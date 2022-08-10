Read full article on original website
'Anything can happen in the general' — county candidates look ahead
John Eger - 1,636 votes. It was a big night on Tuesday for Winona County Auditor-Treasurer candidate Chelsi Wilbright, who more than doubled her opponents’ vote totals. In a close race to avoid elimination, John Eger beat out Gabe Vargas by less than 100 votes, meaning Eger and Wilbright will advance to the general election in November.
La Crescent's Wagon Wheel bridge nears finish line
La Crescent’s $3.5 million bike/pedestrian bridge spanning Highway 61/14 is planned to open by the end of August. La Crescent city officials are planning to hold a dedication and ribbon-cutting event later in September. The Wagon Wheel Bridge's opening marks the end of phase three of the four-phase Wagon...
Winona County COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 17
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone from age six months and older at Maplewood Townhomes (1756 Kraemer Drive, Winona). This clinic is also a great opportunity for anyone looking for a vaccination or booster before the start of the school year.
Winona Port proposes 6.7% tax levy increase
The Winona Port Authority tentatively approved its 2023 budget and Port Authority officials propose to increase the tax levy from last year by 6.7 percent to $514,000. The commission is also proposing spending $179,670 from its cash reserves on some items on the budget. City Manager Chad Ubl said that he plans to propose a tax increase for the city as a whole and that he doesn’t plan to restore eight positions cut from last year’s budget and there could be further cuts to already vacant positions.
Corps seeks public comments on Big Lake restoration project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on the Lower Pool 4 Big Lake Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project and will host a public meeting on August 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Wabasha-Kellogg High School. Wabasha-Kellogg High School is located at 2113 Hiawatha Drive East in Wabasha.
