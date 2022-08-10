Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
High school band interest on the decline
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -High school band was and is a large part of many people’s lives across the world, but due to budget and other constraints at schools, attendance in band programs has dropped, but the passion is still there. Band directors across the nation have begun to see...
WTOK-TV
Food pantry running low in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An association of churches in Clarke County has been sharing food with people who need a little help....and now it needs assistance from some of you to continue that mission. The Clarke County Baptist Association is facing a food pantry shortage and is looking for...
WTOK-TV
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tensions are running high among residents at Meridian Manor Apartments. People there say the elevator on the property has been broken for about a month, forcing them to use the stair, which leaves some elderly tenants in a tough spot. Meridian Manor has three floors and...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Willie Truman Tucker
Graveside services for Mr. Willie Truman Tucker will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery in Pelahatchie, Mississippi, with Rev. Matthew Stokley officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Tucker, age 85, of Meridian...
WTOK-TV
Northeast Lauderdale wins Lauderdale County volleyball tournament
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted Clarkdale, West Lauderdale and Southeast Lauderdale in the Lauderdale County volleyball tournament. The middle school teams would take the court first but then Northeast would battle their rival Southeast. The Trojans would head to the winners bracket after beating Southeast in a best...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Emma Delaney
NEWTON COUNTY , Miss. (WTOK) - “I never grew up with horses, but I like horses,” Said Emma Delaney. An ambitious 7-year-old that never says no to a big task. Emma has a big heart and big love for horses and doing what it takes to make things happen.
kicks96news.com
Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday
5:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for a disturbance in progress there. One person was taken into custody. 7:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Edinburg toward Carthage.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_11_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Derriko D. Brooks. Brooks is a 21-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 177 pounds. He is wanted on a warrant by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department where...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 11:29 AM on August 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
WTOK-TV
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - You cannot truly end the summer without a proper movie night so why not look into a more classic take on your movie watching experience. The Warhouse Drive-In Movie Theatre in Demopolis, Alabama is doing just that as they welcome patrons to enjoy a film under the night sky.
WTOK-TV
A very beautiful weekend is in store
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-yay! We are headed into a very beautiful weekend. We do still have the chance for isolated thunderstorms later this evening. Today will experience our last batch of heavy rain this week. Fog still remains in the area, but the roadways are clearing up. Do...
Jackson Free Press
Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers
Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
Neshoba Democrat
Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County
A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
WTOK-TV
Local organization hosts charity event for single mothers
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mothers of Purpose organization hosted a charity event geared toward single mothers in Philadelphia. At the event, mothers were given free bibles, diapers, wipes, and gently used or new children’s clothing. Jennifer Carter, the event organizer, said she wants to give people the tools...
kicks96news.com
Drug Manufacturing and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests
RICKY LEON FILES, 67, of Preston, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $50,000. TAMARA DOLAN FULTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2. UNDREAL HAYES, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0, $0. AMANDA LYNN HICKMAN, 39, of...
WTOK-TV
Victims identified in weekend shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to determine who is responsible for a weekend of violence. The first shooting death took place Friday night near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Dajon Huggins, 24, was found dead inside of a car. On Saturday night, Demarco Jimerson, 31, was found...
WTOK-TV
Meridian football returns to the field with their most senior led team in years
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The season opener for MHSAA schools is still two weeks away, but the Wildcats are coming into the 2022 year ready. The Wildcats welcome back their most senior led team in years with 20 seniors coming back for one last right. One of those seniors coming...
Neshoba Democrat
27 marijuana plants seized from garden
A Preston man has been arrested after the authorities seized just under 30 mature marijuana plants growing in a vegetable garden outside his mobile home, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. Ricky Leon Files, 67, 16460 Highway 21 north, Preston, was arrested and charged with manufacture of a controlled substance.
Neshoba Democrat
Accused drug dealer sentenced in meth case
A Neshoba County woman was sentenced to 24 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation after earlier this year pleading guilty, federal officials announced last Thursday. Winter Kate Lewis 32, of the Pearl River community on the Choctaw Indian Reservation,...
WTOK-TV
MCC hosts annual soccer alumni game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Eagles got to host a co-ed 7v7 soccer tournament with current and former Meridian Community College soccer players. Coach Mike Smith, who was celebrating his birthday today, organized the event to bring his former and current players together for a fun and friendly scrimmage. Through the heat and the sweat there were a ton of smiles and dance moves on the field.
