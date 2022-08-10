ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors

Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Paul George
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Paolo Banchero
ClutchPoints

Did Nets star Kevin Durant just hint he’s deleting Twitter?

For a brief moment it looked like Kevin Durant has had enough of Twitter. However, the Brooklyn Nets star seemed to backtrack from that decision despite all the backlash he’s getting. On Sunday, Durant sent a tweet hinting that he’s going to delete his account on the platform amid the talks that it is ruining […] The post Did Nets star Kevin Durant just hint he’s deleting Twitter? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#La Clippers#Ig
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season

Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry faces Jayson Tatum once again … at Draymond Green’s wedding?!

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry met Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum once again, but this time, they weren’t competing. In the contrary, they’re celebrating together thanks to Draymond Green. Tatum was in attendance at Green’s wedding on Saturday evening, and the event was pretty star-studded, to say the least. Curry and Tatum even reunited […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry faces Jayson Tatum once again … at Draymond Green’s wedding?! appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league

The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Instagram
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s six-emoji response to Hawks not getting a Christmas game

The NBA’s slate of Christmas Day games for the 2022-23 season has been revealed. Among the notable omissions are Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Young was not pleased that the Hawks did not make the cut for the slate of Christmas games for this upcoming season. The Hawks star tweeted out six emojis to […] The post Trae Young’s six-emoji response to Hawks not getting a Christmas game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga

The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach.  For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy