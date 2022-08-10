Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Hot Rods for Hatcheries Car Show raises funds for D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery
SPEARFISH, S.D. — You wouldn’t normally use something like fish and cars in the same sentence, usually. But the two items went hand-in-hand Saturday in Spearfish at the DC Booth Fish Hatchery to raise money for the free family attraction. Through the Hot Rods for Hatcheries Car Show,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Motorcycling icon killed in Sturgis racing accident
STURGIS — The motorcycling community lost a great man Wednesday when Ron “Ronster” Brefka died of injuries sustained in a crash during motorcycle races at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday. Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Director Leah Whaley had just hosted Brefka, 59, and other friends for lasagna night...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
newscenter1.tv
Back to School Splash Bash excites in Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you were a little warm on Saturday, Main Street Square was the place to be. The square was packed with kids, water slides, vendors and food trucks as a part of the Back to School Splash Bash. Organizers say the bash is about giving...
KEVN
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday. The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs. There will also be a new bike path installed. Eastbound...
Bikers choose this Airbnb for Sturgis Rally
Termes is a musician who travels for his work. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the work started drying up when the pandemic hit in 2020. Termes splits his time between Bozeman, Montana, and Spearfish but in 2020, he was worried about income and wanted to be around family.
KEVN
Rallygoers share their experience as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally nears an end
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially ends in a few days, but some bikers have already started the journey home. People are packing up to head home after a week of fun and bike rides, but what did it look like for those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally: 50 injury, 3 fatal crashes in total
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
newscenter1.tv
Redrum Motorcycle Club takes to the road to help homeless veterans
RAPID CITY, S.D. — In the second year of a partnership between Indian Motorcycles and Redrum Motorcycle Club, what they call the Veteran Warriors Honor Ride took place as riders took to the road to help Rapid City’s homeless population. Members part of the Veterans Affairs on Pine...
newscenter1.tv
People enjoy the Farmer’s Market to buy their groceries locally
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For National Farmer’s Market Week, the Black Hills Farmer’s Market celebrated with its fourth year of a crafty race Saturday. The Fourth Annual Great Zucchini Race let market visitors make a vehicle from the squash, and decorate it as well before putting it to the test.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City families treated to shopping sprees to get kids back-to-school ready
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thanks to Love Inc., several families in the Rapid City area got some much needed help with their children’s back-to-school shopping early Saturday morning. Every year, Love Inc. teams up with local churches and organizations in the community for their annual Clothe-A-Kid event, which...
newscenter1.tv
2022 Sturgis Rally final tally numbers
STURGIS, S.D. — The 82nd Sturgis Rally has come to a close and South Dakota Highway Patrol released their final numbers for this year’s Rally Tally. For the Sturgis and Rapid City districts combined, DUI arrests this year were up 148 compared to 122 in 2021. 148 people...
KELOLAND TV
Backstage at the Full Throttle Saloon
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — They call it the biggest biker bar in the world. It’s in Sturgis of course. The ‘Full Throttle Saloon’ is iconic and even had its own television show. That’s why during the Motorcycle Rally, bikers flock to the ‘Full Throttle’ for a...
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon
STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
newscenter1.tv
Road work in Western Rapid City preparing to wrap up
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Road work in the West Chicago and Omaha Street area of Rapid City could be wrapping up soon. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the three-year project to expand the number of east and west-bound lanes will be completed in weeks. By adding the extra lane, officials are aiming to effectively increase the flow of traffic in the area.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
kotatv.com
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
kotatv.com
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
hhhistory.com
The Adams House, a Modern Marvel and yet Abandoned
Sitting on a prime piece of land, four parcels to be exact, is Deadwood, South Dakota’s crowning architectural glory. The Adams House. Many articles had been written about it in its heyday. One local newspaper reporter wrote: “When completed the residence will equal in point of beauty anything of its kind west of Omaha.”
newscenter1.tv
Water-use restrictions in place at Ellsworth Air Force Base
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Problems at the Rapid City Water Metering Facility forced Ellsworth Air Force Base to put restrictions in place. The problem stems from what the base calls a catastrophic failure at the metering facility on Saturday, making the plant inoperable. The metering facility is the plant that supplies the base with its water.
