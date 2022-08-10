ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov: Charles Oliveira is ‘starting to feel the pressure’ of Islam Makhachev fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov struggles to make any sense of Charles Oliveira’s recent comments. At UFC 280 on Oct. 22, the battle for lightweight supremacy will finally be decided when the former champion Oliveira takes on his fellow streaking rival, Islam Makhachev, for the vacant crown. Along the way, both sides of the bout have had plenty to say ... mostly in respectful fashions even when critical.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win

Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego live blog: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

This is the UFC San Diego live blog for Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz, the bantamweight headliner on Saturday in San Diego, Calif. Vera, the No. 6 bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, enters the bout with three straight wins and the opportunity to truly insert himself into the division’s championship conversation. “Chito” most recently picked up an impressive unanimous decision win over Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 in April, and prior to that, viciously knocked out Frankie Edgar in the third round at UFC 268 this past November.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMA Fighting

Video: Flying knee sends fighter face-first to canvas at Tuff-N-Uff 129

Featherweight Desmond Monabat picked up his first professional win in highlight-reel style with a flying knee that sent his opponent, David Loureiro, face-first to the canvas at Tuff-N-Uff 129. In a video clip released by UFC Fight Pass, Loureiro advances on Monabat before being caught by surprise. Instantly, he’s knocked...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson set to clash at UFC event on Dec. 3

Middleweights Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson are set to clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event scheduled on Dec. 3 with a location for the card still to be determined. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Saturday. Ariel Helwani initially reported the matchup.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego video: Tyson Nam counters flying knee with brutal KO finish of Ode Osbourne

Tyson Nam made quite an emphatic return at UFC San Diego after sitting out for over a year due to a knee injury. The veteran flyweight countered a flying knee attempt from Ode Osbourne with a brutal right hook that brought his opponent crashing down to the canvas. Nam followed with one more punch that put Osbourne completely out, as the referee rushed in to stop the fight at just 2:59 of the opening round.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMA Fighting

‘Best debut fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo show-stealing UFC San Diego brawl

Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo put on debut performances that folks will be talking about for a long time. The two first-time UFC fighters stole the show at UFC San Diego, standing in the pocket and trading shots for three rounds in front of a raucous Pechanga Arena crowd. Jauregui won a unanimous decision to remain undefeated at 9-0, but both fighters look to have bright futures if Saturday’s performance is any indication.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sports
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego video: Gabriel Benitez mauls Charlie Ontiveros with brutal ground-and-pound finish

Gabriel Benitez needed a win badly — and he delivered in spades. Benitez battled Charlie Ontiveros in a preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC San Diego event. After dealing with some early adversity due to Ontiveros’ unique striking, Benitez was able to get rolling, stunning Ontiveros with a big shot before slamming his opponent to the mat. From there, “Moggly” mauled Ontiveros, transitioning to full mount and finished the fight with vicious ground and pound.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego Results: Vera vs. Cruz

MMA Fighting has UFC San Diego results for the Vera vs. Cruz fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC San Diego Twitter updates. In the main event, top bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz face off in a pivotal marquee battle. A surging title contender, “Chito” Vera has won three consecutive fights to rise into MMA Fighting’s No. 7 ranking at 135 pounds. Across the cage is Cruz, a two-time UFC bantamweight champion who’s rebounded from the first losing streak of his career to nab back-to-back decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz. He currently sits at the No. 11 spot in MMA Fighting’s bantamweight rankings.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Bruno Silva says several middleweights have turned him down: ‘I thought that wouldn’t happen in the UFC’

Bruno Silva feels that going toe-to-toe with former GLORY champion and UFC contender Alex Pereira shortened the list of middleweights willing to face him inside the octagon. Silva was on a seven-fight knockout streak going into his clash with Pereira, with the past three in the UFC, when he lost a decision to Pereira in March. Silva returns Saturday night against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC San Diego.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego weigh-in results: Dominick Cruz, Marlon Vera set for key bantamweight contenders’ bout

Dominick Cruz came in at championship weight as he has countless times in the past. The former UFC and WEC bantamweight king weighed in at 135 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC San Diego, one pound under the limit for a non-title bout. His opponent Marlon Vera weighed in at 135.5 pounds, making Saturday’s main event at Pechanga Arena in San Diego official.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego post-fight press conference video

The UFC San Diego post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMA Fighting

TUF 30 winner Julianna Miller explains journey from ‘Attempted’ to ‘Killer’ Miller

It was a jarring admission for a post-fight press conference, a fighter alluding with a laugh to an attempted murder charge. “He heard about some legal trouble I was in, and he said, ‘Hey, did you really try to do that to that guy?’” Juliana Miller said about her MMA coach. “I said, ‘Absolutely, and I would try to kill him again.’ He said, ‘Oh, you’re going to be a world champion, and your nickname is, ‘Attempted Killer Miller.’
UFC

