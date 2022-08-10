ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The trial is set to resume in the case of a 7-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet near Lenox Square Mall in 2020. Prosecutors told the jury that Daquan Reed, a then 24-year-old Virginia native, was at Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza when he got into an argument. According to investigators, Reed then left the parking lot and “in a senseless act of rage” fired off shots.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO