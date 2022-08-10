ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As hurricane season approaches its peak, high school football teams in North Central Florida are preparing for the mother of all twisters. The Bradford Tornadoes are blaring the sirens for their opponents. “This year we gonna bring a lot to the table this year just by...
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Keystone Heights Indians

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - For the past three seasons, Keystone Heights has quietly been a model of consistency. The Indians are 23-8 since 2019, making the playoffs each year. However, this fall, their biggest competition isn’t lining up against them. “We graduated 15 seniors, 6 of them 2...
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
WCJB

“What’s Up” with K-Country 8/12

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Outdoor Expo Brew at the zoo and 10 years of the Red Shoe. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

GHF’s latest class, ‘AMP’d 45′, introduces the use of zone technology in HIIT workouts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This month, Gainesville Health and Fitness unveiled its newest boutique studio and training program.  Gilliam Brown joined us to tell us what you can expect the next time you head to the gym. AMP’D 45 is a high-intensity class  using zone technology so it’s a heart-based monitor workout. Monday through Saturday they have all kinds of workouts for their members and for those who want to join the class, but its basically different intervals to help build strength, build cardiovascular endurance, and to also build confidence both in the class and also in the gym on their own as well. The exercises apply to how the body moves day to day so they can apply these strength moves, a lot of these agility moves and cardio endurance moves to their everyday life as well.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Crystal, Big Boy, & Deidre

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have the beautiful four-year-old Crystal.  She loves compliments and is oh-so-sweet. Next, we have Crystal’s best bud: Big Boy.  This eight-year-old doggo is so...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now. The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.
WCJB

Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist speaks at Souls to the Polls in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters can now cast their ballots with early voting already started throughout North Central Florida. Many people in Gainesville informed themselves on candidates running in alachua county and in the state of Florida at Souls to the Polls. “Black voters, other minority voters or disenfranchised voters...
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for attempting to run somebody over following an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested for nearly hitting someone with his car. According to reports from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Smith, 39, was arrested Saturday night after an argument with the victim over disputed property. The victim says Smith threatened to...
WCJB

Alachua County Historical Commission has two open seats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is hiring two positions for the county’s Historical Commission. Resident history buffs are encouraged to apply to be on Alachua County’s Historical Commission. The two open seats on the commission will last for two and three years. The commission assists with research...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Branford man arrested for burglaries, ATV thefts

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Branford is behind bars after Gilchrist County deputies got reports of two burglaries and ATV thefts. 22-year-old Christopher Estevez faces multiple charges including burglary and grand theft auto. Gilchrist County deputies say two suspects were seen riding an ATV matching the description of...
WCJB

Man driving stolen vehicle leads MCSO deputies on a chase

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A man is facing charges for stealing a vehicle and running away from law enforcement with cocaine in his possession. Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video on Friday of the chase. Deputies say on July 31, they spotted Matthew Gebert, 29, driving a stolen vehicle in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Palatka man arrested after police raid

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Putnam County has been arrested for trafficking meth and gun-related charges after sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Palatka. Casey Howe, 48, was arrested at the home on Silver Lake Drive. . During the search, deputies found two handguns and a bag with...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man sentenced in 2019 murder of police informant

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - La’Mathis Hamilton has been sentenced and charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 murder of Roland Lanctot, a police informant. A man from Ocala will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a police informant. In January 2019,...
OCALA, FL

