FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
New additions to FoCo’s Eagle’s Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivityJustine Lookenott
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
CBS 46
Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
CBS 46
11-year-old boy hit by a car in Paulding County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a car Friday night on Macland Road in Paulding County. Authorities responded to Macland road around 6:50 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a vehicle. Police say the child was reportedly “walking...
CBS 46
Trial to resume for 7-year-old killed by stray bullet outside Lenox Square
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The trial is set to resume in the case of a 7-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet near Lenox Square Mall in 2020. Prosecutors told the jury that Daquan Reed, a then 24-year-old Virginia native, was at Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza when he got into an argument. According to investigators, Reed then left the parking lot and “in a senseless act of rage” fired off shots.
CBS 46
Retired Atlanta PD officer no longer employed at airport after altercation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A retired Atlanta police officer is no longer employed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta after an encounter with an unruly passenger. According to Atlanta Police Department, Officer Ronnie Tullis responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at the airport on Aug. 2. As the...
CBS 46
2 women accused of killing Buford woman because of love triangle
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It appears that a love triangle has led to the death of a Buford woman. The Gwinnett County Police Department believes 27-year-old Antonetta Stevens and 17-year-old Janine Gonzalez lured 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra to an apartment on Buford Drive on Aug. 11. It appears that Gonzalez’s brother...
CBS 46
Lithonia mother arrested for second-degree murder of infant
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Lithonia mother has been arrested for drowning her infant child, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Ja’Lonnie Small was left unattended in a bathtub on July 30. The child was taken to a hospital but died days later as a result of the incident.
CBS 46
Crews tear down Aunt Fanny’s Cabin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews tore down the historic Aunt Fanny’s Cabin this morning. This comes after months of back-and-forth in an effort to move the cabin to Carroll County. Ultimately, Smyrna City Council voted last night to tear it down. The Smyrna City Council had sold it to Jim and Tonnie Lane earlier this year.
CBS 46
Frustration grows after Aunt Fanny’s Cabin demolished, supporters plan rally
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Customers and employees of the iconic Aunt Fanny’s Cabin voiced their frustrations after the business was torn down on Aug. 12. This comes after months of back-and-forth in an effort to move the cabin to Carroll County. Ultimately, Smyrna City Council voted to tear it down.
CBS 46
2 teens shot after fight breaks out during house party, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two male teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital Saturday night during a house party in northeast Atlanta, police said Sunday. Atlanta police say they were called to a party at a house on Middlesex Dr. NE around 11:30 p.m. When officers got there, they...
CBS 46
Georgia State University officer charged with rape, kidnapping
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a man who detectives say is a “Georgia State University employee,” turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Detention Center after being charged with rape and kidnapping on Aug. 6. Police say the victim met a man identified as...
CBS 46
School employee arrested in Union County school shooting incident
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The first day of school was canceled Friday for students and staff in Union County after an “isolated shooting incident” at Union County Primary School. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday outside of the school. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said someone targeted...
CBS 46
Dispute over ‘mutual female acquaintance’ led to fatal shooting, two arrested
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man Thursday morning in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Homicide Assault detectives...
CBS 46
Club shooting victim’s fiancé fights to end gun violence in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deadly club shooting in Atlanta on Saturday has Aaliyah Strong taking a painful trip down memory lane to when her fiancé died under similar circumstances. “When Ty got killed, it was so sudden. We were at work, and I just never imagined it being...
CBS 46
Second shooting at Bankhead apartment complex reported in less than week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Atlanta are investigating the second shooting at the Parkside apartment complex in less than a week. Authorities responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Police told CBS46 News a male is “ alert, conscious and breathing...
CBS 46
Tree branch falls on car with man inside
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man in southwest Atlanta did not have a happy birthday. A tree branch fell on his car while he was inside it. The branch dented the car’s roof and cracked its windshield. The man told CBS 46 that he was waiting for the rain...
CBS 46
Family celebrates life of Mariam Abdulrab as push continues for Mariam’s Law
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Friends and family of Mariam Abdulrab, who was kidnapped and killed in Atlanta, gathered to celebrate her life on Saturday night. It has been a year since the 27-year-old bartender was kidnapped near her home and later killed after returning from work. The celebration of life...
CBS 46
First Alert | Wetter weather returns by the middle of the week!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures peaked in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. The drier air-mass and a partly cloudy sky has allowed temperatures to cool into the 70s and lower 80s in many spots heading towards the top of the 9 p.m. hour. The forecast remains dry this...
CBS 46
11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
CBS 46
Church van reportedly ‘stolen’ from parking lot in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a van was stolen from a church parking lot in DeKalb County on Wednesday evening. Police tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 4100 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a car stolen.
