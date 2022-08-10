ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Sokup and Estrada advance from Northfield City Council at-large primary

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
Northfield News
 5 days ago

At of 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, political newcomers Davin Sokup and Thelma Estrada will both be on the November ballot vying for the open Ward 1 City Council seat in Northfield.

According to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State, 1,103 voters gave Sokup the top vote-getting spot with 41.85%; 799 voters gave Estrada 30.31% of the vote.

Third-place finisher David DeLong came in with 734 votes at 27.85%.

The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. In addition to the at-large council race, Northfield voters will decide on other council and local elections, plus state and congressional races.

Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
