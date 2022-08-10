ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

Reward in Rosie Tapia cold case grows to $100k

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New reward money is now being offered for information in the murder of Rosie Tapia, who was abducted and killed 27 years ago this weekend. "So whoever took her, come forward," said Lewine Tapia, Rosie's mother who has been steadfast in keeping her daughter's memory and the criminal case alive. "If this was your child, wouldn't you want justice for them also?"
kmyu.tv

Man arrested after threats with pistol-style BB gun

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One suspect was taken into custody after reports of a man threatening to shoot people with a handgun at Liberty Park in Salt Lake. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the man had a BB gun. The incident happened at the...
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Utahns attend day 2 of Sandy City Balloon Festival

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Hot air balloons filled the sky in Sandy for the city's second day of their 2022 balloon festival. The annual event was free to the public and included crafts. The third annual Balloon Fest 5k also took place Saturday. A concert and glow event was...
kmyu.tv

Suspect who was shot by West Valley City police had 63 prior arrests, records show

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was shot by a West Valley City police officer on Sunday has now been charged with multiple felonies. Prior to being shot by police, Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, fired a gun at another man’s head during a robbery in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, according to charging documents filed Thursday in Third District Court.
kmyu.tv

West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
kmyu.tv

Mudslide forces lane closures on US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three lanes of US Highway 6 have been closed in Spanish Fork Canyon after a mudslide spilled across the roadway. Heavy monsoon rains moved through the area Friday afternoon. Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation said the sudden rain caused a mudslide that...
kmyu.tv

American Fork Dominates Roy, Plus 14 Other High School Football Games

August 12, 2022 — (KUTV) - Week 1 of the high school football season got underway on Thursday. Stansbury crushed Pine View 72-13 in Friday Night Rivals and Timpview ran over Lone Peak 31-10. American Fork might be one of the best teams in Class 6A, shutting out the Royals 48-0. You can watch highlights of these games right here, along with 12 other match-ups from the opening week of the 2022 high school football season.

