RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Tried To Give Him The 1980 Finals MVP Award
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson led an era of unparalleled success for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. The two of them took the Showtime Lakers to 8 NBA Finals in that decade, winning 5 titles, with the first one coming in 1980. That triumph in 1980 was somewhat...
Heat Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, some teams have an easier time attracting the league’s best talent than others. Plenty of factors go into making a destination appealing. The weather may play a role – to what extent, who can say? Market size certainly counts as well. All told, it’s just...
Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors
Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Former Celtics Guard Eddie House Explains The Former Beef Between Ray Allen And Kevin Garnett: "They Felt Like They Had Something, A Core Nucleus..."
The 2008 Boston Celtics are still remembered today for their incredible title run. With Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, they built something special in Boston that turned out to be a massive success. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly end on good terms. Just a few years after...
‘What the f–k are you doing in the offseason, dawg?’: Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert gets obliterated by Tracy McGrady
The Minnesota Timberwolves made waves early in the offseason when they brought in Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade deal of historic proportions. With the three-time Defensive Player of the Year now in the mix, the Wolves are expected to be a real threat in the West this coming season.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says There Is Speculation Around The League About Nuggets Signing Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony was one of the best scorers in the league in his prime, and he terrorized defenses with his isolation ability during his time with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. Anthony was a genuine superstar and a top-tier three-level scorer that could get buckets from anywhere on the court.
Did Nets star Kevin Durant just hint he’s deleting Twitter?
For a brief moment it looked like Kevin Durant has had enough of Twitter. However, the Brooklyn Nets star seemed to backtrack from that decision despite all the backlash he’s getting. On Sunday, Durant sent a tweet hinting that he’s going to delete his account on the platform amid the talks that it is ruining […] The post Did Nets star Kevin Durant just hint he’s deleting Twitter? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season
Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
Tony Parker’s message to Celtics after 2022 NBA Finals loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors
LAS VEGAS – NBA legend Tony Parker believes the Boston Celtics can emulate the San Antonio Spurs‘ path to a championship following their 2022 NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Before the Warriors ran off three straight wins to close out the Finals,...
Warriors star Stephen Curry faces Jayson Tatum once again … at Draymond Green’s wedding?!
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry met Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum once again, but this time, they weren’t competing. In the contrary, they’re celebrating together thanks to Draymond Green. Tatum was in attendance at Green’s wedding on Saturday evening, and the event was pretty star-studded, to say the least. Curry and Tatum even reunited […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry faces Jayson Tatum once again … at Draymond Green’s wedding?! appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
Warriors’ Draymond Green gets brutally honest on non-superstar NBA player that he just couldn’t stop
Draymond Green has faced and stopped a lot of NBA superstars on his way to four championships with the Golden State Warriors. However, he admitted there is one non-superstar player he just couldn’t stop: Taj Gibson. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Green detailed how he has...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals The Potential Lakers Closing Lineup And Fans Are Really Disappointed
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, and it doesn't seem like they have the right ones. The Purple and Gold are trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel after a terrible 2021/22 NBA season where they couldn't even make it to the play-in tournament.
NBA Christmas Day games revealed with both finals participants in action
Christmas Day has always been a fun one for basketball fans. The NBA has always owned the holiday when it comes to the world of sports. Recently, the NFL has made a play to take that away. So, the NBA stepped up their game this year, scheduling some fantastic matchups.
Former Dallas Mavericks 1st Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Justin Anderson, who has played for the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers is still a free agent on August 12.
Trae Young’s six-emoji response to Hawks not getting a Christmas game
The NBA’s slate of Christmas Day games for the 2022-23 season has been revealed. Among the notable omissions are Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Young was not pleased that the Hawks did not make the cut for the slate of Christmas games for this upcoming season. The Hawks star tweeted out six emojis to […] The post Trae Young’s six-emoji response to Hawks not getting a Christmas game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga
The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach. For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Don't The New York Knicks Sign This Former 4th Overall Pick?
Josh Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, and he is currently a free agent on August 12. I think the New York Knicks should consider trading for him.
