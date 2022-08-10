ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCEN

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

New partnership gives vendors chance to sell goods at Baylor games

WACO, Texas — Vendors who are a part of Cen-Tex African American Chamber will now get the opportunity to sell their goods at Baylor's Touchdown Alley pre-game area, thanks to a partnership with Baylor Bear Sports Properties. On Friday, the chamber announced the partnership and the launch of its...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds

KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
KCEN

Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young

WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
WACO, TX
KCEN

'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco

WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Espn2#Las Vegas#College Sports#Waco#The Ncaa Tournament#Espn Fri#Espn Mon#Espn2 Sun#Illinois Or Ucla#D#Espn Tues#Espn Sun#Washington State#Espn2 Tues#Espn Sat
KCEN

Early morning fatal crash in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police say a vehicle struck a wall southbound I-35 near exit 299. The accident occurred Aug. 14 around 1:45 a.m. The driver was the only person in the car, according to reports. The identity will be released once next of kin is notified. 6 News...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

One school is turning the page on the teacher shortage

KILLEEN, Texas — The strain of teachers across Texas isn't stopping some future teachers in Killeen from pursuing their dreams. Student teachers from A&M Central Texas University know there will be hurdles, but they continue to keep a positive perspective. "There's a need for teachers for a reason, so...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

All Waco ISD students will receive free lunch for the school year

WACO, Texas — Aug. 11 Waco ISD announced the district would be changing its policy when it comes to serving meals to children. Under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, students will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year. Schools that meet the...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

802F 'Fire Boss' pilot describes fighting fires from the sky

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County firefighters have had to deal with dozens of wildfires over the summer. While some are manageable, larger fires like the Dog Ridge fire in Bell County, or the Crittenburg Complex fire on Fort Hood, which threatened local homes, require additional air support. That's...
KCEN

After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead

WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Pawnee Fire now 100 percent contained

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Pawnee fire is now 100 percent contained with 15 acres burned, according to Texas A&M Forestry Services. Crews stayed overnight to maintain the area and were able to successfully put the fire out completely Saturday evening while also fixing the areas where the fire had hit, according to reports.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Here's a sneak peak of the New Chaparral High School before anyone sees it

KILLEEN, Texas — The newly built Chaparral High School won't be on display until Thursday night, but Principal Gina Brown wanted to give everyone a preview. Brown said the High School is pretty but functional. Both the classrooms and common areas between will feature soft seating, much like a...
KCEN

Teen arrest for shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 17-year-old is currently in jail for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. N'Gaojia was shot dead in March after Christian Lamar Weston, 17, shot her and another unidentified person who survived the shooting, according to police. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen hires its first-ever Downtown Revitalization Director

KILLEEN, Texas — Kaitlin Kizito is Killeen's first-ever Downtown Revitalization Director. She will assume her role on Aug. 15, according to the city. Her job will involve revitalizing, revamping and restoring economic development programs in downtown and north Killeen, according to the city. Before her new position as director,...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Hometown Heroes 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies in Waco

WACO, Texas — Pens, notebooks, backpacks, paper. The list could go on when it comes to necessary school supplies. One area organization is taking action to make returning to the classroom a little easier. "There's a lot on your plate when you're going back to school with a lot...
WACO, TX
KCEN

7 buildings threatened by fire in Troy, officials say

TROY, Texas — Seven buildings are being threatened by a fire that's burning in Troy, Texas Friday afternoon. The fire has burned about 50 to 70 acres near 14221 Lewellen Cemetery Rd. It was started by a hot muffler of a hay baler, officials told 6 News. As of...
TROY, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy