ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Three adults, two juveniles arrested in Fort Smith burglary, shooting

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPtQa_0hBDHu2t00

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fort Smith police arrested five suspects on August 9 related to a burglary where shots were fired.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, officers responded to a residential burglary in progress where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Court.

Police say the suspects used a stun gun on a victim, and gunfire was exchanged outside of the home between at least two people.

The release says the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No injuries have been reported.

According to the release, detectives were able to identify and arrest five suspects, two juveniles and three adults. The adults arrested were Felisha Mitchell Dumas, 36; Dominique Jones, 35; and Desmond Jones, 20. They were taken to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center and are facing charges of aggravated residential burglary. Desmond is facing charges of a terroristic act.

The two juveniles were taken to the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the release. They are facing charges of aggravated residential burglary.

The investigation is ongoing. The release says more information will be released when available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Fort Smith, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Smith, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Jones
KHBS

ASP investigating after body found in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a person after a body was found in Franklin County. The body of a woman was discovered Wednesday morning near the town of Wiederkehr Village. An Altus city official confirmed the body was found near Interstate 40 and Highway 186.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
KHBS

Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Juveniles#Burglary#Violent Crime#North 34th Court#Felisha Mitchell#Nexstar Media Inc
5NEWS

Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy