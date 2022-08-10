Brandon Moreno’s coach will “be surprised” if fourth Deiveson Figueiredo fight happens, expects undisputed title fight against Alexandre Pantoja

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighter Runs Across Stage & Drop Kicks The Hell Out Of Other Fighter During Face Off
We all love the face-offs before a big boxing or UFC match, as we all are dying for the two contenders to start slugging it out right then and there. Of course, it never happens, and they leave the fighting for the ring. However, every now and then shit hits...
Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Confirmed Dead After Being Shot In Brazil, MMA Community Mourns
Leandro Lo was confirmed dead after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Brazil. A number of MMA stars mourned the passing of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend. On Saturday, news broke that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been shot dead in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lo’s lawyer confirmed the devastating news to Brazilian news outlet G1, stating the 33-year-old was shot at a concert in Sao Paolo.
Andy Ruiz: I Want Tyson Fury After Beating Luis Ortiz
Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz joined Tobin and Leroy to discuss his upcoming fight on September 4th against South Florida favorite, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz.
Heavyweight great announces his retirement from boxing
The greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation is saying goodbye. Two-time world champion Tyson Fury made an announcement on Friday, which was his 34th birthday. Fury revealed that he was retiring from boxing. Nicknamed “The Gypsy King,” the British fighter Fury calls it quits with an undefeated 32-0-1 record. He...
Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego
Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz. Vera (20-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win
Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
Tyson Fury Changes Mind on Boxing Comeback After Three Days
The boxer did not share a reason for his apparent change of heart.
Alex Pereira says Israel Adesanya “won’t make it” five rounds at UFC 281: “If he’s within my reach I will hurt him”
Alex Pereira has the utmost confidence in his ability to dethrone Israel Adesanya. The UFC 281 title bout between Adesanya and Pereira feels like destiny. Pereira holds two victories over Adesanya in kickboxing. Their last encounter ended in brutal fashion with Pereira knocking Adesanya out cold. The two will mix...
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
mmanews.com
Cormier Blasts MMA Media For Handling Of Cruz’s Comments
Daniel Cormier is once again taking issue with the MMA media for its handling of Dominick Cruz‘s remarks about DC’s commentary. In the leadup to the UFC 269 Fight of the Night last year between Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz, comments from the former UFC bantamweight king regarding Cormier’s commentary went viral. Cruz outed Cormier for not doing adequate research ahead of his broadcast duties, seemingly blindsiding his colleague in the process.
UFC San Diego: ‘Vera vs Cruz’ Weigh-in Results: All Fighters successfully made weight
UFC San Diego kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which take place today, Friday August 12th. The official process starts at 12pm ET. And the fighters’ cut-off to weigh in is 2pm ET. UFC San Diego takes place tomorrow, Saturday, August 13th at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The...
Bryan Battle says his welterweight cut went well, explains why he called out Ian Garry: “I don’t see why he wouldn’t want it”
Bryan Battle didn’t expect his welterweight cut to go as smoothly as it did. Battle, who won TUF at middleweight, was set to make his welterweight debut at UFC Vegas 59 against Takashi Sato. Although Battle did a test cut before making the move down, he was still uncertain how he’d feel when he got in the Octagon. Thankfully, Battle says the cut went smoothly and he felt great.
Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi KO’s Neiman Gracie with a nasty uppercut (Video)
Tonight’s Bellator 284 event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Goiti Yamauchi taking on Neiman Gracie. Yamauchi (28-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back finishes over opponents Chris Gonzalez (TKO) and Levan Chokheli (submission) in his most recent Bellator appearances. The Japanese-born Brazilian MMA fighter has been competing for Scott Coker and company since 2013.
mmanews.com
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
Frankie Edgar shares clip from his stand-up comedy debut, BJ Penn and other fighters react
Frankie Edgar has shared a clip from his stand-up comedy debut. Edgar, 40, competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC. ‘The Answer’ last fought in November of 2021 at UFC 268, where he went down to defeat against Marlon Vera (19-7 MMA) by knockout. It was to be his 4th loss in 5 fights.
Jamahal Hill disappointed with Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira December booking: “It’s what we expected, but damn”
UFC light-heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill is unhappy with the current top of the division. ‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off a knockout victory over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 last weekend. The win was his third finish in a row. Hill had previously scored first-round knockouts over Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute.
UFC San Diego Results: Nate Landwehr defeats David Onama by majority decision (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC San Diego event is co-headlined by a highly anticipated featherweight fight between Nate Landwehr and David Onama. Landwehr (15-4 MMA) is coming off a submission win over Ľudovít Klein in his most previous effort this past October. ‘The Train’ has gone 2-2 over his past four Octagon appearances overall.
Tyson Fury officially announces retirement on his 34th birthday: “IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY”
Tyson Fury has officially retired from boxing. In the lead-up to Fury’s fight against Dillian Whyte in London, he was vocal in saying this would be his final fight. He ended up scoring a TKO win and after the fight, he confirmed that was it for him. “The fans...
Bellator 284 Results: Aaron Jeffery KO’s Austin Vanderford in Round 1 (Video)
Aaron Jeffery stepped up on short notice to fight former title challenger Austin Vanderford on the main card of tonight’s Bellator 284 event. Jeffery (13-3 MMA), a former CFFC middleweight champion, had made his Bellator debut back in June, scoring a second-round TKO victory over Fabio Aguiar. After Anthony...
