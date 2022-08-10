ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Lawyers Concoct a Theory That the FBI Is Sabotaging Trump

By Zachary Petrizzo, William Vaillancourt
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7221_0hBDDPJ000
Carlos Barria/Reuters

As news broke that the FBI had seized 10 boxes of evidence while carrying out their search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence , his lawyers were floating the idea that something more sinister might be going down.

Appearing Tuesday evening on Fox News, Trump lawyer Alina Habba expressed concerns about the actions of FBI personnel , alleging the possibility of planted materials.

“Quite honestly, I’m concerned that they may have planted something, you know?” the attorney said. “At this point, who knows? I don’t trust the government, and that’s a very frightening thing as an American.”

Striking a similar tone, Trump lawyer Christina Bobb took issue earlier in the day on Real America’s Voice with “not [being] allowed to observe” the search while being present during the raid on Monday on Trump’s legal behalf.

“No, there is no security that something wasn’t planted,” the lawyer said. “I’m not saying that’s what they did.”

“This was a completely unnecessary power flex. It was a weird flex,” Bobb added. “It’s quite honestly sad to see what they have done to our country.”

Asked by The Daily Beast on Tuesday whether she believes the FBI is playing tricks, Bobb said: “I have no reason at this point in time to believe anyone has made anything up.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that National Archives had already seized 15 boxes of documents “and other items” from the resort in January “that Mr. Trump should have handed over to the agency at the end of his term.”

Those boxes contained several documents that federal law requires be turned over once a president leaves office, along with archives that officials described as “classified national security information.”

A source told the newspaper that those documents included correspondence between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, among others. The discovery of those documents led to the involvement of the Justice Department. In June, Justice Department lawyers returned to Mar-a-Lago , where they sought more information about the sensitive material taken from the White House. Investigators were led to a basement where boxes of documents were stored, but investigators “looked around and eventually left,” a source told the Journal .

A June 8 letter from the Justice Department ordered Trump’s legal team to secure the room where the documents were stored. The latest search was undertaken because the FBI believed even more classified documents had been stored at the residence, the paper reported but it is unclear how or if the latest search is connected to the June visit.

The FBI raid might have caused some headaches within Trump’s orbit, but it also now gives MAGAworld allies more than enough material to cast Trump as a victim, which one current adviser sees as a path for Trump to win a second term—or, as some advisers falsely claim, a third term.

“The Biden folks love to talk about preserving ‘norms,’ and now they’re so desperate to ‘get’ Trump that they’re raiding his home and turning him into a martyr,” a Trump adviser told The Daily Beast. “They’re going to mess around and single-handedly get him re-elected.”

Elsewhere, on cable news on Tuesday night, several Trump backers cast doubt on the legitimacy of law enforcement activity at the former president’s estate.

Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested that the FBI is engaging in illegal activity.

“What the FBI is probably doing is planting evidence, which is what they did during the Russia hoax,” Watters asserted, pejoratively referring to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, a habit among Fox’s primetime hosts. “We also have a hunch they doctored evidence to get the warrant.”

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich also baselessly ginned up fears about evidence tampering.

Referring to the “fake FBI,” Gingrich said on right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s show, “You’ll notice they didn’t allow anybody on the Trump side into Mar-a-Lago. So we have no idea whether or not they planted evidence.”

By Wednesday morning, Trump had backed the theory that the FBI might have “plant[ed]” evidence at his Florida residence.

“Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, ‘planting.’ Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out?” he wrote on Truth Social. “Obama and Clinton were never ‘raided,’ despite big disputes!”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
TheDailyBeast

FBI Forensic Report Concludes That Alec Baldwin May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting

The FBI has concluded their forensic report on the shooting on the set of Rust—and concluded that the gun used to fatally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to a forensic report obtained by ABC News. In October 2021, Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding for a scene. The western film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also hit during the incident. Baldwin has repeatedly stated it was a horrible accident but insisted he did not pull the trigger. But ABC News reports that the accidental discharge testing determined the firearm used in the shooting—a .45 Colt—could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. The report is a part of the criminal investigation into the on-set shooting led by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. It is not immediately clear whether the gun used in the FBI’s report was the exact gun used during the shooting or a similar type. Read it at ABC News
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

