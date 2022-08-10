Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
Related
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As hurricane season approaches its peak, high school football teams in North Central Florida are preparing for the mother of all twisters. The Bradford Tornadoes are blaring the sirens for their opponents. “This year we gonna bring a lot to the table this year just by...
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Keystone Heights Indians
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - For the past three seasons, Keystone Heights has quietly been a model of consistency. The Indians are 23-8 since 2019, making the playoffs each year. However, this fall, their biggest competition isn’t lining up against them. “We graduated 15 seniors, 6 of them 2...
WCJB
“What’s Up” with K-Country 8/12
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Outdoor Expo Brew at the zoo and 10 years of the Red Shoe. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WCJB
GHF’s latest class, ‘AMP’d 45′, introduces the use of zone technology in HIIT workouts
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This month, Gainesville Health and Fitness unveiled its newest boutique studio and training program. Gilliam Brown joined us to tell us what you can expect the next time you head to the gym. AMP’D 45 is a high-intensity class using zone technology so it’s a heart-based monitor workout. Monday through Saturday they have all kinds of workouts for their members and for those who want to join the class, but its basically different intervals to help build strength, build cardiovascular endurance, and to also build confidence both in the class and also in the gym on their own as well. The exercises apply to how the body moves day to day so they can apply these strength moves, a lot of these agility moves and cardio endurance moves to their everyday life as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Crystal, Big Boy, & Deidre
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have the beautiful four-year-old Crystal. She loves compliments and is oh-so-sweet. Next, we have Crystal’s best bud: Big Boy. This eight-year-old doggo is so...
WCJB
Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now. The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.
WCJB
Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist speaks at Souls to the Polls in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters can now cast their ballots with early voting already started throughout North Central Florida. Many people in Gainesville informed themselves on candidates running in alachua county and in the state of Florida at Souls to the Polls. “Black voters, other minority voters or disenfranchised voters...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for attempting to run somebody over following an argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested for nearly hitting someone with his car. According to reports from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Smith, 39, was arrested Saturday night after an argument with the victim over disputed property. The victim says Smith threatened to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Terrell Bradley repaints mural calling for justice after swastika was painted on top
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K-9 repainted a mural calling for justice after it was painted over with a swastika. The mural initially read, “Gainesville Police Department release the camera footage, fire the officers #JusticeForTerrellBradley.” It was painted over in black on Thursday.
WCJB
Alachua County Historical Commission has two open seats
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is hiring two positions for the county’s Historical Commission. Resident history buffs are encouraged to apply to be on Alachua County’s Historical Commission. The two open seats on the commission will last for two and three years. The commission assists with research...
WCJB
Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk. The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000. In April of 2020,...
WCJB
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Moreland was the sheriff in Marion County for about 20 years from 1973 to 1992. He then went on to become a United States Marshal. Employees hired during the “Moreland” era will gather on Sunday for a reunion to share stories and see old friends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Branford man arrested for burglaries, ATV thefts
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Branford is behind bars after Gilchrist County deputies got reports of two burglaries and ATV thefts. 22-year-old Christopher Estevez faces multiple charges including burglary and grand theft auto. Gilchrist County deputies say two suspects were seen riding an ATV matching the description of...
WCJB
Alachua County Animal Services waives adoption fees during their Summer Lovin’ Event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Animal lovers picked out a new furry friend in Alachua County with a goal to clear the shelter. Alachua County Animal Resources and Care hosted their annual Summer Lovin’ Adoption Event. All adoption fees were waived as lines of people searched to find a new companion.
WCJB
Layoffs hit Gainesville Sun after poor second quarter results at parent company
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Journalism in North Central Florida is taking a big hit. Workers at the Gainesville Sun tell us that Friday three more employees have been laid off. It’s part of a massive layoff by owner Gannett, but it is not clear yet how many workers were let go across its system of newspapers Friday.
WCJB
Man driving stolen vehicle leads MCSO deputies on a chase
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A man is facing charges for stealing a vehicle and running away from law enforcement with cocaine in his possession. Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video on Friday of the chase. Deputies say on July 31, they spotted Matthew Gebert, 29, driving a stolen vehicle in...
WCJB
Palatka man arrested after police raid
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Putnam County has been arrested for trafficking meth and gun-related charges after sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Palatka. Casey Howe, 48, was arrested at the home on Silver Lake Drive. . During the search, deputies found two handguns and a bag with...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.
WCJB
Ocala man sentenced in 2019 murder of police informant
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - La’Mathis Hamilton has been sentenced and charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 murder of Roland Lanctot, a police informant. A man from Ocala will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a police informant. In January 2019,...
WCJB
Mural calling for a review of GPD K-9 policy repainted after being defaced with hate messages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K-9 repainted a mural calling for justice after it was painted over with a swastika. Organizers are calling for the Gainesville Police Department to review and change their use of force policies regarding K-9′s after Terrell Bradley was mauled by a K-9 after running from officers.
Comments / 0