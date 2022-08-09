Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham says same-sex marriage should be left to the states but pivots from question on interracial marriage
Sen. Lindsey Graham said the federal government shouldn't define marriage and that such questions were meant to distract from inflation and crime.
Daily Beast
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt
August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Christian nationalism comments to the 'American Taliban'
Rep. Adam Kinzinger has often called out his Republican colleagues for supporting Christian nationalism, comparing it to the "American Taliban."
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview
Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
Former RNC chair Michael Steele on MSNBC: 'Assume' all Republicans are 'dangerous until proven otherwise'
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele told MSNBC viewers that they should "assume" all Republicans are "dangerous until proven otherwise" while discussing the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. During MSNBC's "All in with Chris Hayes," guest host Alicia Menendez, Steele and NBC News' justice reporter Ryan Reilly...
Sen. Ron Johnson suggests putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every year
Democrats are pummeling Johnson. Earlier this year, he also suggested repealing Obamacare if Republicans retook Congress.
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
Cheney says she "would find it very difficult" to back a potential DeSantis White House bid in 2024. The Wyoming GOP lawmaker told the NYT that DeSantis has aligned himself very closely with Trump. Cheney has been one of Trump's most forceful GOP critics in rejecting his 2020 election claims.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
After Mike Pence's pick for Georgia governor trounced Trump's, the former VP is trying it again in Arizona
Former VP Mike Pence is backing Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona's gubernatorial race. Pence said Robson was the "only candidate" for governor who could keep Arizona's streets safe. Former President Donald Trump has backed Robson's rival, the controversial Kari Lake. Former Vice President Mike Pence is throwing his weight behind...
Business Insider
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he felt 'dirty' voting for Trump in 2020, but at the time he wanted to 'have credit with the base'
Kinzinger, who has become a vocal Trump critic, said he was thinking about his district at the time."It's not something I can square away in my soul fully," he recently told The Washington Post. Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Friday said he felt "dirty" after voting for former President Donald Trump...
Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz
Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
Senator responds to Lindsey Graham's threat about bill
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) indicated she would “move forward” on the Democrats’ massive economic package. Sen. Angus King (I-ME) sits down with CNN’s John Avlon and Brianna Keilar to explain the impact he believes this bill will have on Americans.
Washington Examiner
Members of Congress mourn at Rep. Jackie Walorski's funeral
An estimated 2,000 people gathered for Rep. Jackie Walorski's (R-IN) funeral Thursday, including dozens of members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Indiana officials, who remembered the congresswoman for her vibrant personality, public service, and commitment to faith. Top Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Minority Whip...
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund
Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
Liz Cheney says she would find it ‘very difficult’ to support Ron DeSantis for president
Congresswoman Liz Cheney may be part of a very slim minority of Republican voters in 2024 when she casts her ballot in the GOP’s presidential primary, if her recent statements give any indication.The Wyoming Republican and vice chair of the select committee investigating January 6 in the House spoke about the Florida governor and widely-speculated-about potential contender for the party’s 2024 nomination in an interview published on Sunday in The New York Times.In the interview, she described a hesitance to support the political career of the crusading Mr DeSantis, who has made Florida front and centre in the GOP’s...
