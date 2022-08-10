ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two homes, a luxury car and bank accounts totalling $4.4million seized by police from a man accused of importing cocaine through the post

By Padraig Collins
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A man accused of importing cocaine through Australia Post has had two homes, a Mercedes-Benz and six bank accounts, worth an estimated $4.4million, seized.

The 41-year-old, who allegedly brought in 2.1kg of cocaine last year, was arrested and charged with the unlawful importation of a border controlled drug in June 2021.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) seized his assets, including a house in Sydney's Connells Point and another property in Queensland, after court orders were made last Thursday.

Stephen Fry, AFP's Commander Criminal Assets Confiscation, said police are determined to stop criminals benefitting from their crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjSlg_0hBDJLfE00
The AFP has seized a house in Connells Point in Sydney (pictured) from a man accused of importing cocaine to Australia by post

'The AFP is relentless in pursuing every legal avenue to deprive criminals of their ill-gotten wealth, taking the profit out of their crimes and disrupting future criminal operations,' he said.

Commander Fry warned criminals the AFP will track down and seize their proceeds of crime.

'No person or criminal group is beyond the reach of the taskforce,' he said. 'The lavish criminal lifestyle is short-lived.

'We will take away the proceeds of your crimes, including your million-dollar properties, luxury vehicles and funds in any bank accounts.'

The man was arrested under Operation Ironside, an operation using the encrypted AN0M app which was covertly distributed to organised crime gangs while secretly being under surveillance by police.

The money raised through the sale of assets seized by police is managed by the Australian Financial Security Authority.

It is then distributed by the Attorney-general for use in crime prevention or other police programs.

Comments / 59

yup!
4d ago

I don’t think you can make that much money on 2.1 pounds on 2.1 kg of cocaine, i’m sure he’s been doing this for a while! He just got caught this time!

Reply(3)
22
Vandoren Fullard
5d ago

Let's take away all of the funds and assets that the rich have received by ill gotten gains in America and give it to the poor!

Reply(5)
21
Lj Swinney
4d ago

When you sell your soul to the cartel and you established high tier in the organization you can't get out unless law enforcement catches up to you and you better keep your mouth closed

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday

More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Fry
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 102.9 NoCo

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive

YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Car#Importation#Cocaine#Bank Accounts#Australia Post#Mercedes Benz#Connells Point#Afp
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vice

Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
The Independent

Neighbour raises $24,000 for 11-year-old boy scammed by man who paid for lemonade with fake $100 bill

A neighbour has raised more than $24,000 in donations for a Washington state boy who was scammed by a man paying for lemonade with a fake $100 bill.Eleven-year-old Jeremy, of Everett, has always been a little entrepreneur, his neighbor Amy Steenfott said. Whether he is mowing neighbors’ yards or shoveling snow in the winter, Jeremy is always looking for a way to make extra money in order to achieve his dream of purchasing a vending machine.So when Jeremy was scammed by a man who bought lemonade and paid with a $100 counterfeit bill, Ms Steenfott knew she had to...
EVERETT, WA
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

540K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy