Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Sunday Sit Down: Mountain State Lacrosse Club President Jay Rodgers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State Lacrosse Club was created back in February 2020, “Well I’d say five, six years ago, we had several kids in the area, girl mainly that were playing club lacrosse for a Pennsylvania team and they did that for three, four five years and they learned a lot, got to go to a lot of amazing places, some excellent coaching and things like that but they were kind of missing that playing for their state, the whole idea was just to grow the game, grow the game of lacrosse, give the opportunity for girls and boys to be able to play and play more than just the short spring season,” said Mountain State Lacrosse Club President Jay Rogers.
WDTV
WVU offensive line fueled by Mountain State natives
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the Backyard Brawl fast approaching, the offensive line for the Mountaineers has been a talking point. Three players: Zach Frazier, Doug Nester and Wyatt Milum are from West Virginia. As Milum reflected on his recruitment, he noted the reasons why he stayed in West Virginia...
WDTV
WVU fan day gives Mountaineer faithful a chance to meet the team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was fan day in Morgantown Saturday for Mountaineer football fans. 1500 people were in attendance to meet the team and get autographs from their favorite players. For some fans, Morgantown is home, but for the freshman class of 2022, the first football matchup is one for the ages.
WDTV
WVU football camp structured differently this year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football came into this season with a new preparation plan. After falling short to Maryland in their season opener last fall, they are making sure history doesn’t repeat itself on Sept. 1. Head Coach Neal Brown noted studying how they did fall camp last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
Grafton Bearcats plan to rally behind new head coach Mickey Foley in 2022
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton Bearcats enter this season following a playoff run under the final year of head coach Rich Bord. Of course, that means there’s a new coach at the helm - Mickey Foley - but he’s not a traditional first year head coach. “I...
WDTV
WVU’s FallFest returns for the first time since 2019, lineup announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus concert, FallFest, returns for the first time since 2019 with four noteworthy performers. This year’s performers at FallFest are Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay Money. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 5:45 p.m....
WDTV
Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo returns for the second year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo is a now annual event all that was started with an idea to give back. It was founded in 2021 and named after the man who started the fist model aviation club in Clarksburg. His legacy lives on through people like...
WDTV
James Ford Carpenter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - James Ford Carpenter, 72, formerly of Weston, WV passed away in the comfort of his home in Parkersburg on Thursday, August 11, 2022. James was born in Weston on May 2, 1950, a son of Evelyn Mardell Cayton Moneypenny and the late Cecil Ford Carpenter. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Kenneth Lee Moneypenny; and one brother, William “Bill” Moneypenny. In addition to his mother, Evelyn Moneypenny, forever cherishing their memories of James are his two children: James Carpenter and wife, Tracie, of Parkersburg, and Lori Williams and significant other, Tim Adams, of Belpre, OH; two brothers: Ronnie Carpenter and wife, Peggy, of Winchester, VA, and Chuck Moneypenny and wife, Tina, of West Union; four grandchildren: Makayla Miller and husband, Austin, Halee Williams, Olivia Carpenter, and Drew Williams; one great-grandchild, Adalyn Miller, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1968, James enlisted with the United States Marine Corps. He worked for over twenty years as an Iron Worker for Local 787 in Parkersburg. James was Christian by faith and was a member of the Weston Masonic Lodge #10 A.F. & A.M. He enjoyed shooting guns and hunting deer. What James loved most was being a Papaw to his grandchildren who will miss him dearly. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Alfred officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston. All are invited to a gathering at Lamberts Winery following the services.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of James Ford Carpenter and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Clara Agnes Primm McCann
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clara Agnes Primm McCann, 87, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at United Hospital Center.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Charles and Carman Quinaut Primm.She was married on May 17, 1956, to Eugene E. McCann, who preceded her in death on June 20, 2017, after 61 years of marriage.Mrs. McCann is survived by four children, Charles L. McCann of Clarksburg, Bruce E. McCann of Clarksburg, Melissa L. McCann of Clarksburg, WV, and Jason B. McCann and spouse Tyson of Grafton. She was grandmother to 10 grandchildren, Charles, Jamie, Heather, Ashley, Amber, Bea, Patty, Jacob, Ayden, and Isaiah; and a multitude of great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Edgar Primm of Illinois.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa J. McCann.Mrs. McCann was a graduate of Washington Irving High School, and was a telephone operator with C & P/AT&T. She was a member of Quiet Dell United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated wife and mother and had a strong faith in God.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Doddridge County ranks near top in state for standardized testing
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - “Now is the time: United to make a difference.”. This is the Doddridge County schools mission statement and it holds true as the district is excelling in standardized test scores. This past school year, Doddridge County ranked third in the state for the General...
WDTV
Donna Marie Craven
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Donna Marie Craven 61, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at United Hospital Center with her daughter Eva by her side.She was born in Vermont on May 7, 1961, a daughter of the late Mary Patton.Surviving are two daughters, Christina Craven of Clarksburg and Eva Sprouse and husband Josh of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Nikita, Abigail, Thomas, Jeffrey and Colie; two great grandchildren, Noah and Luna. Also surviving are three sisters, Linda Patton and fiancé Billy Lauer, Cindy Dick and husband Wayne, and Betty Cossabone and husband Mike; and several nephews, Cordell, Johnathan and Austin. She also leaves behind her pride and joy her cats, Harley and Hunter.She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Craven and two infant brothers.Donna worked for the Arc of Harrison County for many years. She enjoyed her job and being with the clients daily made her very happy. She loved shopping and spending time with her family. Donna had a great personality and when she was with her grandchildren or her participants at work, she was full of happiness. She loved them all so very much. She will be missed so much!Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Bryant Bailey presiding.Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.
