Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
NHL
Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2022-23
Makar best defenseman available; Rantanen among top 10 overall. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identified relevant players from the Colorado Avalanche. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250 rankings.
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman cites defending, dictating play early. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (3-0-0-0), which will play the fourth of four preliminary-round games in Group B against Sweden (2-0-0-0) on Sunday (10 p.m. ET). The United States won 5-1 against Germany on Tuesday, 7-1 against Switzerland on Thursday, and 7-0 against Austria on Saturday. The playoff round begins Wednesday.
NHL
Panarin following in Kovalev's path, trying to win Cup with Rangers
Forward has become friends in New York with 1994 Stanley Cup hero. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler offers his popular feature, "Then and Now," featuring former...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Finland cruises past Slovakia
Remains in contention for top seed in Group A; Latvia upsets Czechia. Sunday is the sixth day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 6 games. Finland 9, Slovakia 3 -- Joel Maatta (Edmonton Oilers) and Kasper Simontaival (Los Angeles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Red Wings prospects at 2022 World Junior Championship: Aug. 9-11 recap
DETROIT --The Detroit Red Wings' exciting young talent is on full display at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship. Nine Red Wings prospects, the most among NHL teams, are representing their respective countries in the 10-team event, which runs through Aug. 20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
NHL
Rangers prospect Cuylle capitalizing on opportunities in journey to NHL
GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- The knowledge he gained by playing three months of professional hockey in 2021 carried Will Cuylle through one more successful run in junior hockey last season. The New York Rangers prospect is hoping the entire experience of the past two seasons, with Hartford in the American Hockey...
NHL
Update on Sharks Defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his right leg while participating in off-ice training. Knyzhov underwent successful surgery on Aug. 10 at Kaiser Permanente San Jose to repair the injury. The estimated...
NHL
NHL Top Players: Top 20 Centers
Winning important face-offs, leading rushes up the ice, and setting up teammates are the hallmarks of an elite center. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 20 centers in the League right now, and they were revealed on Sunday in the first of a nine-part series. Here is the list:
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
CORONATO HELPS PUSH USA TO VICTORY
The Flames prospect scored in Thursday's win over Switzerland. Matt Coronato and the USA picked up their second win in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, downing Switzerland 7-1 on Thursday night. The Flames prospect scored his first goal of the tournament in the victory, giving him two points in...
NHL
San Jose Sharks Announce Coaching Staff
SAN JOSE - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that Scott Gordon and Ryan Warsofsky have been named as assistant coaches on Head Coach David Quinn's staff. In addition, Thomas Speer has been named as NHL goaltending coach and Nick Gialdini has been named as video coach. "I am...
NHL
WRANGLERS SIGN JOSH BROOK
The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have signed defenceman Josh Brook to a one-year AHL contract. Brook, a native of Roblin, Manitoba, has 106 games of AHL experience with six goals and 23 assists for 29 points. The 23-year-old has played all of his four AHL seasons with the Laval Rocket after being drafted by the Montreal Canadians in the second round (56th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.
NHL
Get To Know Your LA Kings Local Rink Alliance
Part 3: The Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Up next in our series diving deeper into our Local Rink Alliance, you can learn more about the Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Matt Dugan - Rink Assistant GM. Is there a program at your rink you'd like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Johnny Gaudreau
One of the NHL's top scorers, the newest Blue Jacket brings a lot to the table. Birth date: Aug. 13, 1993 (turns 29 tomorrow) Stats: 82 GP, 40-75-115 (with Calgary) Contract: Signed through 2028-29 season (Seven years remaining before UFA status) One day, we might look back on July 13...
NHL
Hughes Shines with Three Assists in US Win | WJC BLOG
Devils prospect Luke Hughes continued to turn heads Thursday night, as the defenseman helped the U.S. pick up a 7-1 win over Switzerland at the World Juniors Championship. The 2021 fourth-overall pick contributed three primary assists, one on the game winner and then helpers on two of the final three goals of the game.
NHL
Four-point night for Roy at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Joshua Roy was the QMJHL's leading scorer this past season, and he isn't showing any signs of slowing down on the international scene. The 19-year-old winger registered four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in Canada's 11-1 triumph over Slovakia on Thursday night at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.
NHL
Juraj Slafkovsky named Slovak Player of the Year
MONTREAL -- The accolades just keep coming for Juraj Slafkovsky. The top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was named Hockey Slovakia Player of the Year on Thursday at a ceremony in Bratislava. Slafkovsky claimed the Best Forward (Jozef Golonka Award) and Best Player Under 20 (Pavol Demitra Award) honors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Lindy Ruff Looking Forward to Influx of Experience on Roster | FEATURE
In an exclusive interview with Amanda Stein, the Devils head coach shares his thoughts on the off-season changes to his Devils roster. There's a saying that if leadership isn't everywhere, it's really nowhere. And the Devils have certainly acquired an abundance of it over the summer. The quote was used...
NHL
Seahawks player mimics Tanev's look from Kraken picture
Ghost-face headshots: They're not just for hockey anymore. Seatte Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas has gone with a direct homage to Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev for his 2022-23 NFL season picture. Dallas went with the raised-eyebrows look that made Tanev an internet sensation with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he...
NHL
CORONATO, USA DOWN AUSTRIA AT WORLD JUNIORS
The Flames prospect had a multi-point afternoon vs. the Austrians. Flames prospect Matt Coronato picked up another two points at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday, posting an assist and a goal in the USA's 7-0 win over Austria. The forward now has four points through three games...
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions
VEGAS (August 13, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 13, that the team has signed forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter to three-year contracts worth an average annual value at the NHL minimum salary. Leschyshyn has appeared in a total of 41 NHL contests,...
Comments / 0