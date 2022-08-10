Read full article on original website
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
WDEF
Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
WTVC
Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robbie Brown from Freaky Funnels talks about how this Sunday is Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market! Freaky Funnels is a gourmet funnel cake mobile business that also offers a variety of freshly made to order items such as fried Oreos, hand-dipped corn dogs, hand-cut seasoned spiral potatoes, fried Twinkies, ice cream sundaes, fresh squeezed lemonade & more!
utc.edu
Self taught in art, student designs selfie wall
Corinna Lingle has only taken one art class in her life, and it was a short visit. “I took one little art class my senior year of high school for two weeks. Then I was like, ‘You know what? I already know this stuff,'” said Lingle, a junior majoring in criminal justice at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
WDEF
Night two of 2022 Jamboree
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Cleveland working on reps in shotgun. McCallie looking impressive marching the ball down the field for not just one but two short rushing touchdowns. Soddy Daisy and Brainerd getting some 4th down and short in game experience Soddy coming up victorious in this match up.
rue-morgue.com
Piercing the Veil – The Read House Hotel
Hotels are the epitome of liminal spaces, if you think about it. Revolving doors, blurred faces, unique foot falls echoing along marbled corridors that hold stories all their own. Constellation points in time lived by countless souls with various destinations, all passing through these darkened walls. A sort of limbo in its own right, a hotel; serving as an in-between space, providing shelter during times of travel and transition, and sometimes, a longer stay.
WDEF
Taser used in altercation at Finley Stadium during Best of Prep Football Jamboree, forces stadium to clear
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- According to Chattanooga Police department,. “This evening, law enforcement and on-site security were working the Best of Prep Football Jamboree at Finley Stadium when an altercation was observed on the concourse. A Hamilton County Deputy deployed their taser while breaking up the altercation. The sound of the taser caused panic and sent patrons running. The stadium was cleared in order to restore calm. No weapons were found and no one was injured.”
mymix1041.com
Local News for Friday, August 12th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. According to Tennessee State Rep. Kelly Keisling, the state is waiving vehicle registration fees for a year. This apparently began July 1 of 2022 and will last until June 30 of 2023, according...
WDEF
From The Archives: 1982 Flooding
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
WTVC
Metro Plumbing, Heating and Air: 3 quick things to do to "re-set your house"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Back to School time and we're all re-setting our routines for the school year, sports, and extracurriculars. From Metro Plumbing Heating & Air, Drew Hardin has three quick things every homeowner should do to "re-set your HOUSE." Stay connected with Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Aug. 8-14
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 8-14. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Rome football players jump into action to save woman involved in car wreck
ROME, Ga. — Several Rome football players are getting praise off the field after they jumped into action to save a woman who was involved in a wreck in front of the school. The wreck happened Friday morning in front of Rome High School. Teacher Luis Goya witnessed the...
WDEF
Senior class trying to keep a Tyner tradition alive
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Tyner’s season ended with a first round playoff loss and now its fuel for this season. This senior class is part of a team that has not gone past the first round yet, which is a tradition Tyner views as very important. Coach says his QB...
chattanoogapulse.com
4 Bridges Arts Festival Ranked In National List Of Top 200 Arts Festivals
The Association for Visual Arts announces that the 4 Bridges Arts Festival was recently voted the #29 best fine arts festival in the country in Sunshine Artist Magazine’s annual 200 Best Festival listings. The festival ranked #86 in 2019, and #12 in 2020 list. Rankings for the 2022 list...
WTVC
After Chattanooga Save A Lot closes, residents are left in food desert once again
After its grand opening last year, the Save A Lot on Glass Street in Chattanooga is now officially closed. With the area considered to be a food desert, this leaves few options for shoppers once again in the community. We spoke with those in the community to see what needs...
wutc.org
A Gentleman And A Music Legend: Remembering Sam Gooden Of The Impressions
Memories and tributes have been flowing in the past week - here in Chattanooga and around the world - for Sam Gooden. A native of this city and an original member of the iconic R&B group The Impressions, Sam died last week at the age of 87. Barry Courter is...
WDEF
The Inflation Reduction Act passes, and Dalton’s Qcells is ready to see “green” energy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Inflation Reduction Act is supposed to help drive down the costs of products you and I buy everyday. News 12 learned a provision inside the bill is going to help northwest Georgia even more. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi struck the gavel to officially...
WDEF
City responds to Migrant Bus reports
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly’s Chief of Staff is commenting on the migrant buses going through our area from Texas to the Northeast. We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point for charter buses sent by the State of Texas to the East Coast carrying migrants following the legal process of asylum.
WTVC
Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
WTVCFOX
16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
