FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Prudence man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the evening hours of August 12, 2022, deputies executed a search warrant on a residence in Prudence Road in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. As a result of the search, deputies located over 100 grams of narcotics (heroin, methamphetamines, and suboxone), numerous scales, packaging materials, numerous firearms, and over $2500.00 in cash. In connection to the firearms, a criminal background check was conducted on-site, and the resident was found to be a prohibited person.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO