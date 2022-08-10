Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Officials searching for missing man believed to be in area of Mount Olympus Trailhead
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — The Unified Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating a man last seen around Salt Lake Valley. They said Stanton John Porter, 43, is approximately 5'9" and 180 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Police said he has been missing for...
kmyu.tv
Reward in Rosie Tapia cold case grows to $100k
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New reward money is now being offered for information in the murder of Rosie Tapia, who was abducted and killed 27 years ago this weekend. "So whoever took her, come forward," said Lewine Tapia, Rosie's mother who has been steadfast in keeping her daughter's memory and the criminal case alive. "If this was your child, wouldn't you want justice for them also?"
kmyu.tv
Missing endangered 18-month-old son believed to be traveling with SSL homicide suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are looking for an 18-month-old boy who they say is in danger and is thought to be traveling with his father, who is believed to be involved with a May homicide in South Salt Lake. Stafon Dshawn Coleman Jr. is about 18...
kmyu.tv
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by car in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A pedestrian has been hospitalized after officials said he was struck by a vehicle. Officers with the South Salt Lake Police Department said a man was in the area of 325 West and 3400 South on Saturday when he was hit by a pickup truck.
kmyu.tv
Man arrested after threats with pistol-style BB gun
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One suspect was taken into custody after reports of a man threatening to shoot people with a handgun at Liberty Park in Salt Lake. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the man had a BB gun. The incident happened at the...
kmyu.tv
3 charged with disorderly conduct after staged kidnapping for YouTube channel
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three people were charged with disorderly conduct after police said they staged a kidnapping for a YouTube video. West Jordan police said they received at least two calls between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from people who said they saw someone being carried around 7000 South.
kmyu.tv
One trapped, critically injured after FedEx driver collides with parked cars in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — At least one person was critically injured after a FedEx driver collided with parked cars and then struck two other pedestrians in Salt Lake City. Officials were waved down by a community member near the area of 450 South 400 West approximately around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when the incident occurred.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Utahns attend day 2 of Sandy City Balloon Festival
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Hot air balloons filled the sky in Sandy for the city's second day of their 2022 balloon festival. The annual event was free to the public and included crafts. The third annual Balloon Fest 5k also took place Saturday. A concert and glow event was...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Vineyard Station officially opened along 83-mile FrontRunner line
VINEYARD, Utah (KUTV) — The first new FrontRunner station along the system’s 83-mile track has opened in the fast-growing Utah County city of Vineyard. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Mayor Julie Fullmer and other regional leaders were on hand. It was the...
kmyu.tv
Suspect who was shot by West Valley City police had 63 prior arrests, records show
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was shot by a West Valley City police officer on Sunday has now been charged with multiple felonies. Prior to being shot by police, Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, fired a gun at another man’s head during a robbery in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, according to charging documents filed Thursday in Third District Court.
kmyu.tv
West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
kmyu.tv
Mudslide forces lane closures on US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three lanes of US Highway 6 have been closed in Spanish Fork Canyon after a mudslide spilled across the roadway. Heavy monsoon rains moved through the area Friday afternoon. Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation said the sudden rain caused a mudslide that...
kmyu.tv
Black Latter-day Saint website helps Utahns discover family, church history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Paul Reeve is the Simmons Chair of Mormon Studies and the chair of the history department at the University of Utah. He came up with an idea which ultimately lead to launching a website called Century of Black Mormons. The goal from the website...
kmyu.tv
New UofU high-level position created to address 'student experience' won't oversee safety
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the goal of enhancing campus life for tens of thousands of students, the University of Utah has hired its first-ever "chief experience officer," a high-level position in President Taylor Randall's cabinet. But a recurring issue that has drawn scrutiny and questions for the...
kmyu.tv
American Fork Dominates Roy, Plus 14 Other High School Football Games
August 12, 2022 — (KUTV) - Week 1 of the high school football season got underway on Thursday. Stansbury crushed Pine View 72-13 in Friday Night Rivals and Timpview ran over Lone Peak 31-10. American Fork might be one of the best teams in Class 6A, shutting out the Royals 48-0. You can watch highlights of these games right here, along with 12 other match-ups from the opening week of the 2022 high school football season.
