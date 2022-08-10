ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Hockey Writers

Avalanche Top 10 Player Contracts Ranked

Few people were surprised when Joe Sakic won the Jim Gregory Award for Best General Manager of the Year in the NHL. After all, his team, the Colorado Avalanche, had just won the Stanley Cup, had just finished with the best regular season record (119 points) in franchise history, and had been the betting line favorite to win the championship since before the season started.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban

TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks seeking second-round pick for goalie James Reimer

The annual goalie carousel at the beginning of free agency has come and gone but there still could be some trade activity involving netminders. San Jose still has three NHL goalies and while they’ve said they’d be comfortable keeping all three to start the season, that’s usually not an ideal scenario.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Othmann, Cuylle & More

On Aug. 9, 2022, the New York Rangers named a captain for the first time since 2018, the 28th in their storied history. Two of the Rangers’ top prospects are playing well together at the World Junior Championships (WJC) in Edmonton, AB, for Team Canada, while the Blueshirts signed a Calder Cup winner and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Capitals Operating as Though Nicklas Backstrom Won’t Be Back

According to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic , the Washington Capitals are making offseason and trade deadline plans as though they’ll be playing the entire 2022-23 regular season without 34-year-old forward Nicklas Backstrom. A star for the Capitals, his $9.2 million will go on LTIR and likely not come back until the postseason where his cap hit won’t count against the team’s roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Montreal Canadiens’ 2022 Offseason Far from Over

It will likely be another hard 2022-23 Montreal Canadiens season, at least in the standings. Even if Habs head coach Martin St. Louis made things more bearable for fans down the stretch, a playoff spot will be hard to come by once again. With that in mind, Canadiens fans probably...
NHL
NHL

World Junior Championship roundup: Finland cruises past Slovakia

Remains in contention for top seed in Group A; Latvia upsets Czechia. Sunday is the sixth day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 6 games. Finland 9, Slovakia 3 -- Joel Maatta (Edmonton Oilers) and Kasper Simontaival (Los Angeles...
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT

Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
NHL
NHL

San Jose Sharks Announce Coaching Staff

SAN JOSE - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that Scott Gordon and Ryan Warsofsky have been named as assistant coaches on Head Coach David Quinn's staff. In addition, Thomas Speer has been named as NHL goaltending coach and Nick Gialdini has been named as video coach. "I am...
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Oilers Trading Barrie, Puljujarvi to Add Kessel, Subban a Bad Idea

Don’t believe all the hype when it comes to oddsmakers saying the Edmonton Oilers are the favorites to land both Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban in free agency deals before the 2022-23 NHL season begins. As exciting as it might be for some Oilers fans to think about what adding two top-end players (they were and aren’t any longer) to their roster might be, the Oilers don’t have the money to make that move right now. Not only that, but in order to create the money to sign those two players, the Oilers would actually worsen their hockey team.
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Compher Set to Impress in Contract Year

J.T. Compher is skating into the last year of his contract for the Colorado Avalanche. If the 27-year-old forward needs a blueprint on how to cash in, he only has to look at a few of his teammates from last season. Career years from the likes of Nazem Kadri, Valeri...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

With Lehner sidelined, Logan Thompson is Vegas' best bet in goal

Any time news breaks regarding goaltending in the NHL, I know that my Twitter mentions are going to explode. And that definitely was the case Thursday morning, when the Vegas Golden Knights tweeted that goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo hip surgery and miss the entire 2022–23 NHL season. First...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Some potential targets if the Flames are looking to add salary. Steve Macfarlane of Calgary Hockey Now: Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic has a year left on his contract and there is no urgent need for the Flames to trade him. Now, if they were taking on another large salary, he might become an option.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Where Sharks might trade Reimer, Hill with one goalie too many

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. The Sharks have one goalie too...
NHL
NHL

Juraj Slafkovsky named Slovak Player of the Year

MONTREAL -- The accolades just keep coming for Juraj Slafkovsky. The top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was named Hockey Slovakia Player of the Year on Thursday at a ceremony in Bratislava. Slafkovsky claimed the Best Forward (Jozef Golonka Award) and Best Player Under 20 (Pavol Demitra Award) honors...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits: Nylander Trade, Bunting & Gardiner

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits, I’ll share a wild rumor that the team is considering trading William Nylander to the Arizona Coyotes for Jakob Chychrun. Second, I’ll wonder what might happen to Michael Bunting after this season. Specifically, will he re-sign with the team?...
NHL

