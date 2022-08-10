ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

Gephardt Daily

Missing Millcreek man found deceased

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property. Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public's help finding him in a social media post issued Friday.
MILLCREEK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Charging documents reveal more about Utah man who sparked Amber Alert

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents reveal more details about Danny Earl Sihalath, arrested Friday on six felony charges after an incident Tuesday that also sparked an Amber Alert, cancelled after the 5-year-old boy was found safe. The Aug. 9 incident began when American...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Unified Police searching for missing Millcreek man

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Millcreek Precinct of the Unified Police Department has issued a missing person alert for a 43-year-old resident. Stanton John Porter is described as 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with red hair and blue eyes, date of birth April 26, 1979. The department's...
MILLCREEK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Draper City police ID man shot, killed at apartment complex

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper City police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday. The man found deceased after DCPD officers responded to multiple shots-fired calls was 33-year-old Remey Rowland, a Salt Lake City resident. "Mr. Rowland...
DRAPER, UT
Gephardt Daily

State reaches out to Ukrainian refugees living in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state is reaching out to Ukrainians who relocated to Utah to escape the war in their homeland. "Are you a Ukrainian that arrived to the United States recently? Did you sponsor Ukrainians lately?" reads the recent post on social media from Utah Refugee Services, a division of the Department of Workforce Services. "Join us online to learn about community resources that are available to assist you."
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Flood warning in effect for Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service Friday issued a flood warning, in effect until 8:15 p.m., for Salt Lake County. According to the NWS SLC, "At 5:37 PM MDT., Doppler Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. One to two inches of rain have fallen.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