The One Sentence Republicans Need to Stop Using

As former President Donald Trump endured one of his worst weeks yet, Republicans have been on our TV screens taking aim at everyone else—but themselves. On this episode of The New Abnormal, hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy talk Trump and the sentence Republicans need to stop repeating.“Their big talking point that they all independently apparently came up with is… if they can do this to the president, think what they can do to you. First of all, he’s not the president,” Andy says.“And it would be nice if they would stop saying, ‘If they can do this to the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#2016 Election#Trump Lawyers Concoct#Fox News#American#Real America#The Daily Beast
TheDailyBeast

It’s Not a ‘Hoax’—Trump’s ‘Very Fine People’ in Charlottesville Did Not Exist

It’s been five years since neo-Nazis assembled on Charlottesville, Virginia, for their deadly “Unite the Right” rally. That means it’s also been five years since then-President Donald Trump said that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the conflict that weekend—which is to say, neo-Nazis and their allies on one side, and everyone else on the other.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

Pro-Trump FBI Protest in D.C. Is a Flop

A pro-Trump protest in front of the FBI’s Washington, D.C. headquarters flopped on Sunday with no one showing up at the event. After days of promotion within right-wing media, the far-right Falun Gong-backed Epoch Times reported Thursday that the event had been canceled, citing fears it might be co-opted. Chatter in pro-Trump forums had also speculated the event might be a “trap.” By Sunday afternoon, not a single protester had gathered, leaving a larger than usual group of FBI police officers to speak among themselves. Nevertheless, threats continue to be directed at the federal agency. On Friday night, ex-Trump aide Garrett Ziegler attempted to sic MAGA fans on the families of the FBI agents he believed to have searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. “We have to have faces,” he said. “There are people ruining America, and they have names, and emails, and addresses.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time for Republicans to Go Nuclear and Dump Trump

When trying to put Donald Trump’s norm-breaking existence into perspective, it has become a cliche to ask, “What if so-and-so did it?”. This intellectual exercise helps us bypass our partisan blinders. For example, what would you have said if Barack Obama had refused to concede the election? What would you have said if Black Lives Matter supporters had stormed the Capitol? After asking and answering these questions, it would be impossible for an intellectually honest conservative to justify Trump’s behavior.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
TheDailyBeast

Hawley Is Trying to Scale Back Probe Into Homeland Security Watchdog

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is spearheading a contentious effort by some GOP lawmakers to scale back an investigation into the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General’s Office, according to The Washington Post. Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, a Trump appointee, has been probing the issue of the missing text messages from around the Jan. 6 insurrection for 15 months, but has refused to release some documents and tried to block some interviews. That has sparked a probe by a panel of federal watchdogs into various allegations of misconduct raised by whistleblowers and others, according to the Post. Adding to the concern,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

CNN Parts Ways With Jeffrey Toobin After Sticking by Him

Jeffrey Toobin is no longer a paid legal analyst for CNN, the network he has worked for since 2002. “I wanted to let you know that after twenty years I’ve decided to leave CNN after my vacation,” he wrote in a letter to colleagues on Friday, which he reiterated on Twitter. “It was great to spend my last day on air, like so many before, with my pals at Sit Room, AC360 and Don Lemon Tonight. It’s been a privilege (and fun) being your colleague.” While it isn’t clear just yet if Toobin’s contract merely ran out, CNN’s statement about...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

Salman Rushdie on Ventilator and Could Lose Eye After Knife Attack

FAIRVIEW, New Jersey—British-Indian author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak after a brutal on-stage stabbing attack at a western New York literary event, his agent said late Friday. “The news is not good,” Andrew Wylie wrote in an emailed update. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”The grim prognosis came shortly after a 24-year-old New Jersey man was arrested for the brazen attack. New York State Police have identified Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, as the suspected assailant in the attack that...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy