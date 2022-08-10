This is the UFC San Diego live blog for Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz, the bantamweight headliner on Saturday in San Diego, Calif. Vera, the No. 6 bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, enters the bout with three straight wins and the opportunity to truly insert himself into the division’s championship conversation. “Chito” most recently picked up an impressive unanimous decision win over Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 in April, and prior to that, viciously knocked out Frankie Edgar in the third round at UFC 268 this past November.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO