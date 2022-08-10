Don’t believe all the hype when it comes to oddsmakers saying the Edmonton Oilers are the favorites to land both Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban in free agency deals before the 2022-23 NHL season begins. As exciting as it might be for some Oilers fans to think about what adding two top-end players (they were and aren’t any longer) to their roster might be, the Oilers don’t have the money to make that move right now. Not only that, but in order to create the money to sign those two players, the Oilers would actually worsen their hockey team.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO