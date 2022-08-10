Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Senate race: Johnson, Barnes campaigns heat up in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - With the campaign trail is heating up after Tuesday's primary election in Wisconsin, candidates for one of the nation's most anticipated races in the country spent this week meeting with voters. U.S. Senate candidates Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes are wasting no time trying to define their campaigns.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Last day of 2022 Wisconsin State Fair: 'This is about memories'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Sunday, Aug. 14 was the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair, the 11 best days of summer. What started as a cool and cloudy August day didn't keep the crowds away. Before the vendors, rides and farmers packed it up for next year, FOX6 found...
