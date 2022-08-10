ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

wach.com

Midlands school districts start dates for 2022-2023 school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Many students in the Midlands area are heading back to school. WACH has compiled a list of school districts starting classes this month. MORE STORIES LIKE THISI / Health and Wellness Fair held in Orangeburg. Here is the list to see if your student starts...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Sharon Chisolm awarded Richland District Two 'School Bus Driver of the Year'

Richland School District Two recently awarded Sharon Chisolm the 2022 School Bus Driver of the Year. Annually the district's Transportation Department selects four drivers of the quarter and then an overall driver of the year. According to Killian Hub Transportation Manager Robert White, drivers are judged on their driving skills and written and oral tests.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Richland County, SC
Government
wach.com

Back to school bash held in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — Friday night marks the last weekend before the school year officially kicks off for many Midlands school districts starting next week. The Serve and Connect, and Lexington Police, teamed up to give back to the Park North community by hosting a back to school event with free school supplies and clothing as well as fun games and activities for the kids.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this rule will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Autopsy results released for missing boater

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater was found Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31, Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield, was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

West Columbia teen reported missing

West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
News19 WLTX

One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
wach.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
wach.com

Health and Wellness Fair held in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- As kids head back to school, being and staying healthy is a top priority for many. Saturday, in Orangeburg, The Family Health Center hosted a health and wellness fair giving back to the community and children in need ahead of the school year. "It's super important to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Boil Water Advisory issued for Jenkinsville Water customers

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Jenkinsville Water Company in Jenkinsville, SC has issued a boil water advisory for customers located in the intersection of Coleman Rd. and Road 99 throughout Shelton Community. Staff at the water company say this advisory will take place starting today, until further notice.
JENKINSVILLE, SC
wach.com

Driver dead, passenger injured in Sumter County collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Sumter County. According to officials, a vehicle went off-road into a ditch and struck a tree. Lance Corporal Nick Pye says the collision happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at Boulevard Road near Race Track Road, about 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

