Sturgis, SD

Black Hills Pioneer

Motorcycling icon killed in Sturgis racing accident

STURGIS — The motorcycling community lost a great man Wednesday when Ron “Ronster” Brefka died of injuries sustained in a crash during motorcycle races at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday. Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Director Leah Whaley had just hosted Brefka, 59, and other friends for lasagna night...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Back to School Splash Bash excites in Main Street Square

RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you were a little warm on Saturday, Main Street Square was the place to be. The square was packed with kids, water slides, vendors and food trucks as a part of the Back to School Splash Bash. Organizers say the bash is about giving...
Sturgis, SD
City
Deadwood, SD
City
Sturgis, SD
KCAU 9 News

Bikers choose this Airbnb for Sturgis Rally

Termes is a musician who travels for his work. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the work started drying up when the pandemic hit in 2020. Termes splits his time between Bozeman, Montana, and Spearfish but in 2020, he was worried about income and wanted to be around family.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally Tally: 50 injury, 3 fatal crashes in total

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
STURGIS, SD
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Vehicles
newscenter1.tv

Redrum Motorcycle Club takes to the road to help homeless veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. — In the second year of a partnership between Indian Motorcycles and Redrum Motorcycle Club, what they call the Veteran Warriors Honor Ride took place as riders took to the road to help Rapid City’s homeless population. Members part of the Veterans Affairs on Pine...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

People enjoy the Farmer’s Market to buy their groceries locally

RAPID CITY, S.D. — For National Farmer’s Market Week, the Black Hills Farmer’s Market celebrated with its fourth year of a crafty race Saturday. The Fourth Annual Great Zucchini Race let market visitors make a vehicle from the squash, and decorate it as well before putting it to the test.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

2022 Sturgis Rally final tally numbers

STURGIS, S.D. — The 82nd Sturgis Rally has come to a close and South Dakota Highway Patrol released their final numbers for this year’s Rally Tally. For the Sturgis and Rapid City districts combined, DUI arrests this year were up 148 compared to 122 in 2021. 148 people...
STURGIS, SD
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
KELOLAND TV

Backstage at the Full Throttle Saloon

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — They call it the biggest biker bar in the world. It’s in Sturgis of course. The ‘Full Throttle Saloon’ is iconic and even had its own television show. That’s why during the Motorcycle Rally, bikers flock to the ‘Full Throttle’ for a...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon

STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Road work in Western Rapid City preparing to wrap up

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Road work in the West Chicago and Omaha Street area of Rapid City could be wrapping up soon. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the three-year project to expand the number of east and west-bound lanes will be completed in weeks. By adding the extra lane, officials are aiming to effectively increase the flow of traffic in the area.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
RAPID CITY, SD
hhhistory.com

The Adams House, a Modern Marvel and yet Abandoned

Sitting on a prime piece of land, four parcels to be exact, is Deadwood, South Dakota’s crowning architectural glory. The Adams House. Many articles had been written about it in its heyday. One local newspaper reporter wrote: “When completed the residence will equal in point of beauty anything of its kind west of Omaha.”
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Water-use restrictions in place at Ellsworth Air Force Base

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Problems at the Rapid City Water Metering Facility forced Ellsworth Air Force Base to put restrictions in place. The problem stems from what the base calls a catastrophic failure at the metering facility on Saturday, making the plant inoperable. The metering facility is the plant that supplies the base with its water.
RAPID CITY, SD

