City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
LLano Logistics holding job fair; starting pay $15-$17, $600 retention bonus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LLano Logistics, which handles distribution for The United Family, will be holding a job fair on Monday, August 15th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the news release from Llano Logistics, the company is offering multiple full-time and part-time positions for both AM and PM shifts. Pay ranges from $15 to $17 per hour with additional benefits including a $600 retention bonus as well as quarterly safety attendance bonuses.
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
Rollover in south Lubbock to cause possible traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover involving two vehicles. The crash occurred at the intersection of Quaker Avenue and 130th Street. Police stated a GMC Acadia crashed into a Toyota Highlander and rolled onto its side. The the occupants of the rolled SUV...
Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:. An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks. Granvil Lee Oden was hit “head-on” by a semi-truck. Oden died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. More details here: 82-year-old Lovington man dies...
Lubbock organizations getting kids ready for back to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With school starting back up next week, Lubbock organizations are hosting back-to-school events all around the community. Students and families are gathering backpacks and school supplies. While costs and parent concerns are high, teachers are ready to have students back in the classroom. Jamie Walker said,...
1 seriously injured in overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash early Saturday morning. One person was seriously injured and taken to UMC to treat their injuries. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289 just before 3 a.m. Police stated a driver attempted to run...
Motorcycle crash causes delays on South Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a motorcycle has moderate injuries after a crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Ave. The crash happened at Noon in the westbound lanes. Police desk officials say the motorcyclist has moderate injuries. It is not clear if that person was taken to the hospital.
Crash involving 2 motorcycles leaves 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two motorcycles late Friday night. One of the motorcyclists sustained serious injuries from the crash and was taken to UMC. The other motorcyclist was left with minor injuries. The LPD responded to the crash around 10 p.m....
1 arrested after overnight burglary leads to chase that ended in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested after a crash that started as a burglary and turned into a pursuit overnight Friday. Felix Gutierrez, 45, was arrested on multiple charges. At 12:18 a.m., officers were called to a burglary in progress at Southern Shingles near East 50th and...
Hot days continue before possible cold front and rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another HOT day on the South Plains as the heat continues through the weekend while high pressure controls our weather. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s today and again on Monday. After that, temps will begin to drop lower and could fall to the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Friday night crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving a group of motorcyclists late Friday night. William Coddington, 28, was traveling north in the 100 block of Quaker Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Aug 12. Police stated Coddington, one of three motorcyclists, lost control of his motorcycle, traveling into the grassy median across the 200 block of N Texas Tech Parkway.
Sampson Oguntope sentenced to life without parole for capital murder of 89-year-old Slaton woman
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a decade of being deemed unfit to stand trial, Sampson Oguntope has pleaded guilty to the 2012 murder of 89-year-old Faye Gray. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday. Slaton police found Gray dead on Feb 21, 2012,...
Hot weekend, rain returns next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect dry and hot weather today through Monday. While a stray storm or shower may pop up, measurable rain at your location will remain unlikely. At least until about the middle of next week. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will peak a bit above average...
Texas Tech’s ‘THE BRAND’ coming back for 2022-23 football season
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD, have announced the return of “THE BRAND” – an original, four-part docuseries providing Red Raider fans an authentic, all-access look inside the 2022-23 football program under the direction of Head Coach Joey McGuire. Season...
