GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This month, Gainesville Health and Fitness unveiled its newest boutique studio and training program. Gilliam Brown joined us to tell us what you can expect the next time you head to the gym. AMP'D 45 is a high-intensity class using zone technology so it's a heart-based monitor workout. Monday through Saturday they have all kinds of workouts for their members and for those who want to join the class, but its basically different intervals to help build strength, build cardiovascular endurance, and to also build confidence both in the class and also in the gym on their own as well. The exercises apply to how the body moves day to day so they can apply these strength moves, a lot of these agility moves and cardio endurance moves to their everyday life as well.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO