? All About Her Longtime Love Jeff Baena
Let's face it: Aubrey Plaza's husband is a lucky man, because you're hard-pressed to find just about anyone on the planet who hasn't had a crush on her. (One look at the reactions to her in Happiest Season will tell you that!) "I know I have an androgynous thing going...
Reese Witherspoon's Niece Shares Her Aunt's Acting Advice That's Helped Her Find Success in Hollywood
There’s a familiar face—and a familiar name—in the movies these days. Abby James Witherspoon, 16, appears alongside Owen Wilson in the new family-friendly superhero adventure Secret Headquarters (available Aug. 12 on Paramount+). She’ll be seen later this year onscreen with Mel Gibson. Young AJ—who also happens...
Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner Reunite for a '13 Going on 30' Auction
Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo are reuniting for a special 13 Going On 30 auction later this month where one lucky fan (and up to three of their closest friends) will win the chance to virtually meet the former co-stars. Yup, you read that right. The two award-winning actors are...
Olivia Newton-John's Husband Shares Emotional Goodbye to Wife on Instagram
Many are still processing the death of Olivia Newton-John at the age of 73, and her husband, John Easterling, shared some of his emotions following the news. Easterling took to Instagram, posting an adorable picture of him and Newton-John on the late singer's page, with a caption addressed to "Olivia."
Britney Spears' Lawyer Bashes Kevin Federline for Sharing Personal Videos Online
Britney Spears' lawyer is getting involved after the singer's ex-husband Kevin Federline leaked footage of Spears allegedly fighting with her two sons. In since-deleted posts on Instagram, Federline, 44, shared old videos of Spears appearing to scold the pair's kids, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, in what seemed to be an attempt to disparage the "Toxic" songstress.
'Euphoria' Star Reveals How He Broke His Skull in Freak Accident
Actor Angus Cloud recently opened up about the incident that ultimately lead to the prominent scar on his head. Since his rise to fame on HBO's Euphoria, nosey fans have only speculated how the star ended up with the mark that runs across the left side of his head, but now, thanks to a new interview, they finally have answers.
Brandy's 'Cinderella' Cast to Reunite for Anniversary Special
This is no fairytale—Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is making its way back to the screen!. In celebration of the beloved 1957 musical’s 25th anniversary, where Julie Andrews initially starred in the title role, ABC is producing a special edition of the news program 20/20 that will reunite the cast of the television film of the same title. It is set to air on August 23.
Ed Sheeran Opener Maisie Peters Invites Barista to Show Via Napkin
Rising pop star Maisie Peters proved she’s nothing if not grounded when she shared her latest interaction—or lack thereof—with a boy on TikTok. The popular TikToker signed on to Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records last June, and her debut album, You Signed Up For This, followed just a couple of months later. Now, Peters in on tour in Europe with Sheeran, opening for him every night, but make no mistake—many in the audience are there for her.
Parade
48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0