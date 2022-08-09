ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fox News

Trump FBI raid: Mitch McConnell dodges question on search of Mar-a-Lago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday dodged a question about the FBI's Monday search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home during a Kentucky press conference. "I'm here to talk about the flood and recovery from the flood," McConnell, R-Ky., said when asked about the raid. McConnell was in his...
CBS Miami

"These are dark times for our Nation": Trump on FBI search of Mar-a-Lago estate

MIAMI - For a second day demonstrators lined the bridge leading to Mar-a-Lago where the FBI conducted a raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home Monday.Demonstrators waved American flags and carried signs in support of the former president Adriane Schochet says she is an entrepreneur said she was upset about what happened."We have to save our rights, our freedom, our country and I'm here to demonstrate that holding the united state's American flag."The search, sources say is part of an investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.People familiar with the...
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
NPR

Conspiracy theories are emerging after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago

Social media platforms lit up with right-wing speculation, militant rhetoric and political fundraising after former President Donald Trump announced that his Mar-a-Lago home had been searched by the FBI. NPR reporter Lisa Hagen has been watching right-wing media and message boards and she joins us now. Hey, Lisa. LISA HAGEN,...
NPR

Attorney General Garland has moved to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland has broken his silence about the unprecedented search of former President Trump's property in Florida this week. In careful public remarks, Garland said he personally signed off on the warrant application, and he has asked a court to unseal the warrant so the public can see it.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

How the Trump White House misled the world about its family separation policy

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. "The Secret History Of The U.S. Government's Family-Separation Policy" is the cover story of the new issue of The Atlantic magazine. This investigative article was written by my guest, Caitlin Dickerson. The separation policy, called zero tolerance, was created during the Trump administration, mandating that parents across the southern border illegally with children be separated from their children until legal proceedings concluded and parents were either granted asylum or deported, which could take a very long time. During the Trump administration, over 5,000 children were separated from their parents with no records that would enable parents and children to be reunited. For a year and a half, Trump administration officials denied that family separation even existed. Then they said separation wasn't the goal. It was just an unfortunate result of prosecuting parents who crossed the border illegally.
NPR

Republicans loyal to Trump express outrage over the FBI's search of his home

Ex-President Trump was the first to alert everyone to the FBI search. Political supporters are outraged and that anger has spilled over to conservative media, where Trump is portrayed as a victim. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. For more on the implications of the FBI raid, we turn now to NPR correspondents...
