Mike Gallagher wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Gallagher wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District.

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman. While Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud during his inquiry, he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election — something Vos and legal experts say is unconstitutional and impossible. Vos announced the investigation last year under pressure from Trump and chose Gableman, a conservative former Supreme Court justice, to lead it. But as the investigation progressed, Vos’ relationship soured with both Gableman and Trump. When he hired Gableman, Vos had said he was “supremely confident” in his abilities. By Tuesday night, Vos was calling him an “embarrassment.”
Utah Democrats call for Sen. Gene Davis to step down

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A week and a half after a former intern publicly accused state Sen. Gene Davis of sexual misconduct, the Utah Democratic Party is suspending the longtime lawmaker from party-related activities at all levels and has called for him to step down from the Utah Legislature. The decision, announced in a statement issued late Friday night, comes after the allegation exposed a rift in the party over its handling of sexual harassment. In prior statements, the party’s stance was that it couldn’t take action unless it received an official complaint, the Salt Lake Tribune reported....
Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil Lyman’s news release came a week after The Associated Press published an investigative story focusing on cases in Arizona and West Virginia that found the church’s abuse reporting system can be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who...
Court: Proposed judicial election changes unconstitutional

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a proposal to change the way state Supreme Court justices are elected is unconstitutional and cannot appear on the November ballot. The 5-2 ruling upheld a March decision by District Court Judge Peter Ohmann of Butte in a challenge over a legislative referendum that sought to ask voters if they wanted to elect Supreme Court justices from smaller districts instead of on a statewide basis. The Constitution specifically requires the election of Supreme Court justices on a statewide basis. The proposal would “deny each Montanan their right to vote in the election of six out of the seven justices on their state Supreme Court and in the selection of chief justice,” Chief Justice Mike McGrath wrote for the majority.
AP Top News at 9:38 p.m. EDT

FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search. WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI recovered “top secret” and even more sensitive documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the sudden, unprecedented search this week. A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday. The seized records include some marked not only top secret but also “sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets that if revealed publicly could cause “exceptionally grave” damage to U.S.
