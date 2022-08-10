The Winona Port Authority tentatively approved its 2023 budget and Port Authority officials propose to increase the tax levy from last year by 6.7 percent to $514,000. The commission is also proposing spending $179,670 from its cash reserves on some items on the budget. City Manager Chad Ubl said that he plans to propose a tax increase for the city as a whole and that he doesn’t plan to restore eight positions cut from last year’s budget and there could be further cuts to already vacant positions.

