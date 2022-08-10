Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Man dies following fight with Salt Lake City police, 2 officers suffer ‘significant’ injures
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Sunday following an altercation with Salt Lake City police that sent two officers to a hospital with “significant injuries,” police said. “Because of the circumstances surrounding this incident, we have initiated the officer-involved critical...
Gephardt Daily
Missing Millcreek man found deceased
MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property. Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday.
Gephardt Daily
Charging documents reveal more about Utah man who sparked Amber Alert
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents reveal more details about Danny Earl Sihalath, arrested Friday on six felony charges after an incident Tuesday that also sparked an Amber Alert, cancelled after the 5-year-old boy was found safe. The Aug. 9 incident began when American...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man arrested after allegedly threatening couple with fake gun at Liberty Park
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Salt Lake City police were dispatch to Liberty Park on a call of a man with a weapon. “Information in the dispatch notes indicated that AP (arrested person) brandished a gun at...
Gephardt Daily
Unified Police searching for missing Millcreek man
MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Millcreek Precinct of the Unified Police Department has issued a missing person alert for a 43-year-old resident. Stanton John Porter is described as 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with red hair and blue eyes, date of birth April 26, 1979. The department’s...
Gephardt Daily
Homicide victim begs Salt Lake City police not to kill her in body-cam footage
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Body-camera footage shows Megan Joyce Mohn screaming for help and begging officers not to kill her during an officer-involved critical incident that resulted in her death. The 40-year-old woman became unresponsive while being restrained by Salt Lake City police...
Gephardt Daily
Draper City police ID man shot, killed at apartment complex
DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper City police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday. The man found deceased after DCPD officers responded to multiple shots-fired calls was 33-year-old Remey Rowland, a Salt Lake City resident. “Mr. Rowland...
Gephardt Daily
State reaches out to Ukrainian refugees living in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state is reaching out to Ukrainians who relocated to Utah to escape the war in their homeland. “Are you a Ukrainian that arrived to the United States recently? Did you sponsor Ukrainians lately?” reads the recent post on social media from Utah Refugee Services, a division of the Department of Workforce Services. “Join us online to learn about community resources that are available to assist you.”
Gephardt Daily
FedEx truck plows into multiple parked cars in SLC crash, 66-year-old man pinned beneath wreckage
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are sorting out the details Friday after a FedEx delivery truck plowed into four parked cars at 450 S. 400 W., injuring two people. The most severely injured is a 66-year-old man who ended up...
Gephardt Daily
SSLPD asks drivers to steer clear of 33rd South and State after water main break leads to flooding, sink hole
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of 3300 South and State Street after a water main break. “A water main break has caused a sink hole, and the water department resources are...
Gephardt Daily
Flood warning in effect for Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service Friday issued a flood warning, in effect until 8:15 p.m., for Salt Lake County. According to the NWS SLC, “At 5:37 PM MDT., Doppler Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. One to two inches of rain have fallen.
