New partnership gives vendors chance to sell goods at Baylor games
WACO, Texas — Vendors who are a part of Cen-Tex African American Chamber will now get the opportunity to sell their goods at Baylor's Touchdown Alley pre-game area, thanks to a partnership with Baylor Bear Sports Properties. On Friday, the chamber announced the partnership and the launch of its...
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young
WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco
WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
Early morning fatal crash in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police say a vehicle struck a wall southbound I-35 near exit 299. The accident occurred Aug. 14 around 1:45 a.m. The driver was the only person in the car, according to reports. The identity will be released once next of kin is notified. 6 News...
One school is turning the page on the teacher shortage
KILLEEN, Texas — The strain of teachers across Texas isn't stopping some future teachers in Killeen from pursuing their dreams. Student teachers from A&M Central Texas University know there will be hurdles, but they continue to keep a positive perspective. "There's a need for teachers for a reason, so...
Central Texans say what they would do if they hit $1.2B Mega Millions Jackpot
WACO, Texas — Why not play the Mega Millions with $1.2B at stake?. Texans around the state are gearing up for the big jackpot, a record $1.28B that would certainly change anyone's life. "First thing I'm doing is pay my mom's bills off," Waco resident Vance Simmons said. "She's...
All Waco ISD students will receive free lunch for the school year
WACO, Texas — Aug. 11 Waco ISD announced the district would be changing its policy when it comes to serving meals to children. Under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, students will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year. Schools that meet the...
Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
802F 'Fire Boss' pilot describes fighting fires from the sky
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County firefighters have had to deal with dozens of wildfires over the summer. While some are manageable, larger fires like the Dog Ridge fire in Bell County, or the Crittenburg Complex fire on Fort Hood, which threatened local homes, require additional air support. That's...
Central Texans come together to give students more than backpacks
TEMPLE, Texas — If you're ready to gear up for the new school year and you're in need of some help that is of no expense to you, look no further. A New Day Fellowship Church in Temple will hold a "Back to School Party" Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Road closures announced for mainlanes going towards Harker Heights to Nolanville
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Crews will begin overlay work Aug.14 on I-14 from Harker Heights to Nolanville. Eastbound mainlanes of I-14 from Indian Trail to FM 2410/Simmons Road will be closed during construction from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Construction will be complete on Aug. 19. Delays should be...
After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead
WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
Pawnee Fire now 100 percent contained
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Pawnee fire is now 100 percent contained with 15 acres burned, according to Texas A&M Forestry Services. Crews stayed overnight to maintain the area and were able to successfully put the fire out completely Saturday evening while also fixing the areas where the fire had hit, according to reports.
Here's a sneak peak of the New Chaparral High School before anyone sees it
KILLEEN, Texas — The newly built Chaparral High School won't be on display until Thursday night, but Principal Gina Brown wanted to give everyone a preview. Brown said the High School is pretty but functional. Both the classrooms and common areas between will feature soft seating, much like a...
Wade Faulkner wins 2022 Nomination 478th District Judge November Ballot
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The District Executive Committee on Aug. 9 for the Bell County Republican Party has chosen Wade Faulkner as its nominee for 478th District Judge. Faulkner received the most support out of the three candidates that were up for consideration in the meeting. In November, the...
Teen arrest for shooting in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 17-year-old is currently in jail for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. N'Gaojia was shot dead in March after Christian Lamar Weston, 17, shot her and another unidentified person who survived the shooting, according to police. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell...
Killeen hires its first-ever Downtown Revitalization Director
KILLEEN, Texas — Kaitlin Kizito is Killeen's first-ever Downtown Revitalization Director. She will assume her role on Aug. 15, according to the city. Her job will involve revitalizing, revamping and restoring economic development programs in downtown and north Killeen, according to the city. Before her new position as director,...
Hometown Heroes 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies in Waco
WACO, Texas — Pens, notebooks, backpacks, paper. The list could go on when it comes to necessary school supplies. One area organization is taking action to make returning to the classroom a little easier. "There's a lot on your plate when you're going back to school with a lot...
7 buildings threatened by fire in Troy, officials say
TROY, Texas — Seven buildings are being threatened by a fire that's burning in Troy, Texas Friday afternoon. The fire has burned about 50 to 70 acres near 14221 Lewellen Cemetery Rd. It was started by a hot muffler of a hay baler, officials told 6 News. As of...
