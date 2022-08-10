ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

103GBF

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
WDEF

Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robbie Brown from Freaky Funnels talks about how this Sunday is Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market! Freaky Funnels is a gourmet funnel cake mobile business that also offers a variety of freshly made to order items such as fried Oreos, hand-dipped corn dogs, hand-cut seasoned spiral potatoes, fried Twinkies, ice cream sundaes, fresh squeezed lemonade & more!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utc.edu

Self taught in art, student designs selfie wall

Corinna Lingle has only taken one art class in her life, and it was a short visit. “I took one little art class my senior year of high school for two weeks. Then I was like, ‘You know what? I already know this stuff,'” said Lingle, a junior majoring in criminal justice at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Florida State
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
WDEF

Night two of 2022 Jamboree

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Cleveland working on reps in shotgun. McCallie looking impressive marching the ball down the field for not just one but two short rushing touchdowns. Soddy Daisy and Brainerd getting some 4th down and short in game experience Soddy coming up victorious in this match up.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
rue-morgue.com

Piercing the Veil – The Read House Hotel

Hotels are the epitome of liminal spaces, if you think about it. Revolving doors, blurred faces, unique foot falls echoing along marbled corridors that hold stories all their own. Constellation points in time lived by countless souls with various destinations, all passing through these darkened walls. A sort of limbo in its own right, a hotel; serving as an in-between space, providing shelter during times of travel and transition, and sometimes, a longer stay.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Taser used in altercation at Finley Stadium during Best of Prep Football Jamboree, forces stadium to clear

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- According to Chattanooga Police department,. “This evening, law enforcement and on-site security were working the Best of Prep Football Jamboree at Finley Stadium when an altercation was observed on the concourse. A Hamilton County Deputy deployed their taser while breaking up the altercation. The sound of the taser caused panic and sent patrons running. The stadium was cleared in order to restore calm. No weapons were found and no one was injured.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Friday, August 12th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. According to Tennessee State Rep. Kelly Keisling, the state is waiving vehicle registration fees for a year. This apparently began July 1 of 2022 and will last until June 30 of 2023, according...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: 1982 Flooding

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Aug. 8-14

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 8-14. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Senior class trying to keep a Tyner tradition alive

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Tyner’s season ended with a first round playoff loss and now its fuel for this season. This senior class is part of a team that has not gone past the first round yet, which is a tradition Tyner views as very important. Coach says his QB...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

City responds to Migrant Bus reports

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly’s Chief of Staff is commenting on the migrant buses going through our area from Texas to the Northeast. We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point for charter buses sent by the State of Texas to the East Coast carrying migrants following the legal process of asylum.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