WDTV
Fatal accident closes portion of 1-79
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A single vehicle accident has resulted in a fatality on I-79, Monongalia County Emergency Services tell 5 News. Officials say the accident occurred between mile markers 143 and 146 on I-79 southbound. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. That portion of I-79 was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Scout fixes community sidewalk for Eagle project
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A scout is doing a community project to earn his wings. Mother Goose Land Kindergarten in Nutter Fort is in need of a new sidewalk. Ryan Tichnell is from Lumberport, and he’s been in Troop 59 for 6 years. He’s working on fixing the...
WDTV
Brandon Alexander Elam
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brandon Alexander Elam, 32, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Barrackville, WV on Tuesday August 9, 2022.Brandon was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 27, 1990.He is survived by his mother, Laura Johnson and stepfather, Bob Johnson of Barrackville. He is also survived by two sisters, Alyssa Greaver and Maegan Elam of Clarksburg; a brother, Isaac McClung of New York; two brother-in-laws, Josiah Greaver and Jeremy Hodge; two loving nieces, Aria and Elaina; a step-sister, Jasmine Johnson; maternal grandparents, Ken and Sara Gianettino; paternal grandmother, Millie Elam; as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was looking forward to meeting his first nephew in October. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joseph Elam. He was a 2008 Teays Valley Christian School graduate where he made several lifelong friends. He spent the majority of his adulthood living in New York City, making close friends, and working in the food and beverage industry. He drew people in with his witty and unexpected sense of humor. He was happiest when in the kitchen, holding a guitar, touching the keys of a piano, reading a book, or sharing music and stories with those he loved. At his core, he was a generous host and a curious knowledge-seeker and keeper. If he ever entertained you, educated you, served you or made you smile then please keep him in your memories.Following his wishes, he will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Residents share their thoughts on expanding the Stockert Youth and Community Center
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon planned to make an expansion to the Stockert Youth and Community Center. Mayor of the city Robbie Skinner compared the youth center to YMCA. Members of the youth center board held a meeting on August 11 to tell residents more about this...
WDTV
South Harrison Football Preview
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Nearly 50% of the South Harrison football team this year features seniors. With eight starters back on both sides of the ball, they’re ready to build early momentum this fall. “We cannot beat ourselves that’s the one team we can’t afford to let us...
WDTV
Retta Jean West
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Retta Jean West, 95, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday morning, August 12, 2022, in the Pierpont Center in Fairmont. She was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1926, the only child of Russell Goff West and Retta Virginia (Myers) West.She is survived by several cousins on both the West Family and the Myers Family.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her best friend, Mary Daniels.Retta Jean was a graduate of the West Virginia Business College. She had worked at the Union National Bank for over 45 years. She was a member of the Stealey United Methodist Church and the Women’s Circle, and the Union Bank Retirees.Condolences for the West Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 12 Noon – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, with a Graveside Service immediately following the visitation at Bridgeport Cemetery with Reverend Michael Burge presiding.
WDTV
North Marion football returns dominant defensive core
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Marion Huskies return to the field this season after a playoff run that had them falling just short last season. As the Huskies look forward to this year, the path back to the playoffs starts with trust. “It’s your buddies, it’s your guys,” said...
WDTV
Keesha Dia Anderson
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Keesha Dia Anderson, 39, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2022.She was born on November 28, 1982, in Clarksburg, WV. The daughter of Burton (Dawn) Anderson, Jr. and Barbi (Robbie) Mason.Keesha graduated from Robert C. Byrd High School class of 2001. Following graduation, she served in the United States Army where she did two tours of duty. She attended West Virginia Business College and received her accounting degree.She was preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, James and Pearl Lattea, maternal grandparent, James Gowers, maternal step-grandparent, Bob Mason, paternal grandparent, Burton Anderson, Sr. and uncle, Richie Gowers.Keesha is survived by her fiancé and best friend, Scott King, daughter, Korinthia Swiger, whom she loved with all her heart. Korinthia was her world and they were like two peas in a pod. Also surviving are her dog, Tank, Korinthia’s father, Josh Swiger, brother, John Freshour III and wife India, half-sister, Keeley Anderson and son Nasiah, half-brother, Colby Anderson, cousin, Brandi Jo Gowers, who wasn’t only her cousin but a sister to her and her daughters, Arissa and Jaylen, maternal grandparent, Betty Hill, paternal grandparent, Jayne Riffle and step grandparents, Paul and Maryann Glaspell.The family would like to give a special thank you to all her friends in Uniontown, PA. They were not only her friends but became her family.Keesha could brighten up a room just with her smile. She had a beautiful soul and a laugh that could never be mistaken. When she loved, she loved big. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. She would do anything for anyone that was in need. She was such a hard worker and an inspiration to others.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Rocky Dodd and Pastor Josh Ryan officiating. Interment will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery, with full military rights accorded.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Keesha’s memorial fund at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Fundraiser held for unborn baby with rare condition
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A family held a car wash for an unborn baby who has a rare condition. Colton and Alayna found out they were expecting a baby boy in February. At Alayna’s 20 week anatomy scan, the doctors thought they found a heart defect and sent her to ruby memorial for high-risk pregnancy.
Comments / 0