ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

The San Angelo Fire Department is hiring

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCc7V_0hBDE3Fi00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Department is hiring, no experience is needed!

The Fire Department’s mission according to its website, “is to provide the community with the highest level of life safety and property conservation through the extension of training, fire prevention, emergency medical services, fire suppression and emergency management.”

Applications are due on September 16, 2022, and the Civil Service Exam is on September 24, 2022.

Apply at cosatx.us/FIRE or at the Human Resources office located on the 2nd floor of City Hall (72 W. College Ave.).

Watch SAFD’s promotional video down below.

CC City of San Angelo
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

2022 Food Truck Festival

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paintbrush Alley Market Days is hosting the 2022 Food Truck Festival on September 10th from 6p-10p at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion on Oaks St. The event will have not only food trucks and food vendors but also small business bakers, makers, creators, and everything food. The first Food Truck Festival in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Government
KLST/KSAN

Pupppalooza with PAWS

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is working with Petco today to match the community with their new furry friend in a Pupppalooza puppy event! The event will be showcasing the shelter’s puppies only, on Saturday, August 13 from 10 AM to 3 PM at Petco (4157 Sunset Dr).
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Spirit Halloween opening today!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Spirit Halloweens San Angelo location is opening today at 12 PM! This organization has over 1,400 stores across the United States and is the largest Halloween retailer in North America according to its website. The newly licensed merch for 2022 includes Dino Ranch, Bluey, Encanto, The Incredibles, Ted Lasso, The Wizard […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State breaks ground for a new bell tower

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new bell tower will stand near the center of the Angelo State University campus. Friday, August 12, Texas Tech Board of Regents members and others held a ground-breaking ceremony for the “Housley Tower”. It will be in the center of the campus behind the museum. The tower, which will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Emergency Management#The Fire Department#The Civil Service Exam#Human Resources#W College Ave#Safd#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo city council discuss next year’s budget

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Destination Marketing Organization represented by Diann Bayes requested slightly over one million dollars in the city council general fund budget workshop. “The support is there, the vision is there, the businesses benefit and the citizens benefit, and the city of San Angelo benefits. The DMO meets and exceeds the city council’s […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Lilly Fest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The International Waterlily Collection (IWC) will be hosting the Lilly Fest to celebrate and admire San Angelo’s hidden Gem. This collection is the largest collection of waterlilies in the world and this event is hosted in honor of Kenneth Landon, “who brought so much beauty and love to the community of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Electrical pole caught fire and collapsed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An electrical pole on West 26th and Martin Luther King Street caught fire today and collapsed. AEP contained the fire and shut off the power before the pole snapped at the top preventing further loss of power and a much larger fire. The AEP outage map is currently reporting 508 customers […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo food trucks and how to find them

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has a surplus of amazing food trucks just waiting to be discovered, the trouble is knowing where to find them so here is a list of popular food trucks making their way around the community! Coffee Xertz Coffee This coffee truck can be found parked at 2351 Sunset Drive […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Water line break causes road closures

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a warning to avoid the roads between South Fillmore to South Jackson on West Ave N for the next several hours due to water main break. The cause of the break is currently unknown. For more updates and breaking news, download the Concho Valley Homepage […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Volunteers needed for Spook Night

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The CLFE Network is currently looking for volunteers to help with this year’s Spook Night event. Spook Night will be held in Kirby Park on Saturday, October 29, 2002, from 6 PM to 10 PM and will be full of family fun including Trunk O’ Treat, Spooky Movies, and Costume Contest […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Celebrating the Underdog: Adoption Event

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo and Concho Valley PAWS are partnering up to “Celebrate the Underdogs” an adoption event for special needs pets. The event will be on Thursday, August 11 from 1 pm-7 pm at the Judith & David Hirschfeld Adoption Center at 3134 N. US Hwy 67 where individuals […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy