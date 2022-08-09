ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox News

Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt

August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
The Independent

Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz

Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
Washington Examiner

Members of Congress mourn at Rep. Jackie Walorski's funeral

An estimated 2,000 people gathered for Rep. Jackie Walorski's (R-IN) funeral Thursday, including dozens of members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Indiana officials, who remembered the congresswoman for her vibrant personality, public service, and commitment to faith. Top Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Minority Whip...
Daily Mail

Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund

Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
The Independent

Liz Cheney says she would find it ‘very difficult’ to support Ron DeSantis for president

Congresswoman Liz Cheney may be part of a very slim minority of Republican voters in 2024 when she casts her ballot in the GOP’s presidential primary, if her recent statements give any indication.The Wyoming Republican and vice chair of the select committee investigating January 6 in the House spoke about the Florida governor and widely-speculated-about potential contender for the party’s 2024 nomination in an interview published on Sunday in The New York Times.In the interview, she described a hesitance to support the political career of the crusading Mr DeSantis, who has made Florida front and centre in the GOP’s...
