Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov: Charles Oliveira is ‘starting to feel the pressure’ of Islam Makhachev fight
Khabib Nurmagomedov struggles to make any sense of Charles Oliveira’s recent comments. At UFC 280 on Oct. 22, the battle for lightweight supremacy will finally be decided when the former champion Oliveira takes on his fellow streaking rival, Islam Makhachev, for the vacant crown. Along the way, both sides of the bout have had plenty to say ... mostly in respectful fashions even when critical.
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win
Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
UFC San Diego live blog: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz
This is the UFC San Diego live blog for Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz, the bantamweight headliner on Saturday in San Diego, Calif. Vera, the No. 6 bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, enters the bout with three straight wins and the opportunity to truly insert himself into the division’s championship conversation. “Chito” most recently picked up an impressive unanimous decision win over Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 in April, and prior to that, viciously knocked out Frankie Edgar in the third round at UFC 268 this past November.
Video: Flying knee sends fighter face-first to canvas at Tuff-N-Uff 129
Featherweight Desmond Monabat picked up his first professional win in highlight-reel style with a flying knee that sent his opponent, David Loureiro, face-first to the canvas at Tuff-N-Uff 129. In a video clip released by UFC Fight Pass, Loureiro advances on Monabat before being caught by surprise. Instantly, he’s knocked...
Geoff Neal lobbies for Gilbert Burns to fight him, not Jorge Masvidal: ‘Why wait?’
Geoff Neal believes he’s the logical next opponent for Gilbert Burns. Appearing this past week on The MMA Hour, Neal elaborated on his callout of the one-time welterweight title challenger, which was made after Neal scored an impressive knockout win over Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 59.
UFC San Diego video: Nina Nunes announces retirement after decision win over Cynthia Calvillo
Nina Nunes is going out on a high note. The 12-year veteran announced her retirement Saturday at UFC San Diego following a split decision win over Cynthia Calvillo. Nunes removed her gloves and left them in the center of the octagon in a symbolic sign of retirement, then confirmed her decision with interviewer Daniel Cormier.
Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson set to clash at UFC event on Dec. 3
Middleweights Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson are set to clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event scheduled on Dec. 3 with a location for the card still to be determined. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Saturday. Ariel Helwani initially reported the matchup.
UFC San Diego video: Tyson Nam counters flying knee with brutal KO finish of Ode Osbourne
Tyson Nam made quite an emphatic return at UFC San Diego after sitting out for over a year due to a knee injury. The veteran flyweight countered a flying knee attempt from Ode Osbourne with a brutal right hook that brought his opponent crashing down to the canvas. Nam followed with one more punch that put Osbourne completely out, as the referee rushed in to stop the fight at just 2:59 of the opening round.
‘Best debut fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo show-stealing UFC San Diego brawl
Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo put on debut performances that folks will be talking about for a long time. The two first-time UFC fighters stole the show at UFC San Diego, standing in the pocket and trading shots for three rounds in front of a raucous Pechanga Arena crowd. Jauregui won a unanimous decision to remain undefeated at 9-0, but both fighters look to have bright futures if Saturday’s performance is any indication.
Marlon "Chito" Vera steals the show with fourth round KO of former Bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz
With a UFC San Diego card that had six finishes already to its a resume, the card concluded with a thud as Vera continues his reign and path towards the title with a wild KO win. Cruz had flurries and rushed towards Vera throughout the fight. Cruz was successfully engaging...
Dominick Cruz breaks down keys to Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw
A bantamweight showcase heads to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 when one of the most stacked cards of 2022 unfolds at UFC 280. Two of the event’s most anticipated fights involve 135-pound fighters: Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley. Along with being one...
UFC San Diego results: Nate Landwehr wins majority decision over David Onama in wild instant classic
Nate Landwehr is leaving UFC San Diego with a majority decision win, but both he and David Onama deserved a standing ovation after putting on an all-time classic in Saturday’s co-main event. There were several near finishes, a few knockdowns, and some of the wildest exchanges — both on...
UFC San Diego video: Gabriel Benitez mauls Charlie Ontiveros with brutal ground-and-pound finish
Gabriel Benitez needed a win badly — and he delivered in spades. Benitez battled Charlie Ontiveros in a preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC San Diego event. After dealing with some early adversity due to Ontiveros’ unique striking, Benitez was able to get rolling, stunning Ontiveros with a big shot before slamming his opponent to the mat. From there, “Moggly” mauled Ontiveros, transitioning to full mount and finished the fight with vicious ground and pound.
UFC San Diego Results: Vera vs. Cruz
MMA Fighting has UFC San Diego results for the Vera vs. Cruz fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC San Diego Twitter updates. In the main event, top bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz face off in a pivotal marquee battle. A surging title contender, “Chito” Vera has won three consecutive fights to rise into MMA Fighting’s No. 7 ranking at 135 pounds. Across the cage is Cruz, a two-time UFC bantamweight champion who’s rebounded from the first losing streak of his career to nab back-to-back decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz. He currently sits at the No. 11 spot in MMA Fighting’s bantamweight rankings.
UFC San Diego salaries: Marlon Vera earns $300,000 for highlight-reel KO of Dominick Cruz
Marlon Vera cashed a $300,000 purse for the biggest win of his UFC career. “Chito” scored one of the most brutal highlights of 2022 with his head-kick knockout of Cruz midway through the fourth round of UFC San Diego’s main event. A former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, Cruz...
Bruno Silva says several middleweights have turned him down: ‘I thought that wouldn’t happen in the UFC’
Bruno Silva feels that going toe-to-toe with former GLORY champion and UFC contender Alex Pereira shortened the list of middleweights willing to face him inside the octagon. Silva was on a seven-fight knockout streak going into his clash with Pereira, with the past three in the UFC, when he lost a decision to Pereira in March. Silva returns Saturday night against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC San Diego.
UFC San Diego weigh-in results: Dominick Cruz, Marlon Vera set for key bantamweight contenders’ bout
Dominick Cruz came in at championship weight as he has countless times in the past. The former UFC and WEC bantamweight king weighed in at 135 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC San Diego, one pound under the limit for a non-title bout. His opponent Marlon Vera weighed in at 135.5 pounds, making Saturday’s main event at Pechanga Arena in San Diego official.
UFC San Diego post-fight press conference video
The UFC San Diego post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of...
Luke Rockhold rips UFC’s bonus structure: Company is worth billions and ‘we’re still stuck on $50k bonus checks’
As the UFC continues to tout record profits and revenue, Luke Rockhold would love to see more of that money end up in the fighters’ pockets. But one area in particular really bugs the former middleweight champion. Following every event, the UFC announces bonuses paid out for “Fight of...
TUF 30 winner Julianna Miller explains journey from ‘Attempted’ to ‘Killer’ Miller
It was a jarring admission for a post-fight press conference, a fighter alluding with a laugh to an attempted murder charge. “He heard about some legal trouble I was in, and he said, ‘Hey, did you really try to do that to that guy?’” Juliana Miller said about her MMA coach. “I said, ‘Absolutely, and I would try to kill him again.’ He said, ‘Oh, you’re going to be a world champion, and your nickname is, ‘Attempted Killer Miller.’
