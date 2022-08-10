ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju, 64, who was born in India and interviewed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Donald Trump in her long broadcasting career, dies aged 64

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

One of the founding Fox News Channel anchors, Uma Pemmaraju, has died at the age of 64.

Pemmaraju was behind the anchor desk when the cable news channel launched in October 1996.

At the time, she was one of the only Indian-American news anchors who had managed to make it to the national level.

'We are deeply saddened by the death of Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of Fox News Channel's founding anchors and was on the air the day we launched.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xLJC_0hBDGL7x00
Uma Pemmaraju, one of the first Fox News Channel anchors in 1996, has died at the age of 64
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjM3a_0hBDGL7x00
Uma Pemmaraju is pictured alongside her daughter, Kirina Alana Devi, right

'Uma was an incredibly talented journalist as well as a warm and lovely person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked with. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her entire family,' said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.

Pemmaraju's first role at the news channel was anchoring Fox News Now and Fox On Trends.

She then left the network but rejoined once again in 2003 as an anchor fill-in host on the channel.

Pemmaraju also hosted other programs on the cable network including Fox News Live and The Fox Report interviewing many high-profile newsmakers, including the Dalai Lama.

Born in India but raised in San Antonio, Texas having moved there at the age of six, Pemmaraju learned her journalism skills working at local television stations in Dallas, Baltimore and then WBZ Boston.

In Baltimore she won an Emmy Award for a report about the rescue of a child who nearly drowned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgCxG_0hBDGL7x00
Pemmaraju learned her journalism skills working at local television stations in Dallas and then WBZ Boston, pictured above
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGLHn_0hBDGL7x00
Uma Pemmaraju, left, is pictured alongside her daughter, Kirina Alana Devi, center

She then moved to New York to help launch the Fox News Channel.

In a 1993 interview with the Boston Globe, Pemmaraju said that she tried to focus her reporting on stories about those who were disenfranchised.

'I'm a conduit to help other people. I don't want to sound too sentimental. But that's what I'm about. I want to use my celebrity to help people, to help bring about something that needs to be done.'

One memorable moment occurred while working in Boston in 1990.

Just as she was preparing to film a feature story at a convenience store, two masked men raced into the store and conducted a robbery.

“I’ve been sent out to crime locations before, but this was the first time one came to me,” she told the Boston Globe.

Her interest in journalism began at a young age. Her grandfather was a newspaper publisher and as a child she would keep a diary writing about world news that she had seen on television.

As a teenager and throughout college she worked for a local newspaper and television station.

Pemmaraju received several Emmy awards during her career for reporting and investigative journalism.

When not in front of the lens, she also taught journalism at Emerson College in Boston and at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The cause of her death has not been made public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyKld_0hBDGL7x00
In a 1993 interview with the Boston Globe , Pemmaraju said that she tried to focus her reporting on stories about those who were disenfranchised. She is pictured at WBZ Boston

Comments / 14

L.D Jackson
3d ago

Wow... Even with death, the comment section NEVER disappoints 😎. To retain my humanity, condolences to her family and friends. May they each remember her for her truth🕯️😔

Reply
2
Related
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
WORLD
The Independent

John Legend ends long friendship with Kanye West over Donald Trump

John Legend has said that his friendship with Kanye West suffered when the rapper publicly supported Donald Trump’s US presidency.The musicians had previously collaborated numerous times, and West was a producer on Legend’s 2004 album Get Lifted, which was released on West’s label GOOD music.But Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 in support of Joe Biden, now says the political division between the stars “became too much for us to sustain” and the pair “aren’t friends as much as we used to be”.“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Original Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju dies at 64

Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died at age 64. Pemmaraju was on the air when Fox News launched on Oct. 7, 1996. At the time, Pemmaraju was one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach national prominence, and she was beloved by viewers and Fox News colleagues alike.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Prince William's Alleged Affair Gains Wild Details Amid Possible Move to America

The rumor mill is once again churning with details of Prince William's alleged affair. As the prince and his wife, Kate Middleton, set their sights on new ambitions in the United States, the royal couple was thrust into a more unsavory spotlight after an anonymous Deuxmoi submission shared new details about a "British royal's extramarital affair," which many presumed to be about William.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Massachusetts State
BET

Surprise! MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Ties Knot With Shawn Townsend In D.C. Wedding

The MSNBC host and her fiancé Shawn Townsend surprised invited guests by getting married this weekend in an elegant ceremony hosted in Washington D.C. According to PEOPLE, the Friday (July 15) ceremony was held at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row, and included about 100 close family and friends. The couple kept their wedding plans a complete secret until the beginning of the ceremony that afternoon. Only a few of the attendees knew beforehand that they were there for a wedding.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uma Pemmaraju
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Dalai Lama
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock

Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Celebrities Death#News Anchor#Indian American#Fox News Channel#Fox News Media#Fox News Now#Fox News Live#Wbz Boston#The Boston Globe
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
EDGARTOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Celebrities
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

540K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy