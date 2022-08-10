Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Bradley Mountain Farm in Southington Hosts Goat Yoga Classes
There might have been more members in Saturday's yoga class than those who actually signed up. That's because it was held inside a goat pen. "Right now, we have 50, but that's always coming and going. We love babies," said Anneliese Dadrase, Owner of Bradley Mountain Farm. Goats of all...
NBC Connecticut
East Hartford Barbershop to Give Students Free Back-to-School Haircuts
An East Harford barbershop is offering a seat in their chairs before students find a seat at their desks. With school right around the corner, Exclusive Cuts Barbershop is helping youth in East Hartford transition back to school with a fresh, new look. It's part of a program to get...
NBC Connecticut
2 Public Pools in New Britain Close for Season This Weekend
Two public pools in New Britain are closing for the season this weekend. Mayor Erin Steward said Saturday is the last day that the AW Stanley and Willow Brook pools will be open this season. She added that the reason is because a lot of the pool's lifeguards have to...
NBC Connecticut
Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community
Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
NBC Connecticut
Young Mother Survives Stroke
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. 37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie...
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Celebrates West Indian Independence With Parade, Festival
Festival season is upon us. From live performances to Caribbean cuisine, Hartford was filled with vibrant colors and rich smells for the sixtieth annual West Indian Independence celebration. “It comes after Jamaica's independence and Trinidad's independence. They were first two to gain independence in 1962 and then followed by the...
NBC Connecticut
America's Tall Ship Returns to New London With History-Making Commanding Officer
The United States Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, America's Tall Ship, returned to its homeport of New London Friday with a history-making commanding officer. Capt. Jessica Rozzi-Ochs is the first female commanding officer of the Eagle. “It is long overdue, but I think it’s important to show young folks that really...
NBC Connecticut
At Least Two Injured in Thompson Jet Ski Collision
An investigation is underway after two jet skis reportedly collided Saturday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says this happened during the early evening hours at the Quaddick Reservoir in Thompson. The operators of both jet skis suffered injuries and had to be taken to an area hospital...
NBC Connecticut
Group of Metal Detectors Locate Missing Wedding Rings in Westbrook
Ever felt the panic of losing your car keys? Cell phone? How about something as valuable as a wedding ring?. That is what happened to a couple from Milton, New York who was vacationing on the Connecticut shoreline in Westbrook. Nicole Beck was swimming with her kids for 15 minutes...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead in Cheshire Crash
One person has died after a crash in Cheshire early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road around 5 a.m. after getting a report of a single-vehicle crash. When police arrived, they said the driver and only occupant of the vehicle had died from...
NBC Connecticut
Conn. State Police Car Involved in Crash on I-691 West in Southington
A Connecticut State Police car was involved in a crash on Interstate 691 west in Southington on Saturday night. Authorities said the crash happened between a state police patrol vehicle being driven by an on-duty trooper and a passenger vehicle on I-691 west near exit 4 around 9:20 p.m. Emergency...
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck by Train After Falling Onto Tracks at Bridgeport Train Station
A person was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Emergency officials said dispatchers received a report of someone who fell onto the tracks and was then struck by a train around 9:13 a.m. Authorities have not released details about...
NBC Connecticut
Cat Dies in Milford Trailer Home Fire: Officials
Fire crews said a cat died in a trailer home fire in Milford Friday morning. Officials were called to the home after getting a report that the rear of the trailer was up in flames. Firefighters forced the front door open and extinguished the blaze quickly. A cat passed away...
NBC Connecticut
CT to Receive $41 Million in Federal Funds for Projects in New Britain, Plainville, Waterbury, Stamford
U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, including nearly $41.6 million for Connecticut. The funding will pave the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. In Connecticut, $23 million will go to Waterbury, $16.3 million...
NBC Connecticut
Father Accidentally Shoots Son in Meriden: Police
A teen was accidentally shot by his father while being shown how to use a handgun in their Meriden home Friday afternoon, police said. Officials said they were called to Forest Avenue at about 3:05 p.m. after receiving a call that a 17-year-old was accidentally shot. Responding officers found the teen with a gunshot wound in the right side of his body in the shoulder/chest area.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Crash in Waterbury
One person has died and another person is in critical condition after a crash in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Police were called to East Main Street around 8:15 a.m. after getting a report of a one-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had struck a...
NBC Connecticut
Shooting in Bridgeport Leaves One Dead, Two Injured
A person has died and two others are in the hospital recovering after a shooting in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:50 Saturday morning in the area of Barnum Avenue and Knowlton Street. Investigators say they saw a Chevy sedan flee the area just as they were pulling up to...
NBC Connecticut
Conn. Woman Pleads Guilty in False COVID-19 Vaccine Card Scheme
A woman accused of fraudulently issuing over a dozen COVID-19 vaccination cards has pleaded guilty, according to the Dept. of Justice. Officials said 25-year-old Zaya Powell, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty to a false statement offense relating to the creation of false vaccine cards. Court documents show that Powell worked as...
NBC Connecticut
Owner of Social Club in Waterbury Shot, Killed
The owner of a social club in Waterbury was shot and killed late Saturday night and a man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting. Officers were called to the Salsa Tropical Social Club on Watertown Avenue around 11:11 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.
NBC Connecticut
Shots Reportedly Fired During Disturbance in Killingworth: CSP
Shots were reportedly fired during a disturbance in Killingworth on Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers were called to Little City Road shortly before 5 p.m. after getting a report of a disturbance. Authorities have not released details about the incident. According to state police, there were reports...
