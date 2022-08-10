ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJHL

Report: VDOT didn’t apply lessons learned from 2018 Interstate 81 backup

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation failed to apply lessons learned from a 2018 snow incident that left travelers stranded for hours on Interstate 81 near Bristol, according to a report by the state inspector general’s office. The report examined the shortcomings of VDOT and other state agencies during an early January […]
wfxrtv.com

Inspector General: Virginia agencies mishandled I-95 snow incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new inspection report found the Commonwealth did not implement lessons learned during the Interstate 95 snow incident that occurred in January 2022. On Monday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 4, Virginia’s first major snowstorm caught drivers on I-95 off-guard and caused the roadway to freeze over.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Virginia secures $20 million for pedestrian bridge to DC

VIRIGINIA, (DC News Now)—The US Department of Transportation awarded the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority $20 million through the RAISE grant program. RAISE, or Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity, is a program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan. The money will help fund the Long Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Crossing Project. The bridge, which will be […]
WASHINGTON, DC
royalexaminer.com

A view from a bench on Main Street: Sue Laurence, White Picket Fence

On Saturday morning, our publisher Mike McCool joined White Picket Fence proprietor Sue Laurence on a bench in front of White Picket Fence, on the 400 block of Main Street in Front Royal, and discussed all the events going on in Front Royal this fall, from Octoberfest, Festival of Leaves and Zombie Walk to name a few – all happening in Front Royal.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

City of Winchester begins $3 million project

City of Winchester’s vendor work crews began the $3 million project to replace sidewalks in the city. The work which is subject to weather conditions is not expected to cause road closures. The project will disrupt parking in the areas where the work is being done. The work will...
WINCHESTER, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving

A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
northernvirginiamag.com

New Mixed-Use Development Approved Near Herndon Metro Station

Parkview includes office and retail buildings that will sit on 5 acres at the Herndon-Monroe Metro Station. Following unanimous approval, the Herndon Town Council has voted to launch a major development project that will see over a million square feet of new construction at the Herndon-Monroe Metro Station. Three new...
HERNDON, VA
theriver953.com

Low flying aircraft expected in region

Low flying planes and helicopters will be flying over portions of Frederick and Clarke Counties through December. The Virginia Department of Energy is aiding the U.S. Geological Survey in their national effort to modernize geographical maps, topographical surveys, and geochemical sampling. This will be the area’s first high resolution public...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
Channelocity

Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia

(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Fairfax, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and is compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Fairfax.
FAIRFAX, VA
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit

The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
VIRGINIA STATE

